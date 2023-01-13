Read full article on original website
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger's former defense attorney believes evidence could be 'attacked'
Pennsylvania defense attorney Jason LaBar, who represented Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger, believes evidence mentioned in an affidavit could be "attacked" in court.
Kohberger Waives Right to Speedy Preliminary Hearing
MOSCOW, ID – A 28-year-old Pennsylvania man waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing this morning. A Status Hearing was held in Latah County Second District Court this morning during which a Preliminary Hearing for Bryan Kohberger was set for June 26th at 9:00 a.m. He is being held without bail in the Latah County Jail. Unless indicted by a grand jury, a defendant charged in a complaint with any felony is entitled to a preliminary hearing.
Idaho murders: Veteran defense attorney lays out case Bryan Kohberger team could make, 'holes' in affidavit
MOSCOW, Idaho - Bryan Kohberger's defense will seek to dismantle many parts of the probable cause affidavit police used to obtain his arrest warrant in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students, according to a high-profile defense attorney. Idaho police laid out their case in a 19-page sworn...
Lewiston Man With Long Criminal History One of Two Charged in Vehicular Assault on Lewis County Deputy
OROFINO, ID – A 37-year-old Lewiston man with a long criminal history is one of two people charged in last summer’s hit-and-run crash that injured a Lewis County Sheriff’s Deputy. According to reporting from the Clearwater Progress, Keith Sarbacher and 25-year-old Shyla Chapman (address unknown) were allegedly involved in the incident which happened in the early morning hours of July 21st on US 12, four miles west of Kamiah. Both individuals face felony charges in connection with the incident which officials say was, in fact, an intentional assault upon law enforcement.
Headway made in the Idaho murder trial
Following days of surveillance by multiple law enforcement agencies, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody on Dec. 30, in connection with the murder of four University of Idaho students. The murders took place in the early morning of Nov. 13 at a residential building near the University of Idaho...
UPDATE: Semi driver says he was avoiding cat before crashing near Colfax
COLFAX, Wash. – UPDATE: Authorities have updated the information on the inestigation. They said it appeared there was no second vehicle involved in the semi crash. They said the driver of the semi swerved to avoid a cat in the road, overcorrected and lost control of the semi. When it tipped, it punctured a hole in the side of the...
Update: Two killed in crash on SR 195 near Spangle
SPANGLE, Wash. — Two people were killed following a crash that happened on SR 195 near Spangle. Washington State Patrol says the crash happened nine miles south of Spokane on SR 195 near Bradshaw Road. The crash happened on January 3 in the afternoon. WSP says a vehicle was driving south on SR 195 when it crossed the center line...
Never-before-seen photos and details about accused Idaho killer
Under a dark Idaho sky, investigators flew Bryan Kohberger to the college town of Moscow. Police delivered him to the Latah County Jail. On Jan. 5, in an orange jumpsuit, his face vacant, the 28-year-old made what will likely be his first of many appearances in this court. He stands...
University of Idaho Student Speaks with Dateline About Murder Investigation
Martha, a University of Idaho student who was friends with Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle, tells Dateline that one of the “toughest” things during the murder investigation has been dealing with internet sleuths on social media. More this Friday at 9/8c.Jan. 10, 2023.
Stunning new Idaho murder detail shows killer appeared to want to 'get out of dodge'
Criminal profiler John Kelly joined "The Ingraham Angle" to analyze the Idaho college student murders and the suspect in the case, as well as newly released details.
Surviving Idaho murders roommates Bethany Funke, Dylan Mortensen: What we know
Their brush with a bloodthirsty killer was hardly discussed. Now, what one of the two survivors saw and heard the Nov. 13 night four University of Idaho students died after Bryan Kohberger allegedly stabbed them in their beds has been revealed. Bethany Funke and Dylan Mortensen, both 21 — the sole survivors of the bloodbath — found their friends’ bodies hours after the brutal attack in their off-campus home.For the first seven weeks of the police investigation, it was reported they’d slept during the bloodbath. But on Thursday, a police report showed something far more chilling: Mortensen came face to face with...
Sister of accused Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger starred in slasher horror flick
MOSCOW, Idaho (TND) — The sister of the suspected killer in the University of Idaho murders apparently starred in a low-budget slasher film years ago. Amanda Kohberger, sister of Bryan Kohberger, starred as "Lori" in the 2011 horror film "Two Days Back." The 96-minute flick focuses on a group...
Cops spoke with Idaho murder victim on phone prior to quadruple slaying, new footage reveals
Newly released bodycam footage reveals authorities previously responded to a wild party at the off-campus house where four University of Idaho students were slain on November 13, and even spoke to one of the victims via phone. In the video obtained by the true crime YouTube channel “Truth & Transparency,” Moscow police officers are seen addressing a noise complaint at 1122 King Road on the night of Sept. 1, 2022. After knocking on the door for about 10 minutes, the officers are greeted by a raucous party of young people, one of whom informs them that the residents are not home. “They left...
