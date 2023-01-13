Read full article on original website
Donna Larson
4d ago
His company hurting!!!! After what he did to Fritz it’s gone downhill!
Silver King 92
4d ago
Got to pay for that divorce some how 🤔💵🤔💵🤔💵🤔💵🤔💵🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Jennifer Northrup
3d ago
Getting older and realizing how much money you got wrapped up in hoarding! Ya sell before your health goes bad, no wife no kid no friends want the stuff you are paying storage for your almost 60 and alone!
Related
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Bares It All In Steamy Bedroom Photo
The New Year has begun and with it falling on a weekend, people everywhere are sharing stories and photos from their long holiday break. American Pickers personality Danielle Colby did just this with a bit of a sultry twist, sharing a sensual bedroom photo that leaves little to the imagination – plus a pun.
The Harley Davidson Knucklehead American Pickers Bought For $20,000
Throughout time, humanity has proven particularly good at creating all kinds of stuff. Some of it is useful, some of it isn't, but no matter what, to at least one person, it's worth keeping around. However, as time goes on, some of these items are improved upon in some way, or they're rendered obsolete by an entirely different invention, resulting in them fading into obscurity. That's where the "American Pickers" team comes in. This group of experts loves the trinkets of yesteryear, and in many cases, they're willing to pay big money for them.
American Pickers Once Bought A Dodge A100 Hot Rod Truck And Only Frank Fritz Could Fit In It
If you happen to find yourself with some free time, a want for some new stuff, and a bit of cash to burn, antiquing is a great way to go. Driving around seeking out little hobby shops and full-on trinket warehouses to sift through is a fun way to spend recreational time. On the other hand, if you had enough passion for it, it could also be quite a lucrative career path. Just ask the folks on "American Pickers," who've found a way to turn digging through mountains of old stuff into a means of paying the bills.
American Pickers' Mike Wolfe Would Not Have Toured Mole Man's House Without Cameras Present
Ever since "American Pickers" first came on the air in 2010, Mike Wolfe has shown off plenty of unique and valuable antiques. He and whoever he's touring the country with will explore people's properties to see what cars, signs, and toys they have laying around collecting dust. The owners often don't give second thoughts to these items, but Wolfe knows value when he sees it. And he's more than happy to haggle when an opportunity presents itself.
Man Buys $2 Photograph Worth $5 Million From California Thrift Shop
You might have heard the saying "a picture is worth a thousand words," but what about $5 million? Randy Guijarro walked into a secondhand store in Fresno with no idea that he would be walking out a potential millionaire. According to The Sun, Guijarro purchased three old photographs from the store and one just happened to be worth $5 million.
‘Gunsmoke’ Actor Dennis Weaver Had Strong Feelings About Buying Christmas Gifts
'Gunsmoke' actor Dennis Weaver once revealed his real feelings about Christmas and the true meaning behind the holiday that he thought others should embrace.
Yes, the 2024 Chevy Chevelle Is Here: How About An El Camino?
With the debut of the 2024 SS/70 Chevy Chevelle this year, what about an El Camino variant? The post Yes, the 2024 Chevy Chevelle Is Here: How About An El Camino? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
‘1923’ Star Harrison Ford, Wife Calista Flockhart Look Like Newlyweds on Premiere Red Carpet
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart have been together for decades, but they still clearly get starry-eyed when they see each other. This was evidenced when the married couple walked the red carpet for the 1923 premiere recently. The couple smiled radiantly at each other as if they had just gotten married, even though they’d been together for over 20 years and married for 12.
Elvis Presley’s Dilapidated Private Jet Sat in the Desert for 40 Years. It Just Sold for $260,000.
Going once. Going twice. Sold for $260,000! Elvis Presley’s 1962 Lockheed 1329 JetStar crossed the block at the Mecum Kissimmee Collector Car auction in Florida yesterday on what would have been the King’s 88th birthday. On hand for the high-profile sale was Elvis’ former wife Priscilla Presley, who stood alongside the Mecum auctioneers during what turned out to be decidedly lackluster bidding. “Elvis loved planes and this was one of them. This is my first auction and I’m excited to be here. Today would be Elvis’ 88th birthday,” she told the packed auction. Bidding started at $100,000, jumped to $150,000 but settled at...
