Billings, MT

KULR8

Rocky Mountain College to honor all former and current women's student-athletes on Saturday

BILLINGS — During the month of January, the Rocky Mountain College athletics department will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Some of the Battlin' Bears best female student-athletes in school history will be recognized during this time, including a recognition of all current and former female student-athletes at the home basketball games on Jan. 21 against Montana State-Northern.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

MSUB men's basketball selected as team of the week in GNAC

PORTLAND, Ore. — Montana State Billings is the only team left undefeated in conference play after taking wins over Saint Martin’s and Western Oregon, earning GNAC Team of the Week honors. The Yellowjackets hosted one of their biggest games of the season on Thursday when the Saints came...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

After a pair of key wins, MSUB holds top spot in the GNAC

PORTLAND, Ore. – MSU-Billings is the only team left undefeated in conference play after taking wins over Saint Martin’s and Western Oregon, earning GNAC Team of the Week honors. The Yellowjackets hosted one of their biggest games of the season on Thursday when the Saints came to town...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Public automotive class in Billings geared toward women

BILLINGS, Mont. - Every spot was filled in Montana State University Billings City College's second monthly free automotive workshop of women, eager to learn more about cars. The automotive instructor, Katherine Pfau, or Kat to her students, introduced the public class to City College in an effort to create a space where women felt comfortable to shift their knowledge.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Highway 12 closed between Harlowton and Lavina after semi hits overpass

HARLOWTON, Mont. - A semi-truck crash has part of Highway 12 closed. A semi-truck hit the Slayton Overpass, causing the closure Sunday morning, according to the Wheatland County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office reports the highway is closed between Harlowton and Lavina. Anyone traveling in the area is asked to...
HARLOWTON, MT
KULR8

Tiny's Tavern in Billings celebrates 40th anniversary

BILLINGS, Mont. - Tiny's Tavern celebrated 40 years in business with a celebration Saturday afternoon, continuing being owned and operated by the same three original founders. "We were really anxious about doing it," said Curt Grimm, one of the founders and owners of Tiny's Tavern. "None of us had ever run a bar or even bartended. There was a lot of trial and error."
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Teens rob convenience store on Southgate Dr. in Billings Friday

BILLINGS, Mont. - Two teenagers robbed a convenience store Friday night. The teens stole from a convenience store on the 4900 block of Southgate Dr. around 8:07 pm. A store employee was assaulted and one suspect dropped a gun that accidentally discharged into his foot. One of the teenagers was...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Yellowstone County GOP looking to fill HD 50 seat

BILLINGS - After the representative for House District 50 resigned over the weekend, the Yellowstone County Republicans are looking for her replacement. Anyone who would like to be considered for the seat must send an email to secretary@yellowstonegop.org to receive a questionnaire. That questionnaire must then be filled out and sent back to the secretary by email only by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17th.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT

