Ocala, FL

‘Bluegrass and BBQ’ returns to Tuscawilla Art Park this week

The City of Ocala’s Bluegrass and BBQ returns to Tuscawilla Art Park on Friday, January 20, and the event will feature the music of International Bluegrass Award-winning artists Appalachian Road Show with The Wandering Hours. Appalachian Road Show includes Grammy-nominated banjoist Barry Abernathy, Grammy-winning fiddler Jim VanCleve, esteemed vocalist...
Fort King’s ‘Lunch with the Archaeologist’ event returns this week

The Fort King National Historic Landmark will host its next “Lunch with the Archaeologist” event on Thursday, January 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. During the informative event, Gary Ellis (Director Emeritus from the Gulf Archaeology Research Institute) will talk about several topics including Fort King, artifacts that have been found on-site, and local history.
Marion County Parks and Rec to host romantic kayaking event on Valentine’s Day

The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department will host a romantic kayaking event for local couples on Valentine’s Day, and registration is now open. On Tuesday, February 14, at 5:30 p.m., participating couples will meet at KP Hole Park located at 9435 SW 190th Avenue Road in Dunnellon. The kayaks will then launch off the boat ramp at 6 p.m. for a two-hour ride along the scenic Rainbow River.
What really counts as seat saving at the square?

I, for one, love to go and watch the bands perform at the squares. I am not part of any of your Villages, but I live in Lady Lake. My parents moved to Florida before the great expansion. I remember visiting and behind my parents’ house was nothing but Buffalo. Now it is houses and assisted living. I am not complaining about the expansion, I am just upset that someone has the nerve to complain about seat saving in the squares when the people are up enjoying themselves dancing. These people got there early enough to get a seat and then dance. Not everyone dances the whole night away. When there is a break in the music or a song that they don’t dance to, they come back to sit and enjoy water or talking to their friends. It doesn’t matter that they are not sitting all the time. My suggestion is if people want a seat, get to the square a little earlier and get one.
Lady Lake Farmers Market will return in February at new location

The Lady Lake Farmers Market will return in February at a new location. The Lady Lake Farmers Market will be taking place at the Rolling Acres Sports Complex. The farmers market will kick off from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14. “We are looking for vegetable vendors and...
A Wendy’s restaurant in Marion County caught fire

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The inside of a fast food restaurant in Marion County is left partially burnt after a fire on the night of January 14th. A small fire started in the Wendy’s on 31-55 North Pine Avenue in Ocala around 7 p.m. Ocala Fire Rescue units put...
Anderson Jason Hart

Anderson Jason Hart, 29, passed away on January 12, 2023 in Ocala, Florida. He was born October 27, 1993 in Gainesville, Florida to Robert and Mathalene Hart. He worked in the IT industry and enjoyed video games with his Tainted Gaming Family, all things Star Wars, and aquarium keeping. Anderson,...
Rachel Theresa Perreault

Rachel Theresa Perreault, 73, went home to her Lord and Savior on Sunday, January 8, 2023. Rachel was born in Van Buren, ME on March 23, 1949 to the late Lewis & Theresa Levesque. She was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Bobby Levesque and Ronald Levesque. She is survived by her husband Wallace Perreault of 52 years, three sons: Scott (Darcy), Quincy, FL; Jason (Donna), Birmingham, AL; & Ben (Alison) Madison, CT; five grandchildren: Tyler & Sierra Grant, Mesa, AZ; Justin Perreault, Birmingham, AL; Makayla & Zachary Perreault, Madison, Ct.
Tripp Alexander Wooten

Tripp Alexander Wooten, 34, of Fort Mccoy, FL passed away Monday, January 9, 2023 at his home. Tripp was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend to everyone he crossed paths with. Tripp started his career with Marion County Fire Rescue in 2006 and was a Firefighter/Paramedic and...
W. Elton Clemmons

W. Elton Clemmons (Elton) went to be in the arms of His Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on January 6, 2023. He was a member of Christ the King Anglican Church. Elton was born in Ocala, Florida on August 4, 1929 to Harmon Leroy Clemmons and Grace Smith Clemmons of Citra, Florida. He grew up in Citra, Florida where he attended Citra School through his sophomore year in high school. He then attended and graduated from high school at Emory University Academy in Oxford, GA. He entered Emory Junior College in Valdosta, Georgia where he met his wife, Barbara Lawson (known as Bobbie) while she was attending Georgia State Women’s College (now, Valdosta State University). He graduated from Emory Junior College in 1948 and married Bobbie on September 11, 1948.
15 Free Things to Do in The Villages, FL

Hunt for free things to do in The Villages, and you’ll certainly appreciate why it’s been dubbed “Florida's Friendliest Hometown.”. A census-designated place (CDP), The Villages spreads over an area of about 32 square miles. Its acreage was carved from slices from three central Florida counties—Sumter, Marion,...
Ocala View Of SpaceX Falcon Heavy Launch

Here’s a shot of Sunday evening’s SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch taken in Ocala. Thanks to Terrie Bauman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Woman celebrates 113th birthday in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A major milestone for a woman believed to be Florida's oldest living resident — she just celebrated her 113th Birthday in Volusia County. Ada Felicita Zambrano-Loor celebrated 113 years in Orange City at one of her favorite restaurants – Olive Garden!. The Deltona...
Annette Theresa Murphey

Annette Theresa Murphey, 95, of Ocala, passed away on Jan. 1, 2023. Annette was born Mar. 23, 1927, in Pawtucket, RI, to Alfred Beaupre and Rhea Gauvin. She married Arthur T. Murphey and moved to Florida, settling in Ocala in the early ’50s. Annette was a member of Blessed Trinity Catholic Church for 66 years. She retired from Martin Mariette Ocala after a career spanning 20 years and remained close to many of her work associates after retiring.
Salvatore Biondi

Salvatore Biondi, 98, of Ocala, FL passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023. Sal was born on May 18, 1924, in Rome, NY to the late John & Celestine Biondi. Sal graduated from Rome Free Academy & served in the US Army during WW II. On May 4, 1946, Sal...
