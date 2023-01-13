Read full article on original website
H-E-B employee starts online petition calling for punishment-free sick days
H-E-B is a Texan instituion. Florence Butt started the company in a small town in the Texas hill country in 1905. Her son Howard E. Butt- whose initials formed the company's name, took over the business in the 1920s. Now the San Antonio-based company now has 425 stores across Texas and Mexico and revenues of $34 billion.
news4sanantonio.com
Fact Check Team: Some states follow Florida's lead on Parental Rights in Education bill
WASHINGTON (TND) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis seemingly paved the way for other states when he signed the Parental Rights in Education bill into law last year. The law requires public schools in the state of Florida to notify parents when there is a change in health services offered to a child and bans lessons on gender identity and sexual orientation from kindergarten to third grade. Florida’s Senate president is considering expanding the law to include middle school students — potentially sixth grade.
news4sanantonio.com
HEB recalls chocolate chunk brownies
SAN ANTONIO – HEB is recalling their ‘Meal Simple Chocolate Chunk Brownies’ due to undeclared ingredients – mainly soy and egg. The brownies are produced by Ameripack Foods in Hughes Springs, Texas. They issued the recall for 976-pounds of the 13-ounce brownie packages. If you have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or egg, you run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if you eat the brownies.
news4sanantonio.com
District 7 councilwoman Ana Sandoval announces her resignation from City Council
SAN ANTONIO - District 7 City Councilwoman Ana Sandoval announced Tuesday morning her resignation from the San Antonio City Council. In a statement she released, she said that "while serving has been fulfilling, it is now time for me to direct my attention to personal matters, including my new family. Over the past year and a half, my personal responsibilities have grown, and it is now time for me to ensure I give them the attention they need."
news4sanantonio.com
2023 Texas Legislature remains less diverse compared to state's population
AUSTIN, Texas — The 2023 Texas Legislature has been in session for almost one week now and the demographics show the legislature is still made up of mostly white lawmakers and men still outnumber women. Current lawmakers and advocates believe there is still a lack of diversity in Texas politics.
news4sanantonio.com
Young chefs make impact at MLK March
Cooking has been a way to help give back to others, at least that's what the teenagers who started San Antonio Gifted Jr Chefs believe. The small catering business, owned and operated by five teenagers, say they want to help people and of course, feed them good food. "I love...
news4sanantonio.com
Blood donors could win a PlayStation 5 at local event
SAN ANTONIO - The South Texas Blood and Tissues center has teamed up with Chancla Academy to host a blood drive for National Blood Donor Month. If you are interested in donating, the event begins Saturday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Jefferson Bodega at 1005 Donaldson Avenue on San Antonio's Northwest Side.
Has Bill Millers BBQ deceived customers with "shrinkflation?"
Bill Miller BBQ is an institution in San Antonio and many cities in Texas. The legendary BBQ chain was founded in San Antonio in 1953 and holds a place in my heart as the first BBQ restaurant I ever ate at. It has over 70 restaurants in the San Antonio area, Austin, and Corpus Christi.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Democratic leader considers direct payments to Texans
AUSTIN, Texas — State Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer has been traveling to Austin for legislative sessions since he was first elected in 2000. But this year, the San Antonio Democrat tells us, is different than any of those that came before. “This is my 11th term. Every time I...
news4sanantonio.com
Sheriff: Unfair rules about fitness test keep cadets from taking final exam
LONDON, Ohio (WKRC) — Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey is on mission to get more officers and deputies on Ohio’s streets. The problem, McGuffey says, are unfair rules that prohibit cadets in the state's police academy from taking the state's final exam if they fail a fitness test.
Earn up to $225k by working at Buc-ee's: Why its employees are the happiest in Texas, South Carolina, and Florida?
Buc-ee's needs no introduction. It is one of the most reputed and fastest-growing companies in Texas, the United States. It not only has locations in Texas but also in Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, Colorado, and Kentucky.
Biden authorizes start of Coastal Texas Program & The Woodlands attracts corporate operations
The Coastal Texas study consists of a barrier that would mitigate storm damage to the Texas Gulf Coast during a hurricane. (Rendering courtesy Rogers Partners) On the Jan. 13 episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast, Community Impact reporter Daniel Weeks discusses next steps for the Coastal Texas Program now that it has the federal green light. Also on this episode, reporter Jessica Shorten brings details on the growing trend of companies in the life sciences sector bringing operations to The Woodlands.
This Huge Thrift Shop in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. You can always find items there for everyone and for amazing deals too!
news4sanantonio.com
OFF THE DEEP END: Clemens High School swim team dives into winter season
SCHERTZ, Texas - For the first time in Clemens High School history, the varsity swim team has the opportunity to advance to district competitions after the junior varsity and varsity won their meet on Nov. 30 at the Schertz Aquatics Center. “So at the swim meets, there are about one...
San Antonio locals react to Bill Miller Bar-B-Q food shrinking, costing more
A Poor Boy isn't so cheap these days.
news4sanantonio.com
Vintage 1966 Dreamliner bus restored by VIA, on display at MLK March festivities
SAN ANTONIO - VIA Metropolitan Transit had a dream to restore a piece of San Antonio history. And that dream came true on Monday. The transit service announced that the vintage 1966 Dreamliner bus that was a signature VIA's fleet throughout the 1960s and ’70s, has been restored. VIA said in a statement that this “rolling museum” highlights the role of public transportation in the modern civil rights movement,
news4sanantonio.com
Legoland Discover Center San Antonio features MLK March in its mini-land
SAN ANTONIO - Legoland Discovery Center San Antonio featured the March in its mini-land for the first time. San Antonio master model builder Kevin created the masterpiece and included the sanitation truck that honors the Memphis sanitation workers and what they fought for. You can visit Legoland Downtown in the...
Tiny Texas Towns According to the Population, Just How Tiny Are They?
While I think all Texans like to believe that everything is bigger in Texas, I not only believe it, I quote it on a daily basis from when I go to the drive-thru and order my sweet tea and they asked me "what size?" I always say "everything is bigger in Texas so give me the biggest you got!"
news4sanantonio.com
PHOTOS: Sunday morning 5k run and fundraiser for MLK Dream Week
SAN ANTONIO - The Young Men's Leadership Academy held a 5-kilometer run fundraising event Sunday morning. The 5K run began around 8:00 a.m. and ended around 10:00 a.m. Sunday at MLK Park. The YMLA is the first all-boys public school in San Antonio. Their mission is to develop young men...
This City Is The Most Desirable Place To Live In Texas & So Many People Are Moving Here
With thousands moving to Texas in recent years bumping up the population to over 30 million, it only makes sense that several neighborhoods around the state are among some of the most desired in the United States. A study conducted by Opendoor in November 2022 shows these new Texans love...
