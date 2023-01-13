ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mokelumne Hill, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mymotherlode.com

Yosemite Is Once Again Requiring Mask

Tuolumne County, CA – Yosemite National Park is once again requiring face masks in certain areas of the park. With Mariposa County at the high community level and Tuolumne at the medium community level, the park put out this statement: “Due to the high COVID-19 community level, mask-wearing is now required for all people when entering federal buildings and public transportation in Yosemite National Park, regardless of vaccination status.”
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

District Four Supervisor Haff

Mother Lode Views featured District Four Tuolumne County Supervisor, Kathleen Haff. Her district covers a wide geographical region, including Groveland, Big Oak Flat, Don Pedro, Chinese Camp and areas along the edge of Sonora. Issues and projects specific to her district were discussed. Haff was recently elected by her fellow...
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Wilson, Eriq “E.J”

Eriq James “E.J” Wilson, Born December 17, 1999 in Sonora, California passed away Monday, January 9, 2023 in Doctors Medical Center as the result of injuries in an auto accident. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 19, 2023 from 4 to 8 PM with a Vigil to be held at 7 PM at Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose at Lyons St., in Sonora, California A Mass of Christian Burial will be held with burial to follow at St. Anne’s Catholic Cemetery, Church Lane, in Columbia, California.
SONORA, CA
mymotherlode.com

Power Outages Occurring Around Mother Lode

Sonora, CA — Power outages are becoming prevalent across the Mother Lode this morning. There are four notable outages that have occurred over the last few hours. In the Pinecrest area, there 491 PG&E customers without electricity, 471 near Dorrington and Calaveras Big Trees State Park, 99 in the area between Angels Camp and San Andreas, and 580 spread between Wilseyville, Railroad Flat and Glencoe.
PINECREST, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Pair Of Tree Hazards Cleared On Lyons Street In Sonora

Update at noon: The Sonora PD reports that public works department crews have removed the trees that fell at two locations along Lyons Street and traffic is again moving freely. Update at 10:54am: The Sonora Police Department reports that a fallen tree on Lyons Street near Hope Lane has successfully...
SONORA, CA
KCRA.com

Evacuation warning issued for parts of Stanislaus County

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — An evacuation warning was issued for parts of Stanislaus County on Friday afternoon, according to the Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services. The warning is in place for rural Patterson and the Grayson area along the San Joaquin River. Anyone who chooses to evacuate is...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Tuesday Power Outages And School Delays

Sonora, CA — Many schools in Tuolumne and Calaveras counties are starting late this morning due to icy conditions. There are still some power outages across the region this morning after a day that brought heavy rain and low-elevation snow. There were many downed trees, mudslides, and flooded roads.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: CHP Warns To Stay Home If Possible

Update at 9:03am: Due to the “extreme amount of snow,” the CHP reports that it has temporarily closed Highway 4 from Meko Drive in Arnold to Bear Valley. Update at 8:05am: Creating new traffic concerns this morning, there is now snow falling in some of the lower foothill communities, such as Sonora. Use extra caution today if you must travel. It comes on top of earlier roadway flooding and other hazards.
ARNOLD, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Bicycle Accident on Almond Avenue and Elm Avenue in Modesto

On the afternoon of Tuesday, January 10, 2023, CHP traffic officers reported a fatal vehicle versus bicycle collision on Almond Avenue in the Modesto area. The incident occurred on Almond Avenue in the vicinity of Elm Avenue at approximately 3:20 p.m. and involved a Chevrolet sedan, officials said. Details on...
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Placer County deals with flooding, slides and water rescues

PLACER COUNTY — From water rescues to rockslides, agencies faced back-to-back calls related to this latest batch of winter storms.Though Northern California saw multiple storms, first responders say they continued to respond to crash scenes related to stormy weather."It's a little rough, especially when people aren't used to that type of stuff," Angela Fellers said.In Auburn, on Saturday, drivers encountered street flooding on Marguerite Mine Road, but the water subsided the next day.Still, other concerns loom near where lower-elevation snow can be found in the Mosquito Fire burn scar.Near Mosquito Ridge and Gorman Ranch roads, the county reports the road is closed because of a mudslide.Yet, it looks like the end of this storm is near just as storm fatigue peaks."It's so dark all day," Laree Baker said. "I just want to sleep. I just want to nap."
PLACER COUNTY, CA
capradio.org

Thousands of homeless Sacramentans remain outside during these deadly storms. Here’s why shelter isn’t always an option.

Thousands of homeless Sacramentans experienced the recent series of powerful winter storms outdoors, staying at their own encampments instead of at emergency shelters even as conditions turned deadly. CapRadio interviewed seven unhoused residents and three shelter providers over the past week. Most of the unhoused people said it’s too difficult...

Comments / 0

Community Policy