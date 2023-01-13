Mariposa Arts Council Seeks Public Input on New Installations of Proposed Gateway Features and Murals to be Located at Both Ends of Town

Read full article on original website
Mariposa County Board of Supervisors Meeting Agenda for Tuesday, January 17, 2023
(PDF - Opens a new window.) OR simply call: Call 1 (224) 501-3412, Access code 380-677-133 Note: Meeting Begins at 10:00 A.M. Today Due to Weather.
California Governor Gavin Newsom Signs Executive Order to Support Communities Impacted by Winter Storms – Includes Providing Flexibility to Help Health Care Facilities in Impacted Areas Remain Open and Support Schools in Merced County Impacted by Flooding
January 16, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today signed an executive order to further bolster the emergency response to severe winter storms and support impacted communities across the state. In the past week, California has secured a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration and a Presidential Emergency Declaration to assist response and recovery efforts to the storms, which have resulted in at least 20 fatalities and forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents.
Delayed Openings Due to Weather Conditions for Mariposa County Offices and Board of Supervisors Meeting on Tuesday, January 17, 2023
January 17, 2023 - Due to weather conditions, Mariposa County offices will open at 10:00 A.M. today, Tuesday, January 17th. In addition, the Board of Supervisors Meeting will have a delayed start and will begin at 10:00 A.M. Please drive carefully and stay safe!. Also, all Mariposa County Health &...
California Public Utilities Commission to Hold Public Forum on Ponderosa Telephone Rate Requests - Coverage Locations in Fresno and Madera County Foothills
January 16, 2023 - SAN FRANCISCO - The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) will hold a remote public forum to provide an opportunity for customers of Ponderosa Telephone Company to offer perspective and input about the company’s rate requests, as follows:. Coverage area:. WHEN: February 8, 2023, 6 p.m.
Caltrans Announces Highway 140 in Mariposa County in the Merced River Canyon is Currently Closed Due to a Rockslide - No Access to Yosemite
Update Per CHP: Hard Closure at Yosemite Bug and Cedar Lodge. January 15, 2023 - Caltrans reports Highway 140 in Mariposa County is closed in the Merced River Canyon at Briceburg due to a rockslide. No ETO at this time. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. Source: Caltrans.
United States Geological Survey Reports a 3.5 Magnitude Earthquake in Mariposa County, California on Sunday, January 15, 2023
January 15, 2023 - The United States Geological Survey reports a 3.5 Magnitude Earthquake in Mariposa County, California on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 2.51 P.M. Some resident reporting hearing and feeling the earthquake. USGS Map of the area. Source: USGS.
Weather Service Announces Strong Thunderstorms Will Impact Portions Of Mariposa, Central Madera, Southwestern Tuolumne, Northeastern Kings, Northwestern Tulare And Central Fresno Counties Through 7:00 A.M.
January 16, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office releases a Special Weather Statement:. Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley CA 623 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023 CAZ302-303-306-307-311-312-317>320-323>327-161500- Fresno-Clovis CA-Yosemite Valley CA-San Joaquin River Canyon CA- Fresno-Tulare Foothills CA-Yosemite NP outside of the valley CA- Mariposa Madera Foothills CA-Upper San Joaquin River CA-Planada - Le Grand - Snelling CA-Visalia - Porterville - Reedley CA-Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma CA-Merced - Madera - Mendota CA- Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge CA-Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra CA-Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore CA-Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra CA- 623 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Mariposa, central Madera, southwestern Tuolumne, northeastern Kings, northwestern Tulare and central Fresno Counties through 700 AM PST... At 619 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles east of Smith Station to near Lemoore. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. Flooding rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. Multiple surface observations reporting strong winds. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Locations impacted include... Fresno, Visalia, Clovis, Tulare, Hanford, Yosemite South Entrance, Lemoore, Sanger, Reedley, Selma, Dinuba, Orosi, Parlier, Kingsburg, Farmersville, Orange Cove, Oakhurst, East Orosi, Traver and Yosemite National. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. && LAT...LON 3622 11916 3628 11985 3780 12010 3783 12008 3776 11994 3776 11990 3777 11986 3778 11987 3781 11987 3785 11982 3789 11982 3794 11943 TIME...MOT...LOC 1419Z 268DEG 28KT 3779 12001 3636 11978 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH.
