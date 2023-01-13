ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Fuenmayor opens with 66 to lead Latin America Amateur

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico (AP) — Mateo Fuenmayor of Colombia opened with a 6-under 66 on Thursday to take a one-shot lead in the Latin America Amateur Championship.

Fuenmayor, a junior at Oregon State, arrived at the Grand Reserve Golf Club having tied for seventh last week in the South American Amateur in Ecuador. He made seven birdies, dropping one shot on the 12th hole.

Fuenmayor had a one-shot lead over Vicente Marzilio of Argentina, Martin Cancino of Chile and the Mexican duo of Santiago de la Fuente and Luis Carera.

The winner gets an invitation to the Masters, and the USGA this year is offering an exemption to the U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club.

Marzilio and de la Fuente tied for second last year in the Latin American Amateur.

“I think my strength today was the play off the tee,” Fuenmayor said. “I put a 2-iron off the tee just yesterday in practice and used it almost all day today. I was able to play from the fairway and attack pins, and from there I was able to make a lot of putts. The hole looked pretty big today, I’m not going to lie, but a really good start to the tournament.”

De la Fuente last year at Casa de Campo in the Dominican Republic had a birdie putt to force a playoff and missed. That has stayed with him.

Golf

“For pretty much the whole year, me and my team were thinking about this tournament and we were counting the days to come back and play again for the prize,” de la Fuente said.

Defending champion Aaron Jarvis of the Cayman Islands opened with a 72.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Telemundo acquires US Soccer’s Spanish-language TV rights

CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. Soccer Federation is switching its Spanish-language U.S. broadcasts to Telemundo from Univision. The USSF said Tuesday the agreement with Telemundo, a division of Comcast Corp.’s NBC Universal, runs through 2026. The first telecast will be the U.S. women’s exhibition at New Zealand on Wednesday (10 p.m. EST Tuesday) and all matches also will be streamed on Peacock.
The Associated Press

Nearly 250,000 migrants crossed treacherous Darien in 2022

PANAMA CITY (AP) — Nearly 250,000 migrants crossed the treacherous Darien Gap between Colombia and Panama in 2022 on their way north, a figure that was nearly double the number from a year earlier, the International Organization for Migration said Tuesday. At least 36 migrants died during the journey,...
The Associated Press

PGA Tour moves to California, LPGA season starts in Florida

Site: La Quinta, California. Courses: PGA West-Pete Dye Stadium (Yardage: 7,187. Par: 72); PGA West-Nicklaus Tournament (Yardage: 7,147. Par: 72); La Quinta CC (Yardage: 7,060. Par: 72). Prize money: $8 million. Winner’s share: $1.44 million. Television: Thursday-Sunday, 3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel). Previous winner: Hudson Swafford. FedEx Cup leader: Seamus...
LA QUINTA, CA
The Associated Press

Former Swedish PM among candidates to become federation head

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (AP) — Former Swedish Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt is one of three candidates nominated to become the next head of the country’s soccer federation. Reinfeldt was prime minister from 2006-14 as leader of the Moderate Party and has no previous links to soccer. The federation announced...
The Associated Press

Record-chasing Cavendish extends career by joining Astana

BRUSSELS (AP) — Veteran sprinter Mark Cavendish might still get a chance to claim the outright record for stage wins at the Tour de France. Cavendish has joined Astana-Qazaqstan to extend his storied career by one season and will be hoping to ride for the Kazakh team at cycling’s biggest race in July. The 37-year-old British road champion and cycling great Eddy Merckx currently top the all-time list with 34 stage wins.
The Associated Press

PAX® Announces PEACE BY PAX Social Impact Program

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 17, 2023-- PAX, a leading global cannabis brand, today announced the launch of PEACE BY PAX, a new program to continue and expand the company’s efforts to drive meaningful social impact. The platform will empower PAX to serve the community through a focus on causes related to social reform, safe access and sustainability through cannabis. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230117005007/en/ PEACE BY PAX will facilitate the brand’s purpose-driven initiatives supporting social reform, safe access and sustainability. (Graphic: Business Wire)
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

F1 not replacing canceled Chinese GP; 23 races in 2023

LONDON (AP) — Formula One confirmed Tuesday that it will not replace the canceled Chinese Grand Prix, leaving the 2023 season at what is still a record 23 races. The race in Shanghai was canceled for the fourth straight year in December, when China had some of the toughest pandemic-related restrictions of any country. Those rules have since been relaxed and cases of COVID-19 in China have surged.
The Associated Press

Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports December 2022 Passenger Traffic

LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 17, 2023-- Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), (“CAAP” or the “Company”) a leading private airport operator in the world, reported today a 30.5% YoY increase in passenger traffic in December 2022, reaching 87.2% of December 2019 levels. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230116005065/en/ Passenger Traffic Monthly Performance (vs. 2019) (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

African musicians awarded in Senegal at annual ceremony

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Africa’s star musicians hit the red carpet this past weekend at the annual All Africa Music Awards, celebrating the continent’s best talent. The four-day event culminated Sunday evening at an awards ceremony on the outskirts of Senegal’s capital, Dakar, and included performances from some of Africa’s most popular musicians such as Nigeria’s P-Square and Tiwa Savage, Mali’s Rokia Kone and Senegalese singers, Youssou N’dour and Baaba Maal.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
619K+
Post
660M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy