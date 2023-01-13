ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘The Silent Hour’: Mekhi Phife & Sandra Mae Frank Join Joel Kinnaman And Mark Strong In The AGC Studios & Meridian Pictures Action Thriller

Sandra Mae Frank and Mekhi Phifer have signed on to co-star with Joel Kinnaman and Mark Strong in the action thriller The Silent Hour. The film is set to start principal photography in late February and will shoot in Malta and Toronto. Brad Anderson (The Machinist) will direct from an original screenplay by Dan Hall. Eric Paquette of Meridian Pictures will produce the Boston-set crime thriller along with AGC, which is also financing the pic. In the pic, Kinnaman plays a Boston police detective who suffers an on-the-job accident that leaves him hearing impaired. Sixteen months later, he and his friend and...
Sally Field to Receive the 2023 SAG Life Achievement Award

Sally Field will receive the SAG Life Achievement Award at the upcoming 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony. Field is the 58th recipient of the guild’s highest honor that has previously been bestowed on the likes of Betty White, Helen Mirren, Robert De Niro and her “80 for Brady” co-stars Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin.
Diederick Santer Steps Down as BritBox International’s Chief Creative Officer

He joined just 18 months ago from Kudos with the mandate of curating a slate of top shows. Among the programs he has overseen are “Stonehouse,” which features “Succession’s” Matthew MacFadyen and is set to launch next week, and the upcoming Cary Grant biopic “Archie,” which stars Jason Isaacs.

