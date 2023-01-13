Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Everyone Said Same Thing About Gisele On Monday Night
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were dismantled by the Cowboys on Monday night by a final score of 31-14. Once the game went final, countless people started tweeting about Gisele Bundchen. It's unclear if she was watching her ex-husband's playoff game. Nonetheless, several memes were ...
WRIC TV
Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud declares for NFL draft
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud will give up a final year of eligibility to enter the NFL draft, where he is expected to be a top-five pick. The two-year starter for the Buckeyes announced his decision, which had been expected, on social media on Monday, the last day eligible players can declare for the draft.
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Tampa Bay’s Russell Gage taken from field on backboard after fourth-quarter hit
It’s been two weeks since Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin needed to be resuscitated on the field, and another NFL player had to be transported from the game during Monday Night Football. This time it was Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage taken by stretcher during a came...
Scott Petrak: Jim Schwartz's experience was a huge part of the Browns hiring him
What went into the Browns’ decision to hire Jim Schwartz? Scott Petrak says his resume was a big part of the decision. Hear why with Baskin and Phelps!
Bucs: Gage hospitalized with neck injury, to have more tests
TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Just two weeks after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and needed to be resuscitated on the field, another sobering moment occurred in front of a prime-time audience on Monday night when Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage was taken off by stretcher late in the fourth quarter of a wild-card playoff game against Dallas.
WRIC TV
Bucs Activate C Ryan Jensen For Wild-Card Game vs. Cowboys
The return of the Pro Bowl center comes at a pivotal time for Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers have activated Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen from injured reserve ahead of the team’s wild-card matchup against the Cowboys on Monday night. Jensen injured his knee on the second day of training...
WRIC TV
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Sends Message of Support For Mike McCarthy
The Dallas owner again addressed the standing of the team’s coach following the 31–14 rout of the Bucs on Monday night. Headed into the Cowboys’ wild-card matchup against the Buccaneers on Monday night, questions lingered about coach Mike McCarthy’s job security, who had yet to win a playoff game in his first two seasons in Dallas. However, after the Cowboys routed Tom Brady and Tampa 31–14, franchise owner Jerry Jones gave perhaps his most ringing endorsement of McCarthy yet.
WRIC TV
Morant says sensational slam in Indy was his best one yet
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — To Ja Morant, the answer was a slam dunk. His ferocious jam Saturday night was his best one yet. “Yeah, easy,” he said, because of its difficulty, when asked if it topped his rapidly expanding collection of sensational slams. “It’s what everybody has been waiting for. I finally made it.”
