Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Officials Prepare to Mitigate Anticipated Drive-Thru Queue As Chick-Fil-A Set to Open In BillingsMadocBillings, MT
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
Major discount retail chain expected to open new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
4 Amazing Burger Places in MontanaAlina AndrasMontana State
Related
KULR8
Rocky Mountain College to honor all former and current women's student-athletes on Saturday
BILLINGS — During the month of January, the Rocky Mountain College athletics department will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Some of the Battlin' Bears best female student-athletes in school history will be recognized during this time, including a recognition of all current and former female student-athletes at the home basketball games on Jan. 21 against Montana State-Northern.
KULR8
MSUB men's basketball selected as team of the week in GNAC
PORTLAND, Ore. — Montana State Billings is the only team left undefeated in conference play after taking wins over Saint Martin’s and Western Oregon, earning GNAC Team of the Week honors. The Yellowjackets hosted one of their biggest games of the season on Thursday when the Saints came...
KULR8
After a pair of key wins, MSUB holds top spot in the GNAC
PORTLAND, Ore. – MSU-Billings is the only team left undefeated in conference play after taking wins over Saint Martin’s and Western Oregon, earning GNAC Team of the Week honors. The Yellowjackets hosted one of their biggest games of the season on Thursday when the Saints came to town...
KULR8
MSU Billings women's hoops soars to win over Seattle Pacific, takes second in GNAC
BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings women's basketball team kept up its late hot streak and took second place in its conference with a 66-49 win over Seattle Pacific on Saturday afternoon at Alterowitz Gymnasium. The Yellowjackets (14-4 overall, 5-2 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) won their third straight game...
KULR8
Rocky ski racing teams aim to contend this season; ready for Predator Cup at Bridger Bowl
BILLINGS — Fresh off a solid performance at Sun Valley Resort (Idaho), the Rocky Mountain College Battlin’ Bears ski racing team is ready to compete in the Treasure State. Rocky is entered in the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Northern Division Qualifier Predator Cup at Bridger Bowl Saturday and Sunday.
KULR8
Community judges needed for this year’s Montana Speech and Debate State Tournament
BILLINGS, Mont. - Judges are needed for this year’s Montana Speech and Debate State Tournament in Billings at Skyview High School. Around 300 community judges are needed for the tournament on Friday, Jan. 27 and Saturday, Jan. 28. Events will range from single and partner debates and extemporaneous speaking...
KULR8
Public automotive class in Billings geared toward women
BILLINGS, Mont. - Every spot was filled in Montana State University Billings City College's second monthly free automotive workshop of women, eager to learn more about cars. The automotive instructor, Katherine Pfau, or Kat to her students, introduced the public class to City College in an effort to create a space where women felt comfortable to shift their knowledge.
KULR8
Historic Roman Theater looking for new operator
RED LODGE, Mont. - The historic Roman Theater in Red Lodge is looking for the next operator.…
KULR8
Highway 12 closed between Harlowton and Lavina after semi hits overpass
HARLOWTON, Mont. - A semi-truck crash has part of Highway 12 closed. A semi-truck hit the Slayton Overpass, causing the closure Sunday morning, according to the Wheatland County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office reports the highway is closed between Harlowton and Lavina. Anyone traveling in the area is asked to...
KULR8
Tiny's Tavern in Billings celebrates 40th anniversary
BILLINGS, Mont. - Tiny's Tavern celebrated 40 years in business with a celebration Saturday afternoon, continuing being owned and operated by the same three original founders. "We were really anxious about doing it," said Curt Grimm, one of the founders and owners of Tiny's Tavern. "None of us had ever run a bar or even bartended. There was a lot of trial and error."
KULR8
Teens rob convenience store on Southgate Dr. in Billings Friday
BILLINGS, Mont. - Two teenagers robbed a convenience store Friday night. The teens stole from a convenience store on the 4900 block of Southgate Dr. around 8:07 pm. A store employee was assaulted and one suspect dropped a gun that accidentally discharged into his foot. One of the teenagers was...
KULR8
Yellowstone County GOP looking to fill HD 50 seat
BILLINGS - After the representative for House District 50 resigned over the weekend, the Yellowstone County Republicans are looking for her replacement. Anyone who would like to be considered for the seat must send an email to secretary@yellowstonegop.org to receive a questionnaire. That questionnaire must then be filled out and sent back to the secretary by email only by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17th.
Comments / 0