Read full article on original website
Related
‘The Silent Hour’: Mekhi Phife & Sandra Mae Frank Join Joel Kinnaman And Mark Strong In The AGC Studios & Meridian Pictures Action Thriller
Sandra Mae Frank and Mekhi Phifer have signed on to co-star with Joel Kinnaman and Mark Strong in the action thriller The Silent Hour. The film is set to start principal photography in late February and will shoot in Malta and Toronto. Brad Anderson (The Machinist) will direct from an original screenplay by Dan Hall. Eric Paquette of Meridian Pictures will produce the Boston-set crime thriller along with AGC, which is also financing the pic. In the pic, Kinnaman plays a Boston police detective who suffers an on-the-job accident that leaves him hearing impaired. Sixteen months later, he and his friend and...
Albany Herald
‘Stonehouse’ Stars Matthew Macfadyen & Kevin R. McNally Preview Real-Life Political Drama
The story of John Stonehouse may be little known stateside, but you almost wouldn’t believe the tale told in BritBox‘s three-part drama Stonehouse spins if it wasn’t based on true events. Following the rise and fall of MP John Stonehouse’s (Succession‘s Matthew Macfadyen) career, the ’70s-set tale...
Albany Herald
Famed Lindy Hop Dancer Jean Veloz Dies at 98
Jean Veloz, an iconic dancer who popularized the Hollywood style of Lindy Hop in the musical comedy Swing Fever and more recently worked as a dance instructor on The Bachelorette, has died. She was 98. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Veloz passed away on Sunday (January 15) at her...
Albany Herald
Watch the 'AGT: All-Stars' Contestant Who Joked His Way into Becoming Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer
Despite working non-stop since becoming a finalist on Season 17 of America’s Got Talent, comic Mike E. Winfield didn’t hesitate for a second to put everything on hold when he was invited back for All-Stars because, for him, being a finalist isn’t enough. He wants the title.
Comments / 0