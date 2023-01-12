W. Elton Clemmons (Elton) went to be in the arms of His Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on January 6, 2023. He was a member of Christ the King Anglican Church. Elton was born in Ocala, Florida on August 4, 1929 to Harmon Leroy Clemmons and Grace Smith Clemmons of Citra, Florida. He grew up in Citra, Florida where he attended Citra School through his sophomore year in high school. He then attended and graduated from high school at Emory University Academy in Oxford, GA. He entered Emory Junior College in Valdosta, Georgia where he met his wife, Barbara Lawson (known as Bobbie) while she was attending Georgia State Women’s College (now, Valdosta State University). He graduated from Emory Junior College in 1948 and married Bobbie on September 11, 1948.

OCALA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO