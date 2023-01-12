BILLINGS - After the representative for House District 50 resigned over the weekend, the Yellowstone County Republicans are looking for her replacement. Anyone who would like to be considered for the seat must send an email to secretary@yellowstonegop.org to receive a questionnaire. That questionnaire must then be filled out and sent back to the secretary by email only by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17th.

YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT ・ 15 HOURS AGO