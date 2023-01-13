Read full article on original website
Kenny Loggins making Fort Worth stop on his final concert tour: 'This Is It'
FORT WORTH, Texas — The "Danger Zone" is coming to Fort Worth. That's right, it's time to "cut loose ... footloose" at Dickies Arena. Kenny Loggins – known for his music on soundtracks of "Top Gun," "Footloose," and "Caddyshack" – announced that his final concert tour, titled "This Is It," will be coming to Fort Worth on April 28.
'Truly an inspiration': Tony Hawk calls on North Texas city to honor hometown legend at skate park
GARLAND, Texas — Pro skater Tony Hawk has joined a North Texas community in calling on the Garland City Council to honor a hometown favorite at the city's newest skate park. In a video posted on social media, Hawk made his pitch for the city to memorialize Garland native Jon Comer at the Boneyard skate park, which opened in October 2022.
Fort Worth to host 2023 NCAA Women's National Collegiate Gymnastics Championships
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth will once again host the NCAA Women’s National Collegiate Gymnastics Championships, according to Fort Worth Sports Commission. The 2023 NCAA Women’s National Collegiate Gymnastics Championships will mark the sixth time the city of Fort Worth hosts the event and the third time it will be held at Dickies Arena.
WFAA
Sports Special with Joe Trahan
North Texas sports news, stories and highlights. Hosted by Joe Trahan.
WFAA
Metallica is coming to North Texas! Here's when tickets go on sale
DALLAS — Rock on!. American heavy metal band Metallica is playing two shows at AT&T Stadium in Arlington this year. Metallica's M72 World Tour comes to town on Friday, Aug. 18, and Sunday, Aug. 20 – with two completely different setlists and support lineups. One of the shows will feature Arlington-founded Pantera and Mammoth WVH, and the other will be supported by Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills.
Head to the rodeo, the zoo or a comedy show: Here's 15 things to do in DFW this weekend
DALLAS — If you need any ideas how to spend your weekend, we may have you covered! Check out our list of events to explore across the Dallas-Fort Worth area from Friday to Sunday. Friday. One of Fort Worth’s biggest events kicks off Friday, Jan. 13! Gear up for...
WFAA
South Dallas Stories: Fair Park Uprooted
"South Dallas Stories: Fair Park Uprooted" is a new exhibition that showcases personal histories of racial injustice and highlights local families and businesses that survived mistreatment – Paige introduces us to the folks that brought this photographic exhibit into focus. For more information, visit BroadwayDallas.org.
WFAA
Can Coach Sonny Dykes recreate magic of 2022 TCU run? | One-on-one with the head coach and family
The Horned Frogs became the first Texas team to make the College Football National Championship game. Here's a look back at the season.
Registration open now to join Dallas Pride events. Here's how to sign up
DALLAS — This year will be a milestone for Dallas Pride, so they're wasting no time preparing for it. Registrations are now open for people to get involved in the Pride festival and The Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade. Events for the festival includes the Dallas Pride Music Festival, Teen Pride, and Family PRIDE Zone.
A Universal Studios theme park is coming to North Texas
FRISCO, Texas — Another major development is coming to Frisco. Universal Theme Parks and Resorts executives announced Wednesday the company plans to open a park in the booming Collin County suburb. The park will be a kids-themed park with family-friendly immersive experiences and rides involving Universal movies, executives announced....
WFAA
DFW weather: Expect high mountain cedar early this week
Sorry, allergy sufferers. It's going to be a tough start to the week.
Meet Nova, the missing -- then found -- clouded leopard at the Dallas Zoo
DALLAS — Dallas Zoo employees on Friday morning went to check on the two clouded leopard sisters in their enclosure. The only problem? One was missing. Nova had escaped through a tear in the mesh of her enclosure that Dallas police said may have been "intentionally cut." A criminal investigation into how that hole formed is currently under way.
CPS investigating Rockwall-Heath offseason football workout that led to hospitalization of several athletes
HEATH, Texas — The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (CPS) is investigating an offseason football workout that resulted in several players being hospitalized with rhabdomyolysis -- an official with the agency confirmed on Monday. The workout involved student-athletes from Rockwall-Heath High School and hundreds of push-ups. The...
Dallas Wings get 3-time WNBA champion, former 2020 Rookie of the Year in blockbuster trade
DALLAS — The Dallas Wings are staying true to their goal in creating a championship caliber team this upcoming season with a big move Monday. In a three-team trade involving the New York Liberty and the Connecticut Sun, Dallas acquired two-time WNBA All-Star and three-time WNBA champion Natasha Howard, as well as the playing rights to 2020 WNBA Rookie of the Year Crystal Dangerfield.
WFAA
Trash not picked up? Dallas residents complain a new schedule has meant garbage piling up
DALLAS — For 18 years, Lee Ruiz had his trash picked up at his Oak Cliff home on schedule every time, but it’s now come just twice in the past month and a half. “It was perfect,” Ruiz said. “What we didn’t know is it was going to completely fall apart.”
'Jiggle the can opener': Twitter had a day with the missing (and now safe) Dallas clouded leopard
DALLAS — A clouded leopard went missing at the Dallas Zoo on Friday. Thankfully, Nova was found safe and sound on the zoo property Friday evening. And while police are still investigating why the net on Nova's enclosure was cut open, we figured it might be fun - with Nova safe, of course - to comb through the puns, zingers and memes that flowed on social media Friday.
$2 million in jewelry stolen after concrete wall breached at North Texas mall
MESQUITE, Texas — Someone at a Mesquite mall broke through a concrete wall in an abandoned Sears and then into a jewelry store, where they swiped around $2 million in jewelry, police said. The heist happened at American Jewelers at the Town East Mall, where the jewelry store shares...
Second cut fence found at Dallas Zoo after case with escaped leopard
DALLAS — Police have opened another criminal investigation at the Dallas Zoo after finding a second cut fence at an animal habitat. Investigators filed a case on Friday after a clouded leopard named Nova escaped her habitat. She was found safe about seven hours after being reported missing and was returned to her enclosure.
Chicago-based restaurant Portillo's announces grand opening date for North Texas
THE COLONY, Texas — After many months of anticipation from hot dog fans across the North Texas area, one of the most famous Chicago-based restaurants has made it known when the Lone Star state will get to try some tasty new frankfurters. Portillo’s, the fast-casual restaurant concept known for...
Proposed theme park a boon for Frisco's already strong housing market
FRISCO, Texas — There is a cause-and-effect relationship to just about everything. What may be happening in the growing city of Frisco is no different. Wednesday's announcement of a possible Universal Studios theme park in Frisco has some major implications on a local economy that's already humming. "This is...
