OBJ - Cowboys Target?! - Shocking 'F*** You!' Airplane Behavior: VIDEO

The next time OBJ shows up at The Star looking for a job, the response should be crisp: “Enjoy the cheese board on the way home with your ugly ass,'' the Cowboys should say. "And for God's sake, buckle your seatbelt.''

FRISCO - We're not sure what's more shocking: The new police bodycam footage of Odell Beckham Jr.’s outrageous interaction with cops and passengers in November while being escorted off a plane at the Miami International Airport has been released, or ...

The Dallas Cowboys' claim, 20 hours after the incident, that they'd conducted a review of OBJ's outrageous behavior ("Full Steam Ahead!'' ) and were fine with it.

Because this is not fine.

Over the course of about 45 minutes of footage, the free agent wide receiver hurls abuse at passengers, calling them “fat” and “ugly,'' telling one of them to “enjoy the cheese board on the way home with your ugly ass'' (whatever that means), responding to passengers who are unhappy to have to deboard because of his unwilling to put on his seatbelt with a "f*** you'' ...

And according to a flight attendant's testimony to law-enforcement officials, deciding he had the right to fly on the plane while not wearing pants.

"They said he took off his pants,' an officer says. "He was in underwear. He told the (flight attendant) that he's been clubbing all night. He's either drunk, or both: pills and drunk.'

The footage of the Nov. 27 incident, released this week by the Miami-Dade Police Department, begins with officers boarding American Airlines Flight 1228 and approaching the celebrity's first-class seat.

“Sir, are you able to get up? Can you get up please? Are you OK?” one officer asks, all because OBJ didn't have his seat belt on.

“Do you know how many times we’ve shaken him to put the seatbelt on?” a female attendant tells the officers. “Multiple times. Multiple people.”

Even the captain urges the officers to escorted Beckham off the plane, describing him as “belligerent and non-compliant.”

Despite being approached by the captain, Beckham refuses to comply, in the end causing the airline to ask the other passengers to deboard. ... at which time OBJ vocally objects to the angry passengers eying him.

"You can look at me all you want,'' Beckham taunts. "Just get off the plane ... You’re everything wrong with the world. Looking at me to get off a plane, for you. I would never, ever in my life, get off the plane for you, specifically you. Maybe everybody else, I would get off the plane. That s*** don’t mean nothing to me. You gonna wait 40 minutes and I’m going to be on a private plane home.

"Get your fat ass off the plane.''

Now here we are, weeks later, and the evidence is available and surely Odell is contrite ... right?

Nope. He seems to think what he did to all those people on that plane is funny. He tweeted "I kno who I am. Period. All the rest and opinions really don’t matter to me. Have a blessed day and enjoy the [cheese] board!"

Beckham’s attorney, Daniel Davillier, blames the incident on an “overzealous flight attendant,'' and we, along with potential future suitors like the Cowboys (awaiting OBJ's knee rehab and considering a signing next spring) would be wise to demand that the attorney provide some evidence of his claim that contradicts what we see here.

But until then? This is 45 minutes of arrogance and selfishness amped up to a dangerous level, a stunning and sad freak show from a 30-year-old man who has obviously not matured from his long NFL stint as a whiny diva.

As much as Cowboys owner Jerry Jones enjoys the marketing/headline-grabbing loose association he has with OBJ , the next time this societal rotten egg shows up at The Star looking for a job, the response should be crisp.

“Enjoy the cheese board on the way home with your ugly ass,'' the Cowboys should say. "And for God's sake, buckle your seatbelt.''

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys ?

America's Team ALERT!

Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!