The Dallas owner again addressed the standing of the team’s coach following the 31–14 rout of the Bucs on Monday night. Headed into the Cowboys’ wild-card matchup against the Buccaneers on Monday night, questions lingered about coach Mike McCarthy’s job security, who had yet to win a playoff game in his first two seasons in Dallas. However, after the Cowboys routed Tom Brady and Tampa 31–14, franchise owner Jerry Jones gave perhaps his most ringing endorsement of McCarthy yet.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO