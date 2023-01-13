Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Everyone Said Same Thing About Gisele On Monday Night
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were dismantled by the Cowboys on Monday night by a final score of 31-14. Once the game went final, countless people started tweeting about Gisele Bundchen. It's unclear if she was watching her ex-husband's playoff game. Nonetheless, several memes were ...
Bucs Release Positive Update on Russell Gage After Frightening Injury
The Tampa receiver had to be carried off the field on a backboard late in Monday night’s playoff game.
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
UPMATTERS
49ers’ Ryans Expected to Interview With Four Teams This Week
The San Francisco defensive coordinator is a coveted name this hiring cycle. As NFL teams with a head coaching vacancy continue talking to top assistants around the league, one defensive coordinator is generating a lot of interest this week. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, who is one of...
Scott Petrak: Jim Schwartz's experience was a huge part of the Browns hiring him
What went into the Browns’ decision to hire Jim Schwartz? Scott Petrak says his resume was a big part of the decision. Hear why with Baskin and Phelps!
Tampa Bay’s Russell Gage taken from field on backboard after fourth-quarter hit
It’s been two weeks since Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin needed to be resuscitated on the field, and another NFL player had to be transported from the game during Monday Night Football. This time it was Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage taken by stretcher during a came...
Bucs: Gage hospitalized with neck injury, to have more tests
TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Just two weeks after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and needed to be resuscitated on the field, another sobering moment occurred in front of a prime-time audience on Monday night when Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage was taken off by stretcher late in the fourth quarter of a wild-card playoff game against Dallas.
UPMATTERS
Report: Bengals LT Jonah Williams Suffers Dislocated Kneecap
The tackle left Sunday’s game against the Ravens in the second quarter. Bengals tackle Jonah Williams suffered a dislocated kneecap during Sunday night’s 24–17 win over the Ravens in the wild-card round, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Williams left the game in the second...
UPMATTERS
Jets CB Sauce Gardner Pledges to Return to School, Earn Degree
The rookie corner made good on a promise to himself to finish his college degree. View the original article to see embedded media. Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner left the University of Cincinnati early last spring to enter the NFL draft, which proved to be the smart move for 22-year-old Gardner, who was selected by New York with the No. 4 overall pick.
UPMATTERS
Report: Trey Mancini, Cubs Agree to Two-Year Deal
The veteran hitter is reportedly taking his talents to the Windy City. Trey Mancini and the Cubs have agreed to a two-year contract that includes an opt-out option ahead of the 2024 season, according to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers. Mancini joins a Cubs franchise in need of an outfielder. The...
