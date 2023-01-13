Emergency rental assistance program gets infusion of federal funds

An additional $34 million in federal funds are coming to the Toledo Lucas County Emergency Rental Assistance Program, the city announced.

The program offers assistance for current and future rent, past due rent, late fees, new renter fees, security deposits, utility deposits, and utility payments for up to 18 months, the announcement said. To be eligible for the program, households must meet specific criteria, including being the named landlord or tenant on the lease and being at or below the maximum household income requirement.

The U.S. Treasury Department funding will allow the rental assistance application portal to remain open and offer rental assistance for eligible households, the city said.

Outreach events are planned at the local libraries to assist residents with the application process. The dates are Tuesday and Jan. 26 at the Mott branch library, 1010 Dorr St.; Wednesday at the West Toledo Branch Library, 1320 W. Sylvania Ave., and Jan. 23 at the Main branch library, 325 N. Michigan St. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on all dates.

For more information and to apply for rental assistance, a web link is available at https://toledo.oh.gov/residents/renters/assistance .