Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
DA: Election fraud charge filed against Firebaugh City Clerk
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A charge of election fraud has been filed against the Firebaugh City Clerk Amanda Pearl Speakes, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office. The DA’s office announced Thursday that Speakes – who also goes by the name Amanda Fleming – is alleged to have submitted a candidate application that represented […]
2 arrests made in Madera homicide, police say
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department has arrested two men in connection with a homicide that occurred in Madera last Thursday, according to police. Officers say that they responded to a shooting that occurred in the area of Country Club Drive and Clark Street. Upon arrival, life-saving measures were attempted by EMS, but […]
KMPH.com
6 killed in gang-related shooting in Tulare County, sheriff says
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Six people are dead following an early morning shooting in Tulare County. Deputies were called to an area near Harvest Avenue and Road 68 in Goshen for reports of multiple shots fired just before 4:00 a.m. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said the 911...
thesungazette.com
Additional suspect arrested in Dinuba armed robbery
On Friday Jan. 6, detectives with the Tulare Area Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team (T.A.G.N.E.T.) identified Dustin Laschanzky, 31, of Corcoran, as the third suspect in the Dinuba armed robbery case. Jan. 8, T.A.G.N.E.T. detectives served an arrest and search warrant at the home of Laschanzky in Corcoran. He was...
goldrushcam.com
Former Fresno-Area Auto Dealer Sentenced to Over 4 Years in Prison for Bank Fraud and Aggravated Identity Theft - Involving Over $2 Million Dollars
January 15, 2023 – FRESNO, Calif. — Scott Radtke, 60, of Clovis, was sentenced on Thursday to four and a half years in prison for bank fraud and aggravated. identity theft, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. According to court documents, Radtke owned California Motoring Company, a car...
GV Wire
Sierra Cannabis Grow Sends Madera County Man to Federal Prison
Carson Shane Wilhite, 43, of Ahwahnee, was sentenced Friday to seven years and six months in prison for conspiring to manufacture, distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana and possessing firearms in furtherance of the conspiracy in Fresno federal court. In addition, Wilhite was ordered to pay $46,680 in...
GV Wire
Throw-Away-the-Key Prison Sentence for Porterville Child Predator
Some criminals are so vile and dangerous and their crimes so despicable that a judge stares them in the eye and hands down a throw-away-the-key prison sentence. That’s what serial child molester Armando Martinez, 37, got Thursday from Judge Melinda Reed in Department 6 of Tulare County Superior Court in Visalia.
goldrushcam.com
Suspect Wanted for Robbery, Assault with a Firearm, and Carjacking was Arrested During Traffic Stop in Fresno
January 16, 2023 - Last Thursday night, Southwest DST officers were in the area of Belmont Avenue and First Street when they contacted the occupants of a vehicle due to a vehicle code violation which posed a major safety concern on the roadway. While speaking with the occupants, officers observed tobacco products in plain sight which was illegal for the underage driver to possess. Officers learned that one of the passengers had multiple warrants for robbery, assault with a firearm, carjacking and other charges. Officers also located a loaded handgun on that passenger. He was arrested on his warrants and the additional firearm charges, and booked into the Fresno County Jail.
Hanford Sentinel
Kings County deputies arrest Hanford resident in chain-link panel theft
The Kings County Rural Crimes Task Force began investigating the theft of chain-link fence panels from the rear of Valley Oxygen located on East Lacey Boulevard on Jan. 11, according to officials. The suspect was identified as 39 year-old Gerald Hudson, a Hanford resident. Surveillance footage from the day before...
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Jimmy Jessie Espinoza
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Jimmy Jessie Espinoza. Jimmy Espinoza is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Domestic Violence. 54-year-old Espinoza is 5' 6" tall, 180 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where Jimmy Espinoza is hiding,...
KMPH.com
Two arrested after man shot, killed in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — Two men are now behind bars following a fatal shooting last week in Madera. The Madera Police Department says Jose Perez, 20, and Gonzalo Barrios, 21, are both from Madera and are suspected of shooting and killing a man on Jan. 12. Officers say the...
Mom of woman killed, dismembered at suspect’s court hearing in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man accused of stabbing his girlfriend and then dismembering her in Fresno County was in court Friday for his scheduled arraignment – along with the mother and family of the victim. According to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office, 22-year-old Cameron Tyler Wright allegedly stabbed and killed 24-year-old Samantha Sharp. […]
KMPH.com
Man killed after struck by two vehicles in Fresno. One driver stayed, the other took off
A man was killed Monday evening after officers say he was struck by two vehicles near Clinton and Marks in Fresno. The Fresno Police Department says the collision took place around 8 p.m. after the man was struck by one vehicle going north on Marks just south of Clinton. Officers...
GV Wire
Fentanyl Suspect Re-Arrested. This Time, He Won’t Bail Out.
A Los Angeles man arrested and released last week for fentanyl possession in Fresno County is back in custody. This time, he faces no bail. Fresno County Sheriff’s detectives initially arrested Pedro Miranda-Muro, 23, on Jan. 3 near Cantua Creek. He was charged with possession of 12.5 pounds of fentanyl and heroin. He spent approximately 16 hours in jail, after being released on “zero-dollar bail,” a pandemic-era program instituted by the Fresno County Superior Court to ease jail overcrowding.
KMPH.com
3 hospitalized after shooting in Merced
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — Three people were hospitalized after a shooting early Sunday morning in Merced. The Merced Police Department was called out around 01:27 a.m. to San Moritz Avenue, near Yosemite Avenue and Snelling Hwy, for reports of around 20 shots fired. Officers say that three people showed...
DA: Almond shaker thief arrested, charged in Merced County
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 35-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stealing an almond shaker several times, officials from the Merced County District Attorney’s Office said. DA’s office investigators say they received a call on Dec. 19, 2022, from a local farmer reporting the theft of a COE S7 Almond Shaker. After investigators […]
Man traveling with 11 pounds of fentanyl re-arrested
The Fresno County Sheriff's Office, the Huron Police Department, and the Drug Enforcement Administration re-arrested a man who was caught driving with 11 pounds of pure fentanyl powder.
goldrushcam.com
Tulare County Sheriff's Office Reports Six Dead in Early Morning Massacre at Home in Goshen (With Video) – Victims Include 17-Year-Old Mother and Her Six-Month-Old Baby
January 16, 2023 - Tulare County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) officials report just before 4 a.m. today, TCSO Deputies were called to a home in the 6800 Block of Harvest Road in Goshen for multiple shots fired. The reporting party believed an active shooter was in the area because of the amount of shots being heard.
Man shot and killed in Madera, police say
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man died after a shooting in Madera, according to the Madera Police Department. Police say the shooting happened last night in the area of Country Club Drive and Clark Street. Officials are not releasing the victim’s name at this time. No other details were available. If you have any information […]
IDENTIFIED: Fresno man who dismembered girlfriend, deputies say
FRENO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested on suspicion of homicide after his 24-year-old girlfriend was found dead near Raisin City, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that around 10:00 p.m. the Fresno County Sheriff’s dispatchers took a call regarding a domestic violence incident. Deputies responded to a home […]
Comments / 0