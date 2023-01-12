ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys

Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors

For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
Was Mike McDaniel Actually Vaping On Sideline Of Bills-Dolphins?

Mike McDaniel had plenty of explaining to do following the Miami Dolphins’ wild-card loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, but one thing that he escaped his postgame media availability without talking about was a viral social media video that made the rounds. Despite being at the forefront of...
NFL World Wants Legendary Announcer To Be Fired

The NFL World was not happy with NBC's play-by-play man on Saturday night. Al Michaels and Tony Dungy were on the call for the Jaguars vs. Chargers Wild Card game. The Jaguars rallied from a 27-point deficit on Saturday night. Fans thought that Michaels, who is in his late 70s, failed to live up to ...
NFL World Reacts To Peyton, Eli Manning Announcement

Tonight is the final "ManningCast" of the season, and Peyton and Eli are trying to go out with a bang. The guest list for tonight's Super Wild Card Weekend "ManningCast" was released earlier today, and it is a pretty loaded one. Pro Football Hall of Famer and newly-hired Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders will get things started as the first guest.
Look: NFL World Furious With Dolphins Wide Receivers

It hasn't been a banner day for the Miami Dolphins wide receivers. Third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson has put some throws on a platter for his receivers and they're just not making the plays. Jaylen Waddle has been the big victim as he's been wide open for two throws and he's dropped ...
NFL World Wants Referee Fired On Sunday Afternoon

The Buffalo Bills are going to beat the Miami Dolphins, 34-31, on Sunday afternoon. Fans are not happy with the referees. Miami appeared to get harmed by a lack of a pass interference penalty on Sunday afternoon, on a critical fourth down play late in the fourth quarter. That was a costly one. So, ...
Giants offensive coordinator makes huge decision

The New York Giants have seen a massive improvement this season. After going 4-13 last season, the Giants are now headed to the divisional round of the playoffs. Much of that improvement is due to coaching, with Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka emerging as one of the top assistants in the league. But even though he has plenty of opportunities to become a head coach after this season, he doesn’t seem worried about that just yet.
Commanders interviewing former Giants head coach Pat Shurmur for offensive coordinator vacancy

The Commanders dismissed Scott Turner this offseason in search of a "fresh start" at offensive coordinator, and it turns out that "fresh start" might center on a coordinator almost 20 years older than Turner. Despite uncertainty regarding team ownership, which could soon change hands, the club announced Tuesday it has commenced the interview process for its OC vacancy. The Commanders' first target: former Giants head coach Pat Shurmur, 57, who was last seen as the Broncos' OC from 2020-2021.
Kevin Warren: Bears’ “sole focus” is a new stadium

New Bears President and CEO Kevin Warren says there’s only one thing on his mind as he approaches his new job: Building a new stadium. The Bears are planning to move out of Soldier Field and the city of Chicago, and into a new stadium they’ll build in the suburbs, and today Warren called that project the team’s “sole focus.”
NFL World Reacts To Chargers' Coaching Change Announcement

As expected, the Los Angeles Chargers are making changes to their coaching staff.  Brandon Staley is keeping his job for another year, but the coaching assistants surrounding Justin Herbert are not.  The Chargers are firing offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and quarterbacks coach Shane ...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Kliff Kingsbury Update

Recently fired NFL head coach Kliff Kingsbury went viral on Saturday, when it was reported that he bought a one-way ticket to Thailand and had no interest in returning to coaching. Unfortunately, Kingsbury's trip might be costing him more than expected. According to Pro Football Talk, Kingsbury's ...
Kevin Warren speaks about transition from Big Ten to Chicago Bears

Kevin Warren was introduced by the Chicago Bears on Tuesday, and the outgoing Big Ten commissioner outlined why he was interested in the job, and how he sees the transition unfolding. He said the appeal and the timing of the move was because of the challenge and opportunity. He also...
