bodyslam.net
“No Chance In Hell” Triple H And Stephanie McMahon Start Their Own Wrestling Company
It does not look like Stephanie and Triple H will look to begin their own wrestling company, should they both find their way out of a job in the coming months. Dave Scherer from PW Insider answered the following question in the latest mailbag: “Any chance Stephanie resigning is leading to her starting her own company to buy her dad’s stocks? It’s basically how Vince started.” Scherer dismissed this in a huge way, but he also painted a picture that might see Stephanie McMahon and Triple H start their own company.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Retires From Wrestling
You never know when someone’s career could come to an end and it looks like at least one wrestler has decided to hang up their boots for good. Recently former WWE NXT UK star Jinny announced her retirement from professional wrestling and she noted that she’s stepping away due to injury when she posted the following on Twitter:
bodyslam.net
Stephanie McMahon And Triple H Want Vince McMahon Out Of Power After WWE Sale
There is a significant rift within the McMahon family that is continuing to expand. Vince McMahon’s prime reason to return has been to pursue the sale of WWE. Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio stated that Stephanie McMahon and Triple H are supportive of his decision, only to get rid of Vince as the majority shareholder of WWE.
bodyslam.net
Booker T Urges Triple H To Sign Nick Aldis To WWE
The English wrestler left the NWA and asked for his release a few months ago. Since then, many rumors have floated around about the former NWA World Champion. Despite claiming that Nick Aldis is past his prime, Booker T urged the company and Chief Content Officer Triple H to sign him in the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast. It’s time for Nick Aldis to make some money, and Booker T believes he can achieve that in WWE.
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
wrestlingnews365.com
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
bodyslam.net
Kofi Kingston Says Stephanie McMahon’s Presence At WWE Events Will Be Missed
Many fans and professional wrestlers alike were utterly shocked and dumbfounded that Stephanie McMahon would ever end up leaving WWE after giving her life to the company for so many years. While speaking with CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri for SHAK Wrestling, Kofi Kingston was asked to share his thoughts on...
PWMania
Tony Schiavone Issues Warning to TV Companies Potentially Buying WWE
AEW announcer Tony Schiavone recently took to his podcast, “What Happened When,” to talk about several professional wrestling topics. During the podcast, Schiavone mentioned Vince McMahon considering selling WWE. He sent a warning to a TV company that might buy WWE based on his experience with WCW and TBS. His point was that if a TV company buys WWE, it should try to book wrestling like Turner did with WCW, and that if a TV company buys WWE, it should leave wrestling people in charge.
bodyslam.net
Kurt Angle Was Surprised When Chris Jericho Left WWE
Chris Jericho let his WWE contract run up. Then he worked for NJPW and had an incredible Wrestle Kingdom encounter with Kenny Omega. Before he could make a return to WWE, Tony Khan’s new company inked The Wizard to a deal. This was quite a shocking occurrence, and Kurt Angle was among those who couldn’t believe it.
wrestlingrumors.net
Already: Vince McMahon Rumored To Have Problems With Some WWE Departments
He’s back. The WWE world has changed in several ways in the last few days and those changes might not be ending anytime soon. Most of the changes revolve around the return of Vince McMahon, who is now back in his seat as Chairman of the Board, but the question is what will he do with regards to the creative side of WWE. We don’t know that yet, but his influence is already spreading.
bodyslam.net
Bray Wyatt Expected To Face Uncle Howdy At WrestleMania
The Uncle Howdy storyline may conclude at WrestleMania. While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer talked about Bray Wyatt’s plans for WrestleMania 39. It was noted that Wyatt ,may be facing off against Uncle Howdy. “I think we’re getting that match at WrestleMania, it sure looks like that...
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (1/16/23); WWE Stable Returning?
The Road to the Royal Rumble continues tonight with WWE RAW from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. WWE has only announced two segments for tonight’s show: one featuring The Judgment Day and one featuring Bobby Lashley. The Hurt Business is expected to return tonight, but this has not been confirmed.
wrestlinginc.com
Saraya Was 'Blown Up' After AEW Match
November 19, 2022, marked the beginning of the comeback story for Saraya. After nearly five years away from the wrestling ring, she made her long-awaited return, battling one of AEW's biggest names, Dr. Britt Baker. Saraya stepped up to the former AEW Women's Champion at the company's Full Gear pay-per-view...
bodyslam.net
Willow Nightingale Vs Toni Storm Announced For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
After a big win on Rampage, Willow Nightingale will battle a former AEW Women’s World Champion. AEW President Tony Khan shared another special announcement for Willow Nightingale after her hard-fought victory with Soho. Khan took to Twitter to announce that her next match is scheduled for Dynamite on January 18th in Fresno, California. Nightingale is set to fight former AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm this week, which should be a highly-anticipated match.
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins Destroys Austin Theory While Brawling In Crowd During WWE Live Event
Seth Rollins has seen a lot of accomplishments in WWE, as he is a multi-time world champion and was involved in tons of solid feuds over the years. Rollins is not invincible, as he was hurt in the past. That being said, his most recent ‘injury’ was nothing more than just an angle. In fact, Rollins decimated Austin Theory during a WWE live event after the injury scare.
bodyslam.net
AEW Dark: Elevation Results – 1/16/23
AEW aired its latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on January 16th Matches were taped on January 11th from the KIA Forum in Los Angeles, California. Full results are below. AEW Dark: Elevation Results (1/16) Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir, & Emi Sakura def. Johnnie Robbie, Vipress, & Zyra. – The...
ewrestlingnews.com
Possible Spoiler WWE Notes On Uncle Howdy & Nikki Cross
Uncle Howdy was scheduled for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW as of Sunday’s creative plans. This is according to Fightful Select, although this doesn’t necessarily mean Howdy will appear as they have been bringing his materials in even when he’s not used. Howdy made a brief RAW appearance last week to taunt Alexa Bliss.
wrestlinginc.com
Free Agent Confirmed To Be Signing With WWE
It looks like one free agent is heading to WWE, according to a new report from Fightful. They revealed earlier today that Colby Corino, a wrestler that was often featured in the NWA's junior heavyweight division, is set to join WWE. It was previously noted in another report that WWE did have interest in the second-generation wrestling star but they couldn't legally reach out until his contract had finished up.
bodyslam.net
WWE Filmed Something Involving Austin Theory And John Cena In December
John Cena returned to the ring in an emphatic fashion by defeating Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in a tag team match. Prior to his return, there were several rumors that Cena would be returning to the ring for a match at WrestleMania. Fightful Select reports that there were plans...
bodyslam.net
Rina Yamashita vs. Kasey Kirk Added To GCW Holy Smokes
The title is on the line. GCW ’Holy Smokes’ goes down on Saturday, March 4th. Previously, some names have been announced for the show. Now, the first match has been revealed. GCW announced tonight that Rina Yamashita will defend her Ultraviolent Championship against Kasey Kirk at the event. These two are about to go to war.
