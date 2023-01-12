ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Shams: Boston Celtics among teams with 'significant trade interest' in San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl.

Trade season appears to be kicking into a higher gear with The Athletic’s Shams Charania reporting the Boston Celtics as among teams with “significant trade interest” in San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl. Competing with the Toronto Raptors and perhaps more clubs not named by Charania, Poetl’s “desire to compete on the highest levels is a factor that other organizations feel is important for the pending unrestricted free agent” according to the Athletic analyst.
Goodrow has goal, assist as Rangers beat Blue Jackets 3-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Barclay Goodrow had a goal and an assist to lead New York to a 3-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night, as the Rangers maintained their hold on third place in the Metropolitan Division. Mika Zibanejad and Vitali Kravtsov also scored for...
Orlov scores in OT as Capitals rally to beat Islanders 4-3

NEW YORK (AP) — Dmitry Orlov scored at 4:27 of overtime as the Washington Capitals rallied from three goals down to beat the New York Islanders 4-3 on Monday night. Garnet Hathaway, Tom Wilson and T.J. Oshie scored in regulation after the Capitals trailed 3-0 midway through the second period. Darcy Kuemper had 27 saves to help Washington snap a three-game losing streak and improve to 14-4-2 since Dec. 5.
ELMONT, NY

