Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, four cities in the beautiful state of California were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
How much has it rained in California in the three weeks since the storms started?
(KTXL) — It’s been exactly three weeks since the first rainfall fell from a series of severe storms that have hit California, causing more than an estimated $1 billion in damage across the state, flooding roadways and communities, and causing the deaths of at least 20 people, according to the Associated Press. Throughout the three […]
Big Lots Closing 3 Stores in California
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BusinessInsider and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
mymotherlode.com
Yosemite Is Once Again Requiring Mask
Tuolumne County, CA – Yosemite National Park is once again requiring face masks in certain areas of the park. With Mariposa County at the high community level and Tuolumne at the medium community level, the park put out this statement: “Due to the high COVID-19 community level, mask-wearing is now required for all people when entering federal buildings and public transportation in Yosemite National Park, regardless of vaccination status.”
Flooding closes portion of Hwy 99 in San Joaquin County
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — A portion of Highway 99 in San Joaquin County was closed due to flooding Monday afternoon. Caltrans said both directions of Highway 99 from Peltier Road north of Acampo to Turner Road have been temporarily closed, and it's not known when the road will reopen.
mymotherlode.com
District Four Supervisor Haff
Mother Lode Views featured District Four Tuolumne County Supervisor, Kathleen Haff. Her district covers a wide geographical region, including Groveland, Big Oak Flat, Don Pedro, Chinese Camp and areas along the edge of Sonora. Issues and projects specific to her district were discussed. Haff was recently elected by her fellow...
westsideconnect.com
Those who forget California water history are doomed to repeat it
High winds. The potential for up to 3 inches of rain in 48 hours. Heavy storms in the past three weeks have saturated the ground. Nobody is thinking about the drought. No rain for months. A dismal Sierra snowpack on April 1 that was 38 percent of the historic average.
175 evacuated from flooding at Arbor Mobile Home park in San Joaquin County
WOODBRIDGE, Calif. — Crews were able to evacuate 175 people from a partially-flooded mobile home park in Woodbridge Sunday. South San Joaquin County Fire Authority, Lodi Fire Department, Lathrop Manteca Fire District, Manteca Fire Department, Woodbridge Fire District and more were at the Arbor Mobile Home Park on Frontage Road to help evacuate residents and animals.
mymotherlode.com
Wilson, Eriq “E.J”
Eriq James “E.J” Wilson, Born December 17, 1999 in Sonora, California passed away Monday, January 9, 2023 in Doctors Medical Center as the result of injuries in an auto accident. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 19, 2023 from 4 to 8 PM with a Vigil to be held at 7 PM at Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose at Lyons St., in Sonora, California A Mass of Christian Burial will be held with burial to follow at St. Anne’s Catholic Cemetery, Church Lane, in Columbia, California.
mymotherlode.com
Power Outages Occurring Around Mother Lode
Sonora, CA — Power outages are becoming prevalent across the Mother Lode this morning. There are four notable outages that have occurred over the last few hours. In the Pinecrest area, there 491 PG&E customers without electricity, 471 near Dorrington and Calaveras Big Trees State Park, 99 in the area between Angels Camp and San Andreas, and 580 spread between Wilseyville, Railroad Flat and Glencoe.
mymotherlode.com
Update: Pair Of Tree Hazards Cleared On Lyons Street In Sonora
Update at noon: The Sonora PD reports that public works department crews have removed the trees that fell at two locations along Lyons Street and traffic is again moving freely. Update at 10:54am: The Sonora Police Department reports that a fallen tree on Lyons Street near Hope Lane has successfully...
Valley Springs residents in flooded neighborhood seek Calaveras County help
VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. — Folks living along Grouse Drive in Valley Springs hopelessly watched as Cosgrove Creek flooded and took over the neighborhood on New Years Eve. "By the grace of God our house has never been flooded yet. But, unfortunately some of our neighbors have," said long time homeowner Chris Ferguson.
KCRA.com
Evacuation warning issued for parts of Stanislaus County
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — An evacuation warning was issued for parts of Stanislaus County on Friday afternoon, according to the Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services. The warning is in place for rural Patterson and the Grayson area along the San Joaquin River. Anyone who chooses to evacuate is...
mymotherlode.com
Tuesday Power Outages And School Delays
Sonora, CA — Many schools in Tuolumne and Calaveras counties are starting late this morning due to icy conditions. There are still some power outages across the region this morning after a day that brought heavy rain and low-elevation snow. There were many downed trees, mudslides, and flooded roads.
mymotherlode.com
Update: CHP Warns To Stay Home If Possible
Update at 9:03am: Due to the “extreme amount of snow,” the CHP reports that it has temporarily closed Highway 4 from Meko Drive in Arnold to Bear Valley. Update at 8:05am: Creating new traffic concerns this morning, there is now snow falling in some of the lower foothill communities, such as Sonora. Use extra caution today if you must travel. It comes on top of earlier roadway flooding and other hazards.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Bicycle Accident on Almond Avenue and Elm Avenue in Modesto
On the afternoon of Tuesday, January 10, 2023, CHP traffic officers reported a fatal vehicle versus bicycle collision on Almond Avenue in the Modesto area. The incident occurred on Almond Avenue in the vicinity of Elm Avenue at approximately 3:20 p.m. and involved a Chevrolet sedan, officials said. Details on...
Debris in Folsom Reservoir from runoff, flooding could impact Roseville water taste, odor
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The rain isn't over for Northern California as another series of atmospheric river storms kicks off another wet weekend. While the rain is helpful for California's drought, other impacts may not be as beneficial. In Roseville, water distribution crews found low water clarity and extra organics...
Placer County deals with flooding, slides and water rescues
PLACER COUNTY — From water rescues to rockslides, agencies faced back-to-back calls related to this latest batch of winter storms.Though Northern California saw multiple storms, first responders say they continued to respond to crash scenes related to stormy weather."It's a little rough, especially when people aren't used to that type of stuff," Angela Fellers said.In Auburn, on Saturday, drivers encountered street flooding on Marguerite Mine Road, but the water subsided the next day.Still, other concerns loom near where lower-elevation snow can be found in the Mosquito Fire burn scar.Near Mosquito Ridge and Gorman Ranch roads, the county reports the road is closed because of a mudslide.Yet, it looks like the end of this storm is near just as storm fatigue peaks."It's so dark all day," Laree Baker said. "I just want to sleep. I just want to nap."
capradio.org
Thousands of homeless Sacramentans remain outside during these deadly storms. Here’s why shelter isn’t always an option.
Thousands of homeless Sacramentans experienced the recent series of powerful winter storms outdoors, staying at their own encampments instead of at emergency shelters even as conditions turned deadly. CapRadio interviewed seven unhoused residents and three shelter providers over the past week. Most of the unhoused people said it’s too difficult...
EF-1 Tornado Rips Through Northern California Amid Deadly Storms
As California residents continued to face flooding, heavy rains, and high winds from the deadly storms sweeping the state, the National Weather Service issued a near-unheard-of warning to Northern California communities. In the dead of night on Tuesday, residents received tornado warnings and, just after 4 am, an EF-1 tornado touched down.
Comments / 0