Merced County Sheriff’s Office Announce Evacuation Warnings Lifted for Planada and Le Grand Area Residents
January 17, 2023 - Attention Planada and Le Grand area residents! The evacuation warnings for both towns have been lifted. We encourage you to use caution while driving, as there may be flooded roadways around the county. To report a safety hazard, please call (209) 385-7445. If you have an...
Tuolumne County Sheriff Asks for Public’s Assistance in Locating a Missing Person Last Seen in Twain Harte
January 17, 2023 - The Tuolumne County Sheriff reported the following. We are asking for the public's help in locating missing person, Arturo Madrid Jr. Arturo was last seen in the area of Laramie Lane in Twain Harte last night, Sunday, January 15th, at approximately 6:00 P.M. Arturo left the area on foot after he had been drinking. Arturo was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and a black Harley hat. Arturo is 46 years old, approximately 5'4" and 190lbs, he is bald with a black beard.
Mariposa County Daily Sheriff and Booking Report for Saturday, January 14, 2023
Mariposa County Daily Sheriff and Booking Report for Saturday, January 14, 2023. Across the street is the former Jail which now houses the 24 hour dispatch facility and provides the following list of services to the community at this location;. Finger Printing: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00...
Turlock, California Police Department Reports Early Morning Downtown Altercation Between Multiple People Results in Shooting Homicide
January 14, 2023 - Turlock, CA – Turlock Police Department officials report at 2:06 a.m. this morning, Turlock Police Dispatch received a 9-1-1 call from a man who reported a shooting in the vicinity of Market Street and South Broadway in Downtown Turlock. Officers responded to the scene and identified evidence that indicated at least one person had been struck by gunfire, but individuals involved were no longer at the crime scene.
Former Fresno-Area Auto Dealer Sentenced to Over 4 Years in Prison for Bank Fraud and Aggravated Identity Theft - Involving Over $2 Million Dollars
January 15, 2023 – FRESNO, Calif. — Scott Radtke, 60, of Clovis, was sentenced on Thursday to four and a half years in prison for bank fraud and aggravated. identity theft, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. According to court documents, Radtke owned California Motoring Company, a car...
Merced Police Department Reports Three Wounded in Early Sunday Morning Shooting - One Victim Was Critically Wounded
January 15, 2023 - Merced - Merced Police Department officials report on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at approximately 1:27 A.M., Merced Police received a call of approximately 20 shots fired in the 3500 block. of San Mortiz Avenue in Merced. Several minutes later, 3 gunshot victims arrived at Mercy Hospital....
Suspect Wanted for Robbery, Assault with a Firearm, and Carjacking was Arrested During Traffic Stop in Fresno
January 16, 2023 - Last Thursday night, Southwest DST officers were in the area of Belmont Avenue and First Street when they contacted the occupants of a vehicle due to a vehicle code violation which posed a major safety concern on the roadway. While speaking with the occupants, officers observed tobacco products in plain sight which was illegal for the underage driver to possess. Officers learned that one of the passengers had multiple warrants for robbery, assault with a firearm, carjacking and other charges. Officers also located a loaded handgun on that passenger. He was arrested on his warrants and the additional firearm charges, and booked into the Fresno County Jail.
Suspect Has Been Arrested in Shooting Death of Man Killed in December at Fresno Apartment Complex
January 12, 2023 – The Fresno Police Department reported the following information. On Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 4:13 P.M., officers from the Southeast Policing District responded to an. apartment complex in the 5100 block of East Lane Avenue regarding a shooting victim at the location. Officers arrived and...
