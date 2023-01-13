ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

LeBron James praises Kevin Warren after being hired by Bears

By Larry Hawley
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VA69E_0kCycv5Q00

LAKE FOREST – Whenever a team makes a major hire in their organization, there are going to be people who praise the move and others who do not.

That will be the case for Kevin Warren, the new Chicago Bears president and CEO, who was officially hired for the new position Thursday. But at least he knows there is one figure in sports who is in his corner as he takes on his new job.

Lakers superstar, four-time NBA MVP, and four-time league champion LeBron James took some time to give Warren a shout-out on Twitter on Thursday afternoon.

“Major S/O to my brother Kevin Warren on being name the President & CEO of the Chicago Bears! Amazing my guy! Best of luck,” said James on his Twitter account.

The NBA star, who grew up in Akron, is a big fan of Ohio State University athletics, so he became familiar with Kevin Warren during his work as Big Ten commissioner.

He was in that role starting in 2020 as he led the conference through the COVID-19 pandemic, the addition of USC and UCLA in 2024 along with the negotiation of a new broadcast contract for football and basketball.

Yet Warren built a lot of his sports executive resume in the National Football League, starting with the Rams from 1997-2000 as vice president of play programs, football legal counsel, and in his last year the vice president of football administration.

He moved onto the Lions in 2001 and was with that franchise the next three seasons as the senior vice president of business operations and general counsel.

Warren’s longest tenure was with the Vikings, where he was senior vice president of legal affairs and chief administrative officer from 2005-2014. Then in 2015, he became the Vikings’ chief operation officer, which he held through 2019.

He was instrumental in the effort to help the team build US Bank Stadium, which opened in 2016 to replace the aging Metrodome in Minneapolis.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Kanye West gets married to Yeezy employee Bianca Censori: reports

Kanye West is reportedly a newly married man, according to multiple media outlets. TMZ reports West married Yeezy employee Bianca Censori in a secret wedding ceremony in Beverly Hills on Thursday. Censori has reportedly worked as an architectural designer at Yeezy for several years. Multiple outlets report the couple have not yet filed a marriage […]
WGN News

Man shot, killed at a barbershop on South Side

CHICAGO – A man was shot and killed at a barbershop on the South Side late Tuesday night. According to Chicago police, someone walked into the business in the 8000 block of South Halsted at 11:55 PM and started shooting. 32-year-old Sterline Harris was hit in the armpit and was taken to Christ Hospital, where […]
CHICAGO, IL
msn.com

'We Need Brett!' Cowboys Cut Kicker Maher After Historically Bad Playoff? McCarthy's Answer

Everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in their 31-14 Wild Card win at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... except for their kicking game. Brett Maher set an NFL record during the game, kicking and missing on four consecutive field goals giving the Cowboys six points rather than seven on every touchdown drive this evening.
Athlon Sports

NFL World Shocked By Lamar Jackson's Decision

Is Lamar Jackson separating himself from the Baltimore Ravens' organization? According to multiple reports, Jackson did not travel with the Ravens to Cincinnati for tonight's playoff game.  That's a pretty bad sign about his future with the franchise, all things considered.  Jackson and ...
BALTIMORE, MD
OnlyHomers

Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment

The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
Vibe

Chad “Ocho Cinco” Johnson And ‘Selling Tampa’ Star Sharelle Rosado Engaged

Sharelle Rosado of the series Selling Tampa and former NFL player Chad “Ocho Cinco” Johnson are officially engaged. The couple confirmed wedding bells are running with PEOPLE magazine over the weekend. The retired athlete proposed to the reality star on Saturday (Jan. 7) during an event masked as a birthday party for himself. Although the couple has longtime referred to each other as “fiancé” and “fiancée,” the engagement event and ring sealed the deal. More from VIBE.comLaKeith Stanfield Addresses Engagement And "Secret" Baby In Post-Holiday RecapRihanna Issues Savage X Fenty "Game Day" Collection Ahead Of Super Bowl DebutThe Weeknd Asks "Is...
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Damar Hamlin files for awesome trademark

Damar Hamlin continues to recover from the cardiac arrest he suffered on the field two weeks ago, and the Buffalo Bills defensive back is taking care of some business in the meantime. Hamlin has filed for at least three trademarks over the past 10 days. Trademark attorney Josh Gerben revealed that Hamlin filed trademarks for... The post Damar Hamlin files for awesome trademark appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MISSOURI STATE
ClutchPoints

‘That’s a roadblock’: Ryne Sandberg’s warning to Cubs fans who want Sammy Sosa honored

The Chicago Cubs are putting in work this offseason in an attempt to emerge as a playoff caliber team in 2023. Off the field, the team received some more news that will delight fans, as it was announced that Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg will have a statue built in his honor outside of Wrigley Field, joining a prestigious group of Cubs players to have such an honor bestowed upon them.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Player's Mom Is Furious With FOX Analyst

The mother of a former Ohio State Buckeyes star turned NFL defensive back is furious with a FOX analyst. Annie Apple, the mother of the NFL defensive back, Eli Apple, is not happy with Emmanuel Acho. The mother of the ex-Buckeyes star is going viral on social media this afternoon. "Trolling a ...
COLUMBUS, OH
WGN News

Chicago police find missing 14-year-old girl

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department has located a missing 14-year-old girl reported missing from the city’s South Side. On Saturday, Chicago police said the girl has been located. She was last seen in the 1600 block of West Garfield Boulevard wearing a black sweater, grey joggers and pastel color Van gym shoes, police said. […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy