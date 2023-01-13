Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida car dealer sees blue orb changing shape on security cameraRoger MarshOcala, FL
This might just be the scariest road in FloridaEvie M.Lady Lake, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Some of the Best Homemade Pie in Florida is Hiding Inside a Gas StationTravel MavenFlorida State
Young Adults Celebrate Graduation With Help From CareerSourceModern GlobePasco County, FL
Related
ocala-news.com
‘Bluegrass and BBQ’ returns to Tuscawilla Art Park this week
The City of Ocala’s Bluegrass and BBQ returns to Tuscawilla Art Park on Friday, January 20, and the event will feature the music of International Bluegrass Award-winning artists Appalachian Road Show with The Wandering Hours. Appalachian Road Show includes Grammy-nominated banjoist Barry Abernathy, Grammy-winning fiddler Jim VanCleve, esteemed vocalist...
ocala-news.com
Fort King’s ‘Lunch with the Archaeologist’ event returns this week
The Fort King National Historic Landmark will host its next “Lunch with the Archaeologist” event on Thursday, January 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. During the informative event, Gary Ellis (Director Emeritus from the Gulf Archaeology Research Institute) will talk about several topics including Fort King, artifacts that have been found on-site, and local history.
ocala-news.com
Marion County Parks and Rec to host romantic kayaking event on Valentine’s Day
The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department will host a romantic kayaking event for local couples on Valentine’s Day, and registration is now open. On Tuesday, February 14, at 5:30 p.m., participating couples will meet at KP Hole Park located at 9435 SW 190th Avenue Road in Dunnellon. The kayaks will then launch off the boat ramp at 6 p.m. for a two-hour ride along the scenic Rainbow River.
Ocala gears up for annual Cattle Drive and Duck Derby
OCALA, Fla. — Dust off your cowboy hat and shine up your boots for Ocala’s Cattle Drive and Cowboy Round-Up. The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will host the annual Cattle Drive and Cowboy Round-Up from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Feb. 11. >>>...
villages-news.com
What really counts as seat saving at the square?
I, for one, love to go and watch the bands perform at the squares. I am not part of any of your Villages, but I live in Lady Lake. My parents moved to Florida before the great expansion. I remember visiting and behind my parents’ house was nothing but Buffalo. Now it is houses and assisted living. I am not complaining about the expansion, I am just upset that someone has the nerve to complain about seat saving in the squares when the people are up enjoying themselves dancing. These people got there early enough to get a seat and then dance. Not everyone dances the whole night away. When there is a break in the music or a song that they don’t dance to, they come back to sit and enjoy water or talking to their friends. It doesn’t matter that they are not sitting all the time. My suggestion is if people want a seat, get to the square a little earlier and get one.
villages-news.com
Lady Lake Farmers Market will return in February at new location
The Lady Lake Farmers Market will return in February at a new location. The Lady Lake Farmers Market will be taking place at the Rolling Acres Sports Complex. The farmers market will kick off from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14. “We are looking for vegetable vendors and...
WCJB
A Wendy’s restaurant in Marion County caught fire
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The inside of a fast food restaurant in Marion County is left partially burnt after a fire on the night of January 14th. A small fire started in the Wendy’s on 31-55 North Pine Avenue in Ocala around 7 p.m. Ocala Fire Rescue units put...
ocala-news.com
Anderson Jason Hart
Anderson Jason Hart, 29, passed away on January 12, 2023 in Ocala, Florida. He was born October 27, 1993 in Gainesville, Florida to Robert and Mathalene Hart. He worked in the IT industry and enjoyed video games with his Tainted Gaming Family, all things Star Wars, and aquarium keeping. Anderson,...
Where Can You Find Farm-Fresh Eggs & Produce in Lake County, Florida?
This morning while reading posts on Facebook, I came across one for people hoping to find out where they could buy farm fresh eggs locally. It sounded like something people might like to know, so I'm expanding it a bit and covering where you can find farm-fresh eggs, meats, and produce here in Lake County, Florida.
ocala-news.com
Rachel Theresa Perreault
Rachel Theresa Perreault, 73, went home to her Lord and Savior on Sunday, January 8, 2023. Rachel was born in Van Buren, ME on March 23, 1949 to the late Lewis & Theresa Levesque. She was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Bobby Levesque and Ronald Levesque. She is survived by her husband Wallace Perreault of 52 years, three sons: Scott (Darcy), Quincy, FL; Jason (Donna), Birmingham, AL; & Ben (Alison) Madison, CT; five grandchildren: Tyler & Sierra Grant, Mesa, AZ; Justin Perreault, Birmingham, AL; Makayla & Zachary Perreault, Madison, Ct.
Independent Florida Alligator
Williston family hosts ‘Snow Party’ fundraiser in memory of their lost daughter
For all the Floridians who missed out on a White Christmas, Saturday’s 4th Annual Snow Party is a chance to escape the record heat this winter and give back to the community. Hosted at Kirby Family Farm in Williston, Florida, Snow Party has all the facets of the season,...
ocala-news.com
Tripp Alexander Wooten
Tripp Alexander Wooten, 34, of Fort Mccoy, FL passed away Monday, January 9, 2023 at his home. Tripp was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend to everyone he crossed paths with. Tripp started his career with Marion County Fire Rescue in 2006 and was a Firefighter/Paramedic and...
ocala-news.com
W. Elton Clemmons
W. Elton Clemmons (Elton) went to be in the arms of His Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on January 6, 2023. He was a member of Christ the King Anglican Church. Elton was born in Ocala, Florida on August 4, 1929 to Harmon Leroy Clemmons and Grace Smith Clemmons of Citra, Florida. He grew up in Citra, Florida where he attended Citra School through his sophomore year in high school. He then attended and graduated from high school at Emory University Academy in Oxford, GA. He entered Emory Junior College in Valdosta, Georgia where he met his wife, Barbara Lawson (known as Bobbie) while she was attending Georgia State Women’s College (now, Valdosta State University). He graduated from Emory Junior College in 1948 and married Bobbie on September 11, 1948.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in The Villages, FL
Hunt for free things to do in The Villages, and you’ll certainly appreciate why it’s been dubbed “Florida's Friendliest Hometown.”. A census-designated place (CDP), The Villages spreads over an area of about 32 square miles. Its acreage was carved from slices from three central Florida counties—Sumter, Marion,...
ocala-news.com
Ocala View Of SpaceX Falcon Heavy Launch
Here’s a shot of Sunday evening’s SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch taken in Ocala. Thanks to Terrie Bauman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
villages-news.com
Local church invites residents to join in watching ‘Driving While Black’
A local church is inviting area residents to join in watching the award-winning documentary “Driving While Black.”. The documentary produced for PBS in 2020 by Eric Burns, brother of Ken Burns, will be shown at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 at the United Church of Christ in The Villages.
WESH
Woman celebrates 113th birthday in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A major milestone for a woman believed to be Florida's oldest living resident — she just celebrated her 113th Birthday in Volusia County. Ada Felicita Zambrano-Loor celebrated 113 years in Orange City at one of her favorite restaurants – Olive Garden!. The Deltona...
ocala-news.com
Annette Theresa Murphey
Annette Theresa Murphey, 95, of Ocala, passed away on Jan. 1, 2023. Annette was born Mar. 23, 1927, in Pawtucket, RI, to Alfred Beaupre and Rhea Gauvin. She married Arthur T. Murphey and moved to Florida, settling in Ocala in the early ’50s. Annette was a member of Blessed Trinity Catholic Church for 66 years. She retired from Martin Mariette Ocala after a career spanning 20 years and remained close to many of her work associates after retiring.
ocala-news.com
Salvatore Biondi
Salvatore Biondi, 98, of Ocala, FL passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023. Sal was born on May 18, 1924, in Rome, NY to the late John & Celestine Biondi. Sal graduated from Rome Free Academy & served in the US Army during WW II. On May 4, 1946, Sal...
fox35orlando.com
Parents outraged over Ocala school permission slip to learn Black National Anthem
OCALA, Fla. - Parents in Ocala are outraged over a permission slip sent home with kids attending College Park Elementary School. Amanda, who asked not to share her last name, says she got the permission slip earlier this week. "When I actually sat down to read it, I was very...
Comments / 1