Elvis’ Last Girlfriend, Ginger Alden, Was Planning Their Wedding At The Time Of His Passing
Elvis Presley was truly the King: incredibly handsome, blessed with abundant talent as a singer and actor, and beloved by millions of fans the world over. People felt like they knew him, which made them adore him even more. He was also understandably appealing to beautiful women. Presley was divorced...
German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America
The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis
A drummer for the Grammy Award-nominated rock band Modest Mouse has reportedly been diagnosed with late-stage cancer, according to the band's social media page. Drummer Jeremiah Green's diagnosis was announced on Modest Mouse's Instagram page in a post written by lead singer Isaac Brock, who added that Green is undergoing treatment.
Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring
Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
The Beat Up Motorcycle American Pickers Bought For Over $50,000
For as much as "American Pickers" is all about educating the masses on the tools and trinkets of yesteryear, the individuals behind it always have the economics of their unique profession in the back of their minds. After all, Antique Archaeology is a business, and if they're not turning a profit, then the fun of traveling around to pick is taken right away. Therefore, if they want to maximize profits (and supplement their personal collections now and again) they have to know what sells, what doesn't, and what could sell given a little bit of TLC.
American Pickers' Danielle Colby Is Holding Out Hope For A Spin-Off
There are a couple of reasons why "American Pickers" has maintained such a sizable fan base over the years. First and foremost, people want to see what unique treasures the crew stumbles upon next. Since the show debuted in 2010, the team has come across plenty of weird, wacky items, from vintage motorcycles to antique Coca-Cola signs. Mike Wolfe and crew have a soft spot for old toys and ancient car parts that just need a little tender love and care to start working again.
Country singer Chris Stapleton spotted taking delivery of his 2023 Chevrolet Corvette ZO6 at the National Corvette Museum
Stapleton was spotted in person and on the museum’s live cam taking delivery of his C8 Z06. Eight-time Grammy and fourteen-time CMA award winning American Country singer Chris Stapleton treated himself to something fast for the holidays as Stapleton was spotted earlier this week (Dec 16, 2022) taking delivery of a 2023 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Z06 in Caffeine Metallic at the Corvette National Museum in Bowling Green, KY.
Matthew McConaughey Reveals Photo With His Kids Decorating His Massive Christmas Tree
Matthew McConaughey took to his Twitter to showcase one of his kids earning some character by putting an angel atop a tall Christmas tree. The Interstellar star posted an image of one of his boys atop a tall ladder. The veteran actor secures the ladder as two other kids look on as the boy places an angel on the massive tree.
Matthew McConaughey Is Leaving Behind the Bourbon He Created With Wild Turkey
Everything comes to an end, whether it’s The Walking Dead, human existence or a celebrity-booze brand collaboration. And we have some news to share regarding the latter—the partnership between Matthew McConaughey and Wild Turkey will end on December 31, 2022, although the fruits of this relationship, Longbranch Bourbon, will continue along its whiskey journey. Longbranch launched in 2018, two years after McConaughey was named creative director at the Wild Turkey Distillery. As a nod to his Texas roots, this eight-year-old bourbon is filtered through mesquite charcoal to give it a bit of a smoky finish while still retaining those familiar Wild...
‘The Searchers’: John Wayne Did a Kind Deed for the Navajos That Earned Him the Name ‘The Man With the Big Eagle’
Movie star John Wayne once performed a nice act while filming 'The Searchers' that gave him the name 'The Man With the Big Eagle.'
Rare nickel sells for $3,840 online – the year and missing leg detail to look for
A NICKEL with an error could be worth thousands of dollars as one particular piece sold for nearly $4,000 online. Just before the Mint started striking Jefferson nickels, which is the common design on the five-cent denomination today, the Buffalo nickel made was in circulation. Given that there hasn’t been...
