BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! You’ll need to grab the umbrella and rain jacket before you step out the door this morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing scattered showers and widespread cloud cover across Central Alabama. The rain is light to moderate and shifting to the east-southeast. This is a good soaking rain with very little to no lightning. I would just plan for a wet morning commute. Just slow down and allow some extra time to get to work or school. Don’t forget to turn your lights on if it is raining. Temperatures this morning remain very mild for this time of the year. Most of us are waking up in the 50s. We are forecasting most of this rain moving out of Central Alabama around noon. A lingering shower or two will be possible during the afternoon hours, but most of the widespread rain will be out of here. We should see a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky this afternoon with high temperatures climbing into the upper 60s. Winds will come from the southwest today at 5-10 mph. If you plan on being outside this evening, we will likely remain dry and mostly cloudy with temperatures cooling into the lower 60s around 6-7 PM. Patchy fog could be an issue for us this evening and tonight, so be on alert for reduced visibility if you plan on driving tonight.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 5 HOURS AGO