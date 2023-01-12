Read full article on original website
Security officer shoots man outside federal courthouse in Philadelphia
When a security officer approached the minivan, a man got out and was armed with two sharp objects, according to a spokesperson.
South Jersey Fugitive Indicted In Fatal Shooting: Prosecutor
A 38-year-old man from Mays Landing has been indicted in connection with a fatal shooting in Egg Harbor Township last summer, authorities said. Isaiah Toulson, who remains a fugitive, was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and weapons offenses, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. On Aug. 19,...
Nearly 2 dozen arrested in Wilmington, Delaware drug bust
Twenty-two suspects are now in custody after a major drug bust in Delaware.
NJ State Police: Can You Identify These Cape May County Repeat Shoplifters?
State troopers are asking for your help identifying three people wanted for allegedly shoplifting from a supermarket in Cape May County last month. Authorities say the thefts happened at the Acme store in Upper Township on December 20th and again on December 31st. Anyone with information is asked to contact...
CAUGHT: Theft Suspects Apprehended In Atlantic County: NJSP
A pair of theft suspects has been apprehended in Atlantic County, authorities said. New Jersey State Police thanked the public for the dozens of tips in the case. The suspects were wanted by the NJSP Troop ‘A’ Buena Vista Station in connection with a theft of three Browning Trail Cameras from the Tractor Supply Store in Buena Vista Township.
‘This state is broken’ – NJ mayor blasts Murphy on crime
The mayor of a popular New Jersey shore town is again blasting Gov. Phil Murphy's administration for policies he believes have contributed to a rise in crime. "This state is broken," lamented Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra. Kanitra posted a rant to his personal Facebook page following an attempted...
Atlantic City Man Shot Through Victim's Door: Prosecutor
A 39-year-old Atlantic City man has admitted to shooting a victim through his door, authorities said. Leslie Washington pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and weapons offenses on Thursday, Jan. 12, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. Washington's charges stemmed from a shooting that took place in Atlantic City on...
southjerseyobserver.com
Detectives Arrest & Charge Juvenile in Connection With Fatal Shooting of Another Teenager
Detectives have arrested and charged a juvenile in connection with the fatal shooting of another teenager in Camden City last month, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. The suspect, a 14-year-old male from Camden, was arrested and charged with 1st-Degree Murder in...
orangeandbluepress.com
11 New Jersey Police Exposed to Fentanyl, 5 Suspects Arrested
11 New Jersey Police Officers got fentanyl exposure while searching a home which resulted in the arrest of five people. New Jersey Police Arrests 5 Suspects Illegally Handling Controlled, Dangerous Substance (CDS) As stated in a published post by Fox News, the police officers performed a search at an apartment...
Homicides and other violent crimes went down substantially in Trenton from 2021 to 2022
Trenton’s homicide total for 2022 dropped 45% from the year before. Sexual assaults, theft and robbery were also down about 20% from the year before. And Trenton police recovered 354 illegal guns.
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Man Admits Drug Trafficking Conspiracy Involving Over 100 Kilos of Cocaine
An Egg Harbor Township man has admitted his role in a conspiracy to distribute massive amounts of cocaine. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office says 52-year-old Lester Santana pleaded guilty in Camden federal court Thursday to one count of conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine. According to court...
Evesham, NJ, Police: Son Beat His 75-year-old Mother With a Landscaping Rock
Authorities in Burlington County say a 43-year-old man is facing charges after he beat his mother with a landscaping rock, critically injuring her. The incident happened Monday at a home on Woodlake Drive in Marlton. At the scene, officers with the Evesham Township Police Department located an unconscious 75-year-old woman...
delawarevalleynews.com
Police Release Clear Video Of Kensington Armed Robber
The robbery happened on November 25, 2023 at 9:00 AM . Video was just released today. This shows an armed robbery that happened on the 2700 block of North 5th Street. It was just before a shop was going to open and the thief had a conversation with the shop employee. He wanted the store open so he could go in to play a video game, As soon as the shop was opened, the thief pushed the employee behind the counter. He then pulled a hammer from his jacket, struck the employee in the back.
Two Arrested For Prescription Fraud In Ocean County
BRICK – Following tips from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, Brick police arrested two people who were believed to be getting prescriptions fraudulently and then selling the drugs. Alexis Inoa, 22, of NYC, and Carlos Herrera, 21, of NYC were charged with three counts of possession with intent to...
Camden, NJ, Man Sentenced For Role in Major Drug Trafficking Organization
Federal authorities say a man from Camden has been sentenced to 140 months, or almost 12 years, in prison for his role as a shift supervisor of a drug trafficking organization in the city. 33-year-old Christopher Vasquez previously pleaded guilty to an indictment charging him with conspiracy to distribute more...
Argument Ends With 2 People Shooting Guns Inside NJ Wawa Sunday Morning
Authorities in one New Jersey municipality continue to investigate an argument early Sunday morning that lead to two people firing guns inside a Wawa. The incident happened around 3:30 at a store located on Silvia Street in Ewing, Mercer County. According to the Ewing Police Department, an argument ensued between...
Ex-Marine Indicted In South Jersey Bar Parking Lot Slaying: Report
A 25-year-old former US Marine from Farnklinville was indicted by a Gloucester County grand jury last month on charges stemming from the September 2022 bar parking lot shooting that left a 31-year-old man dead, NJ Advance Media reports. Walter J. Gilliano was indicted on one count of first-degree murder and...
Police: Man Wanted, Officer Pinned in Car Door During Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Shoplifting
Authorities in Egg Harbor Township say a suspect, who has been charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, is on the run following a shoplifting incident over the weekend. The Egg Harbor Township Police Department says their officers responded to CVS on Tilton Road Sunday for a report...
A.C. councilman’s assault case sent back to lower court
Assault charges against an Atlantic City councilman have been sent back to municipal court, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday. MD Hossain Morshed, 48, was arrested Sept. 1, on a charge of third-degree endangering for abuse/neglect of a child by a non-caretaker. The incident began when Morshed allegedly...
MLK once lived in this dilapidated N.J. house, local activists say. A new grant could help save it.
In the years before he became an iconic leader of the Civil Rights movements, a young Martin Luther King Jr. planned his first sit-in while living in a three-story row house in Camden, local researchers say. That house — at 753 Walnut Street — is now a deteriorating ruin, with...
