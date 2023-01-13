DALLAS - January 16, 2023 - ( ) Today, Blyncsy, Inc. announced that the North Central Texas Council of Governments ("NCTCOG") awarded a contract to Blyncsy for its Payver technology to monitor construction zones in real time. Blyncsy will publish detected work zones to the Federal Highway Administration's Work Zone Data Exchange, also known as the WZDx data feed. Utilizing Blyncsy's AI-based maintenance detections, users will be able to make harmonized work zone data available for third-party use as part of the Work Zone Data Exchange. The new ability to openly share work zone data from roads will increase safety and efficiency for drivers, construction workers, and transportation employees and provide critical data to advance the upcoming development of autonomous vehicles.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO