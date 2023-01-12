Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Group Backed by George Soros Broke Tax laws to sue Ron DeSantis to keep the border open for migrantsPhilosophy BloggerFlorida State
The Chicago entertainer who is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Chicago Aldermen Question DPD Plan to Put over 2,000 Vacant Properties Up for Sale to Area ResidentsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you check your eligibility?Mark StarChicago, IL
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in Indiana this monthKristen WaltersSchererville, IN
Related
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
sportszion.com
“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors
For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
Michael Irvin Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction, Winner
The NFL Playoffs are finally here and before we know it, the Super Bowl will be kicking off. Michael Irvin has his two teams picked out. Irvin can be very opinionated at times. However, his picks aren’t that controversial. One may say predictable. Now, Irvin has a job to...
Was Mike McDaniel Actually Vaping On Sideline Of Bills-Dolphins?
Mike McDaniel had plenty of explaining to do following the Miami Dolphins’ wild-card loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, but one thing that he escaped his postgame media availability without talking about was a viral social media video that made the rounds. Despite being at the forefront of...
CBS Sports
NFL playoffs: 49ers' Brock Purdy joins Joe Montana, Steve Young in rare club after historic NFL playoff debut
Brock Purdy, aka Mr. Irrelevant, was anything but irrelevant as the 49ers beat the Seahawks 41-23 in Saturday's playoff opener, including outscoring Seattle 25-6 in the second half. Purdy completed 18-of-30 passes for 332 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, and also added a rushing touchdown in the blowout win.
NFL World Wants Legendary Announcer To Be Fired
The NFL World was not happy with NBC's play-by-play man on Saturday night. Al Michaels and Tony Dungy were on the call for the Jaguars vs. Chargers Wild Card game. The Jaguars rallied from a 27-point deficit on Saturday night. Fans thought that Michaels, who is in his late 70s, failed to live up to ...
msn.com
NFL World Reacts To Peyton, Eli Manning Announcement
Tonight is the final "ManningCast" of the season, and Peyton and Eli are trying to go out with a bang. The guest list for tonight's Super Wild Card Weekend "ManningCast" was released earlier today, and it is a pretty loaded one. Pro Football Hall of Famer and newly-hired Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders will get things started as the first guest.
Look: NFL World Furious With Dolphins Wide Receivers
It hasn't been a banner day for the Miami Dolphins wide receivers. Third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson has put some throws on a platter for his receivers and they're just not making the plays. Jaylen Waddle has been the big victim as he's been wide open for two throws and he's dropped ...
NFL World Wants Referee Fired On Sunday Afternoon
The Buffalo Bills are going to beat the Miami Dolphins, 34-31, on Sunday afternoon. Fans are not happy with the referees. Miami appeared to get harmed by a lack of a pass interference penalty on Sunday afternoon, on a critical fourth down play late in the fourth quarter. That was a costly one. So, ...
thecomeback.com
Giants offensive coordinator makes huge decision
The New York Giants have seen a massive improvement this season. After going 4-13 last season, the Giants are now headed to the divisional round of the playoffs. Much of that improvement is due to coaching, with Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka emerging as one of the top assistants in the league. But even though he has plenty of opportunities to become a head coach after this season, he doesn’t seem worried about that just yet.
NFL Fans Are Stunned Learning There’s a Chip in the Football Despite Questionable Calls
With all of the advanced stats and things out there, you wonder how much tech is used in today’s NFL,... The post NFL Fans Are Stunned Learning There’s a Chip in the Football Despite Questionable Calls appeared first on Outsider.
CBS Sports
Commanders interviewing former Giants head coach Pat Shurmur for offensive coordinator vacancy
The Commanders dismissed Scott Turner this offseason in search of a "fresh start" at offensive coordinator, and it turns out that "fresh start" might center on a coordinator almost 20 years older than Turner. Despite uncertainty regarding team ownership, which could soon change hands, the club announced Tuesday it has commenced the interview process for its OC vacancy. The Commanders' first target: former Giants head coach Pat Shurmur, 57, who was last seen as the Broncos' OC from 2020-2021.
NBC Sports
Kevin Warren: Bears’ “sole focus” is a new stadium
New Bears President and CEO Kevin Warren says there’s only one thing on his mind as he approaches his new job: Building a new stadium. The Bears are planning to move out of Soldier Field and the city of Chicago, and into a new stadium they’ll build in the suburbs, and today Warren called that project the team’s “sole focus.”
Chargers fire offensive coordinator Lombardi, quarterbacks coach Day
The Los Angeles Chargers fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and quarterbacks coach Shane Day less than a week after the team surrendered a 27-point lead and exited the playoffs, the team announced Tuesday.
NFL World Reacts To Chargers' Coaching Change Announcement
As expected, the Los Angeles Chargers are making changes to their coaching staff. Brandon Staley is keeping his job for another year, but the coaching assistants surrounding Justin Herbert are not. The Chargers are firing offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and quarterbacks coach Shane ...
CBS Sports
Chargers fire OC Joe Lombardi, QB coach Shane Day following historic meltdown in NFL playoff loss to Jaguars
The Los Angeles Chargers are parting ways with two offensive coaches following their epic Super Bowl Card Weekend meltdown in Jacksonville. The team announced Tuesday the firing of offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and quarterback coach Shane Day. Lombardi and Day each spent the past two seasons in Los Angeles. During...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Kliff Kingsbury Update
Recently fired NFL head coach Kliff Kingsbury went viral on Saturday, when it was reported that he bought a one-way ticket to Thailand and had no interest in returning to coaching. Unfortunately, Kingsbury's trip might be costing him more than expected. According to Pro Football Talk, Kingsbury's ...
Report: Jets are interviewing Patriots TE coach Nick Caley for offensive coordinator job
Caley has been a part of New England's offensive coaching staff since 2015. The Patriots and Jets are both in the market for an offensive coordinator. Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley has been mentioned as a potential fit for both positions. According to the MMQB’s Albert Breer, Caley is...
NFL coaching predictions 2023: Projecting next Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos head coaches
There were five NFL coaches fired this season, kicking off an active coaching carousel as teams hope to find the
saturdaytradition.com
Kevin Warren speaks about transition from Big Ten to Chicago Bears
Kevin Warren was introduced by the Chicago Bears on Tuesday, and the outgoing Big Ten commissioner outlined why he was interested in the job, and how he sees the transition unfolding. He said the appeal and the timing of the move was because of the challenge and opportunity. He also...
Comments / 0