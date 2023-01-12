ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Daily Voice

CAUGHT: Theft Suspects Apprehended In Atlantic County: NJSP

A pair of theft suspects has been apprehended in Atlantic County, authorities said. New Jersey State Police thanked the public for the dozens of tips in the case. The suspects were wanted by the NJSP Troop ‘A’ Buena Vista Station in connection with a theft of three Browning Trail Cameras from the Tractor Supply Store in Buena Vista Township.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Atlantic City Man Shot Through Victim's Door: Prosecutor

A 39-year-old Atlantic City man has admitted to shooting a victim through his door, authorities said. Leslie Washington pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and weapons offenses on Thursday, Jan. 12, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. Washington's charges stemmed from a shooting that took place in Atlantic City on...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
orangeandbluepress.com

11 New Jersey Police Exposed to Fentanyl, 5 Suspects Arrested

11 New Jersey Police Officers got fentanyl exposure while searching a home which resulted in the arrest of five people. New Jersey Police Arrests 5 Suspects Illegally Handling Controlled, Dangerous Substance (CDS) As stated in a published post by Fox News, the police officers performed a search at an apartment...
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
delawarevalleynews.com

Police Release Clear Video Of Kensington Armed Robber

The robbery happened on November 25, 2023 at 9:00 AM . Video was just released today. This shows an armed robbery that happened on the 2700 block of North 5th Street. It was just before a shop was going to open and the thief had a conversation with the shop employee. He wanted the store open so he could go in to play a video game, As soon as the shop was opened, the thief pushed the employee behind the counter. He then pulled a hammer from his jacket, struck the employee in the back.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Jersey Shore Online

Two Arrested For Prescription Fraud In Ocean County

BRICK – Following tips from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, Brick police arrested two people who were believed to be getting prescriptions fraudulently and then selling the drugs. Alexis Inoa, 22, of NYC, and Carlos Herrera, 21, of NYC were charged with three counts of possession with intent to...
BRICK, NJ
BreakingAC

A.C. councilman’s assault case sent back to lower court

Assault charges against an Atlantic City councilman have been sent back to municipal court, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday. MD Hossain Morshed, 48, was arrested Sept. 1, on a charge of third-degree endangering for abuse/neglect of a child by a non-caretaker. The incident began when Morshed allegedly...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

