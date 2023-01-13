Read full article on original website
Related
‘The Silent Hour’: Mekhi Phife & Sandra Mae Frank Join Joel Kinnaman And Mark Strong In The AGC Studios & Meridian Pictures Action Thriller
Sandra Mae Frank and Mekhi Phifer have signed on to co-star with Joel Kinnaman and Mark Strong in the action thriller The Silent Hour. The film is set to start principal photography in late February and will shoot in Malta and Toronto. Brad Anderson (The Machinist) will direct from an original screenplay by Dan Hall. Eric Paquette of Meridian Pictures will produce the Boston-set crime thriller along with AGC, which is also financing the pic. In the pic, Kinnaman plays a Boston police detective who suffers an on-the-job accident that leaves him hearing impaired. Sixteen months later, he and his friend and...
Anna Kendrick Weighs in on the ‘Brave’ & ‘Flawed’ Female Friendships in Upcoming Drama Alice, Darling
From Pitch Perfect to Up in the Air, most of Anna Kendrick‘s biggest projects have been happy, light-hearted (or even musical) movies and TV shows. In her upcoming drama Alice, Darling, however, Kendrick embarks on a starkly different role as Alice, a woman who’s lost herself in her psychologically abusive relationship.
SFGate
‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ Renewed for 2023-2024 TV Season (EXCLUSIVE)
Daytime talker “The Drew Barrymore Show” will be back for the 2023-2024 TV season. The show has been renewed for a fourth year on CBS stations, which air it in key markets including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago. The news was announced Tuesday by CBS Media Ventures...
SFGate
Sally Field to Receive the 2023 SAG Life Achievement Award
Sally Field will receive the SAG Life Achievement Award at the upcoming 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony. Field is the 58th recipient of the guild’s highest honor that has previously been bestowed on the likes of Betty White, Helen Mirren, Robert De Niro and her “80 for Brady” co-stars Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin.
'A grotesque mockery': Nick Cave slates attempt by AI to emulate his songs
Nick Cave has reacted furiously to an attempt to emulate his songs with AI, labeling it a "grotesque mockery of what it is to be human."
The most exciting new TV shows of 2023 on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu and more
From a sex-and-drugs pop star drama to a dark Watergate comedy.
SFGate
Diederick Santer Steps Down as BritBox International’s Chief Creative Officer
He joined just 18 months ago from Kudos with the mandate of curating a slate of top shows. Among the programs he has overseen are “Stonehouse,” which features “Succession’s” Matthew MacFadyen and is set to launch next week, and the upcoming Cary Grant biopic “Archie,” which stars Jason Isaacs.
Comments / 0