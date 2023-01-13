SCAM ALERT: Nolan County Sheriff’s Office warns community, scammers ask for personal information & money

NOLAN COUNTY, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – The Nolan County Sheriff’s Office has received calls regarding a fraudulent Publisher Clearing House scam in the area.

According to a Facebook post from the Nolan County Sheriff’s Office, the scammers have asked citizens for identifying information such as addresses, driver license number, bank account or credit card information. Then the scammers will ask for a large amount of money in exchange for ‘your winnings.’

The Nolan County Sheriff’s Office ask that if you receive a phone call or email from these scammers, disregard the phone call. If you feel that you have become a victim of a scam, please contact your local law enforcement agency.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.