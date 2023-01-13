Read full article on original website
UpNorthLive.com
Scattered showers across northern Michigan
(WPBN/WGTU) -- Cloudy, breezy day with some scattered showers around northern Michigan. These showers will be light, but they will be a mix of rain, sleet, and snow. Mostly rain midday and afternoon since high temperatures today will be from 32 to 40 degrees. Watch for wet roads, and possibly slippery spots especially in the Upper Peninsula where it will be a few degrees cooler. The wind will gust to 25 mph, mainly from the southeast.
UpNorthLive.com
Events in northern Michigan held in honor of MLK
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- People in northern Michigan are helping to spread MLK's dream and end racism. The nonprofit Northern Michigan E3 remembered the civil rights leader with a freedom walk and education fundraiser. The walk started at Thirlby Field and ended at the Right Brain Brewery. "That's what we want...
UpNorthLive.com
Winter weather advisory for some northern Michigan counties
(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY this morning for Emmet, Cheboygan, Presque Isle, Antrim, Otsego, Montmorency, Alpena, Kalkaska, Crawford, Oscoda, Wexford, Missaukee, Roscommon, Chippewa, Mackinac, and Charlevoix Counties. Slippery roads and slower than normal traffic is expected. Be careful of ice on roads and sidewalks. Scattered showers Tuesday. Mostly rain, but...
UpNorthLive.com
Funding will be used to hire 195 school resource officers across Michigan
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Tuesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that new funding will be used to hire nearly 200 school resource officers across the state. 195 school districts, intermediate school districts and public-school academics will receive nearly $25 million to hire 195 school resource officers for the next three years, the Michigan Executive Office of the Governor said in a statement.
UpNorthLive.com
Hooping for a Cure to raise money for cancer patients
ST. IGNACE, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The 15th annual Hooping for a Cure benefit has been scheduled for Monday, Feb. 6 at the LaSalle High School in St. Ignace. The event features the high school basketball teams from St. Ignace and Engadine will raise funds for the Oncology Department of the Mackinac Straits Health System.
UpNorthLive.com
Oregon congresswoman hit by car Friday night, suffered concussion
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Oregon Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici and her husband were recovering Saturday morning after being hit by a car Friday evening just after 8:45 p.m. in Northwest Portland. A spokesperson for the congresswoman said that Bonamici and her husband were struck while they were walking across a...
