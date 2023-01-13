Meridian 10-year-old riding scooter struck, killed by vehicle

A 10-year-old boy was fatally struck by a vehicle while riding a scooter in Meridian earlier this week.

According to the Ada County coroner’s office, Drayko Gaudlip was riding the scooter at the intersection of Locust Grove Road and East Chateau Drive on Monday.

He was struck by a red Chevrolet pickup truck, according to a news release from the city of Meridian.

The coroner’s report did not stipulate what time the incident took place. The boy died on Tuesday at St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Boise at 6:53 p.m., according to the report.

The coroner said that the Meridian Police Department and Ada County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.