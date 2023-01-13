ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Fact Check Team: Some states follow Florida's lead on Parental Rights in Education bill

WASHINGTON (TND) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis seemingly paved the way for other states when he signed the Parental Rights in Education bill into law last year. The law requires public schools in the state of Florida to notify parents when there is a change in health services offered to a child and bans lessons on gender identity and sexual orientation from kindergarten to third grade. Florida’s Senate president is considering expanding the law to include middle school students — potentially sixth grade.
FLORIDA STATE
HEB recalls chocolate chunk brownies

SAN ANTONIO – HEB is recalling their ‘Meal Simple Chocolate Chunk Brownies’ due to undeclared ingredients – mainly soy and egg. The brownies are produced by Ameripack Foods in Hughes Springs, Texas. They issued the recall for 976-pounds of the 13-ounce brownie packages. If you have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or egg, you run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if you eat the brownies.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
District 7 councilwoman Ana Sandoval announces her resignation from City Council

SAN ANTONIO - District 7 City Councilwoman Ana Sandoval announced Tuesday morning her resignation from the San Antonio City Council. In a statement she released, she said that "while serving has been fulfilling, it is now time for me to direct my attention to personal matters, including my new family. Over the past year and a half, my personal responsibilities have grown, and it is now time for me to ensure I give them the attention they need."
SAN ANTONIO, TX
2023 Texas Legislature remains less diverse compared to state's population

AUSTIN, Texas — The 2023 Texas Legislature has been in session for almost one week now and the demographics show the legislature is still made up of mostly white lawmakers and men still outnumber women. Current lawmakers and advocates believe there is still a lack of diversity in Texas politics.
TEXAS STATE
Young chefs make impact at MLK March

Cooking has been a way to help give back to others, at least that's what the teenagers who started San Antonio Gifted Jr Chefs believe. The small catering business, owned and operated by five teenagers, say they want to help people and of course, feed them good food. "I love...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Blood donors could win a PlayStation 5 at local event

SAN ANTONIO - The South Texas Blood and Tissues center has teamed up with Chancla Academy to host a blood drive for National Blood Donor Month. If you are interested in donating, the event begins Saturday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Jefferson Bodega at 1005 Donaldson Avenue on San Antonio's Northwest Side.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Democratic leader considers direct payments to Texans

AUSTIN, Texas — State Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer has been traveling to Austin for legislative sessions since he was first elected in 2000. But this year, the San Antonio Democrat tells us, is different than any of those that came before. “This is my 11th term. Every time I...
TEXAS STATE
Biden authorizes start of Coastal Texas Program & The Woodlands attracts corporate operations

The Coastal Texas study consists of a barrier that would mitigate storm damage to the Texas Gulf Coast during a hurricane. (Rendering courtesy Rogers Partners) On the Jan. 13 episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast, Community Impact reporter Daniel Weeks discusses next steps for the Coastal Texas Program now that it has the federal green light. Also on this episode, reporter Jessica Shorten brings details on the growing trend of companies in the life sciences sector bringing operations to The Woodlands.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
OFF THE DEEP END: Clemens High School swim team dives into winter season

SCHERTZ, Texas - For the first time in Clemens High School history, the varsity swim team has the opportunity to advance to district competitions after the junior varsity and varsity won their meet on Nov. 30 at the Schertz Aquatics Center. “So at the swim meets, there are about one...
SCHERTZ, TX
Vintage 1966 Dreamliner bus restored by VIA, on display at MLK March festivities

SAN ANTONIO - VIA Metropolitan Transit had a dream to restore a piece of San Antonio history. And that dream came true on Monday. The transit service announced that the vintage 1966 Dreamliner bus that was a signature VIA's fleet throughout the 1960s and ’70s, has been restored. VIA said in a statement that this “rolling museum” highlights the role of public transportation in the modern civil rights movement,
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Legoland Discover Center San Antonio features MLK March in its mini-land

SAN ANTONIO - Legoland Discovery Center San Antonio featured the March in its mini-land for the first time. San Antonio master model builder Kevin created the masterpiece and included the sanitation truck that honors the Memphis sanitation workers and what they fought for. You can visit Legoland Downtown in the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
PHOTOS: Sunday morning 5k run and fundraiser for MLK Dream Week

SAN ANTONIO - The Young Men's Leadership Academy held a 5-kilometer run fundraising event Sunday morning. The 5K run began around 8:00 a.m. and ended around 10:00 a.m. Sunday at MLK Park. The YMLA is the first all-boys public school in San Antonio. Their mission is to develop young men...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

