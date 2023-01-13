Read full article on original website
Red Cross of Alabama warns of disaster relief scams
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The American Red Cross of Alabama has issued a scam alert. They say that if you are approached by anyone offering debris removal or tree-cutting under the pretense of Red Cross, call the police. These type of scams can also be reported to the National Center...
Surging egg prices now impacting local bakeries
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As many of you have likely noticed, egg prices have doubled over the last year. Experts point to the bird flu as the reason why, but whatever the cause, the heightened prices are now hurting local businesses. Over the last few months, it has only gotten...
Ivey takes oath, begins second full term as Alabama’s 54th governor
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Monday marked the kick off Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s second full term in office with an inauguration and parade attended by several hundred invited guests and onlookers. With five fabric panels hung from the building’s façade to create the backdrop of a large state flag,...
Birmingham hosting a supply drive for Selma residents after Thursday’s tornado
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As the people of Selma continue to clean up the debris left in the wake of Thursday’s tornado, the City of Birmingham is continuing to do what it can to help with the cleanup and recovery. On Saturday, workers from Birmingham and Hoover traveled to...
How people say landfill fire is affecting their health
MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s day 52 and the fire at a landfill in Moody continues. Dr. Kre Johnson with Brownstone Healthcare and Aesthetics is being impacted by the fire with her home and practice both being in Trussville. She’s also seeing a spike in health issues with patients.
Mike Behind the Mic: Dr. Beth Kitchin
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In this latest episode of Mike Behind the Mic, Mike Dubberly talks with longtime diet and nutrition expert, Dr. Beth Kitchin to get more insight into the Best Ranked Diets of 2023. This is a list put out every year by the U.S. News and World Report and Dr. Kitchin breaks down some the top-ranked diets, diving into research to see which ones could be the best for you.
First Alert for a wet morning commute Tuesday; Drier conditions by the afternoon hours
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! You’ll need to grab the umbrella and rain jacket before you step out the door this morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing scattered showers and widespread cloud cover across Central Alabama. The rain is light to moderate and shifting to the east-southeast. This is a good soaking rain with very little to no lightning. I would just plan for a wet morning commute. Just slow down and allow some extra time to get to work or school. Don’t forget to turn your lights on if it is raining. Temperatures this morning remain very mild for this time of the year. Most of us are waking up in the 50s. We are forecasting most of this rain moving out of Central Alabama around noon. A lingering shower or two will be possible during the afternoon hours, but most of the widespread rain will be out of here. We should see a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky this afternoon with high temperatures climbing into the upper 60s. Winds will come from the southwest today at 5-10 mph. If you plan on being outside this evening, we will likely remain dry and mostly cloudy with temperatures cooling into the lower 60s around 6-7 PM. Patchy fog could be an issue for us this evening and tonight, so be on alert for reduced visibility if you plan on driving tonight.
FIRST ALERT: Rain around for the Tuesday morning commute
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Today marks a transition to a warmer and more unsettled weather pattern through the middle of the work week. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar shows some light rain pushing into Alabama tonight, mainly staying northwest of I-20/59 while pushing eastward. So, some isolated sprinkles will be around for the rest of MLK Jr. Day before more widespread rain moves into central Alabama after midnight. Expect a mostly cloudy sky with a milder start to Tuesday morning; temperatures will only fall into the 50s. You will want the rain gear for at least the morning commute before coverage decreases by the afternoon; apart from a few isolated showers, most of us will be on the drier side. Keeping with the warming trend in place, temperatures will climb easily to 70 by the afternoon as a warm front lifts northward from the Gulf Coast. Rain chances will stay low tomorrow night, but we have a First Alert for the possibility of dense fog early Wednesday morning. Lows will still be mild in the mid 50s.
Northport business collecting donations for tornado recovery efforts
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s just the beginning of a long cleanup process for those affected by tornadoes. Many local organizations are doing their part to help the victims of Thursday’s storms. Former Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon is in the middle of collecting supplies to take to the...
Volunteers get out, give back this Martin Luther King Jr. Day
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hundreds of volunteers across the state gave back through volunteering in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday. One of the many service projects helped Avondale Elementary with their campus. Volunteers painted doors and handrails, and cleaned up and maintained the playground. The event...
Alabama men’s basketball player charged with capital murder in Sunday morning shooting
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people, including an Alabama men’s basketball player, have been charged with capital murder in relation to an early Sunday morning shooting near The Strip in Tuscaloosa. Darius Hairston Miles, a junior on the University of Alabama men’s basketball team, was arrested after 23-year-old Jamea...
Homeowners file lawsuit against owners of St. Clair Co. landfill
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Two homeowners have filed a lawsuit against the owners of the Environmental Landfill in St. Clair County. The suit claims the owners were negligent and they also mention medical issues their families are dealing with. Homeowners Candice Jackson and Emmanuel Gomes are being represented...
JeffCo. Sheriff’s Office announces passing of Deputy Chief Buchannon
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday the death of Deputy Chief Charles Buchannon. A Facebook post from the sheriff’s office said the following:. “The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office sadly informs of the passing of Deputy Chief Charles Buchannon. Deputy Chief Buchannon was a...
Local groups partner together to honor Dr. King and provide guidance for younger generations
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Working together to create a better world for the next generation - it’s something Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. did all throughout his life, and something several did Monday in his honor. Organizers partnered together to host the second annual Meet a Mentor Day at...
‘It’s not something you go through often as a coach’: UA basketball coach Nate Oats holds news conference
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats held a news conference Monday following the arrest of former player Darius Hairston Miles. Watch the news conference in its entirety below. Coach Oats expressed his condolences to the family and friends of 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris who was shot and...
How the City of Vincent is doing after police department disbanded
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Vincent Police Department was disbanded about five months ago after some racist text messages were sent. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office tells me they are grateful to the city of Vincent for allowing them to serve in this capacity and they will continue to do so for as long as the need exists.
FIRST ALERT: Active week of weather ahead
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Sunday! I hope you enjoyed the sunshine this weekend because this upcoming week will bring disturbances in our settled weather pattern and the chance for showers starting as early as Monday morning. Tonight will be cold again with an overnight low in the mid 30s under mostly clear skies.
1 dead after vehicle collides with Amtrak train
LIPSCOMB, Ala. (WBRC) - One person was killed Sunday afternoon after a vehicle was struck by an Amtrak passenger train. The incident occurred Sunday shortly after 1 p.m. on Avenue A at 5th Street South in Lipscomb. The victim has been identified as 56-year-old Leslie Thomas III of Bessemer. The...
Tuscaloosa church hosts tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Christ Baptist Church in Tuscaloosa invites the public to a tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It’s on Saturday, Jan. 14 at noon. The list of guest speakers includes Tuscaloosa City Councilwoman Raevan Howard, Beulah Baptist Church Pastor David E. Gay, retired educator Ruby Simon, Pastor James Williams, the President of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference of Tuscaloosa, Lisa Young, President of the Tuscaloosa NAACP Branch and Pastor Walter Hawkins of Dry Creek Baptist Church.
St. Clair Co. Commission: Waiting for Gov. Ivey to declare state of emergency for landfill fire before taking next steps
ST. CLAIR CO., Ala. (WBRC) - St. Clair County officials say they are waiting on Alabama Governor Kay Ivey to give them the authority to pay a private company to start putting out the Moody landfill fire. County Commission Chairman Stan Bateman said the county’s engineer has had his top...
