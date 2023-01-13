ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAA

Metallica is coming to North Texas! Here's when tickets go on sale

DALLAS — Rock on!. American heavy metal band Metallica is playing two shows at AT&T Stadium in Arlington this year. Metallica's M72 World Tour comes to town on Friday, Aug. 18, and Sunday, Aug. 20 – with two completely different setlists and support lineups. One of the shows will feature Arlington-founded Pantera and Mammoth WVH, and the other will be supported by Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills.
ARLINGTON, TX
WFAA

South Dallas Stories: Fair Park Uprooted

"South Dallas Stories: Fair Park Uprooted" is a new exhibition that showcases personal histories of racial injustice and highlights local families and businesses that survived mistreatment – Paige introduces us to the folks that brought this photographic exhibit into focus. For more information, visit BroadwayDallas.org.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

A Universal Studios theme park is coming to North Texas

FRISCO, Texas — Another major development is coming to Frisco. Universal Theme Parks and Resorts executives announced Wednesday the company plans to open a park in the booming Collin County suburb. The park will be a kids-themed park with family-friendly immersive experiences and rides involving Universal movies, executives announced....
FRISCO, TX
WFAA

Meet Nova, the missing -- then found -- clouded leopard at the Dallas Zoo

DALLAS — Dallas Zoo employees on Friday morning went to check on the two clouded leopard sisters in their enclosure. The only problem? One was missing. Nova had escaped through a tear in the mesh of her enclosure that Dallas police said may have been "intentionally cut." A criminal investigation into how that hole formed is currently under way.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

CPS investigating Rockwall-Heath offseason football workout that led to hospitalization of several athletes

HEATH, Texas — The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (CPS) is investigating an offseason football workout that resulted in several players being hospitalized with rhabdomyolysis -- an official with the agency confirmed on Monday. The workout involved student-athletes from Rockwall-Heath High School and hundreds of push-ups. The...
ROCKWALL, TX
WFAA

Dallas Wings get 3-time WNBA champion, former 2020 Rookie of the Year in blockbuster trade

DALLAS — The Dallas Wings are staying true to their goal in creating a championship caliber team this upcoming season with a big move Monday. In a three-team trade involving the New York Liberty and the Connecticut Sun, Dallas acquired two-time WNBA All-Star and three-time WNBA champion Natasha Howard, as well as the playing rights to 2020 WNBA Rookie of the Year Crystal Dangerfield.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

'Jiggle the can opener': Twitter had a day with the missing (and now safe) Dallas clouded leopard

DALLAS — A clouded leopard went missing at the Dallas Zoo on Friday. Thankfully, Nova was found safe and sound on the zoo property Friday evening. And while police are still investigating why the net on Nova's enclosure was cut open, we figured it might be fun - with Nova safe, of course - to comb through the puns, zingers and memes that flowed on social media Friday.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Second cut fence found at Dallas Zoo after case with escaped leopard

DALLAS — Police have opened another criminal investigation at the Dallas Zoo after finding a second cut fence at an animal habitat. Investigators filed a case on Friday after a clouded leopard named Nova escaped her habitat. She was found safe about seven hours after being reported missing and was returned to her enclosure.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Proposed theme park a boon for Frisco's already strong housing market

FRISCO, Texas — There is a cause-and-effect relationship to just about everything. What may be happening in the growing city of Frisco is no different. Wednesday's announcement of a possible Universal Studios theme park in Frisco has some major implications on a local economy that's already humming. "This is...
FRISCO, TX
WFAA

WFAA

Dallas, TX
52K+
Followers
351
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas local news

 https://www.wfaa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy