ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Why are eggs so expensive?

(WETM) – With the complexities of inflation still pinching wallets, one product seems to have Americans a little more worried than others: eggs. Just why are eggs so expensive? And does the much-talked-about bird flu affect egg prices? According to Google search data, interest in the cost of eggs started to rise just before the […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
Ty D.

Egg-Crisis In The US: Major Grocery Stores Limit Purchases Due To Shortage

Major grocery stores including Kroger and Lidl have started limiting egg purchases in certain regions. Eggs are a staple in most kitchens and are an economical choice. However, recent events have caused a significant change in the price of eggs and a shortage in supply. Major grocery stores including Kroger and Lidl have started limiting egg purchases in certain regions.
R.A. Heim

Big Changes Coming to Dollar Tree Stores

Dollar tree store frontPhoto byPhoto by Wikimedia Commons (Creative Commons) Have you been in a Dollar Tree store recently? Well, the chain with over 8,000 stores is changing things up a bit in the last year. With 667 stores in Texas, this is big news for the lone star state.
TEXAS STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
AOL Corp

SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot Food?

SNAP gives eligible low-income households extra food-purchasing assistance to supplement food budgets. Funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered at the state level, SNAP benefits can only be used to purchase eligible items. Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?. Find Out: How To...
ILLINOIS STATE
Benzinga

Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S.
COLORADO STATE
EatingWell

Is it Safe to Eat an Egg with a Small Crack in the Shell?

Eggs are an ever-popular grocery item. They cook quickly, can be used in everything from breakfast to baked goods and they're high in protein, with 6 grams per one large egg. We all know to lift the lid when choosing a carton at the store to check for broken eggs. But what if the egg is still intact with a small crack in the shell? Is it still safe to eat? Or, should you follow the rule, "when in doubt, throw it out?" Let's find out.
CBS Minnesota

Margarine and butter prices are surging. Here's why.

The cost of butter and margarine has skyrocketed over the last year, one of several humble kitchen staples that have surged in price amid the fiercest inflation in 40 years.As of December margarine prices were up a whopping 44% from a year ago, according to the Consumer Price Index, while butter prices jumped 31% during the same period. The average price of butter soared to $4.81 per pound in December, up from $3.47 a year prior, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.Egg prices have soared 60% in a year. Here's why.Margarine producers blame the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine for disrupting...
C. Heslop

New Bill Will Make $35,000 Available To Eligible Americans

Biden signed a $1.7 trillion funding bill last month. One rule in it will have a positive effect on the retirement funds of second-generation Americans. American colleges and universities saw a 1.1% drop in 2021 to 2022 enrollment. That is a decline of 1.1 million undergraduates. But. Over 15 million parents save at least $140 per month in a 529 plan for their child from birth. In December 2022, records say there were 15.81 million active accounts with around $28,953.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio local news

 https://www.kens5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy