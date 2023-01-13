Read full article on original website
Vehicle hits pedestrian in Westmoreland County
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A vehicle has hit a pedestrian in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County, Monday night, requiring a helicopter transport, county dispatch confirms. Emergency medical services were called to the scene around 7:30 p.m. The collision is blocking the southbound lanes of Route 119 near Technology Drive. Pittsburgh's...
State police: Man involved in Westmoreland County standoff with police has died
ADAMSBURG, Pa. — A man who barricaded himself inside a Westmoreland County home for hours on Monday has died of a self-inflicted wound, state police said. State police and SWAT officers responded to the home on Wencliff Lane in Adamsburg, Westmoreland County Monday morning. The house was located in the Hill Top Estates.
Family pleading for answers after fatal Ross Township hit-and-run
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A family is heartbroken and searching for answers after a woman was hit and killed in Ross Township, Allegheny County. Elizabeth Griser, 32, was hit along Babcock Boulevard Friday night. "I will never recover from this," says Sally Griser. "She was my firstborn. The driver...
13-year-old boy charged in shooting death of another 13-year-old in Clairton
CLAIRTON, Pa. — A 13-year-old boy is charged with criminal homicide after police said he shot and killed another 13-year-old in Clairton. The shooting happened in the 400 block of Wilson Avenue at around 9:20 p.m. Monday. County police said first responders found a teenage boy suffering from a...
Car crashes into Eat'n Park at Clearview Mall
BUTLER, Pa. — State police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into the Eat'n Park at the Clearview Mall in Center Township Monday morning. The crash happened around 6 a.m. Butler County 911 said a man was evaluated for an injury at the scene but refused transport to the...
Police investigating overnight shooting in McKees Rocks
MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — Allegheny County homicide detectives are helping with a shooting investigation in McKees Rocks. First responders found the victim along Helen Street around 11:30 p.m. on Friday. Police say he had been shot several times and was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Anyone with...
Churchill car crash sends three to the hospital
CHURCHILL, Pa. — A Sunday afternoon crash has sent three people to the hospital, Allegheny County 911 confirms. Dispatch says the collision occurred on Lewin Lane and Beulah Road in Churchill. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 at the way to the scene to learn more. This is a developing story....
Fundraiser for fallen Brackenridge police chief sells out before it starts
TARENTUM, Pa. — The effort to help the family of a fallen police chief continues this weekend. In fact, a T-shirt sale Saturday morning in Tarentum sold out before it even started. The community waited in long lines wrapped around the block to buy T-shirts in honor of Brackenridge...
John Weinstein, longtime Allegheny County treasurer, running for county executive
PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County's treasurer is the latest candidate to enter the race for county executive. John Weinstein says his county government experience sets him apart from the rest of the field seeking the seat currently held by Democrat Rich Fitzgerald, who is in his third and final term.
Police say missing Armstrong County man has been found safe
UPDATE: Jeff Manchini has been found safe, police said. Read our original story below. Kiski Township police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man who is considered to be endangered. Video above: Your Monday WTAE headlines. Police said Jeff Manchini was picked up by an unknown...
North Huntingdon house hit by vehicle
NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — A Westmoreland County woman tells us police have identified the driver who crashed into her house in the middle of the night Saturday. Teresa Monier shared photos of the damage to her home on Old Trail Road in North Huntingdon. She says she was sleeping...
One person taken to hospital after being struck by train in Fayette County
Dispatchers tell Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that one person was transported to a hospital after they were struck by a train in Connellsville, Fayette County. Catch up on Tuesday's headlines from WTAE in the video player above. It happened along North Arch Street, near the Connellsville Police Department, Tuesday morning.
At least one person hospitalized following house fire in Washington County
CHARLEROI, Pa. — Washington County 911 dispatchers said one person suffered burns and another suffered smoke inhalation at the scene of a house fire in Charleroi, Washington County. The fire was reported around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday on the 700 block of McKean Avenue. The extent of the injuries was...
Ross Township hit-and-run leaves one dead
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Ross Township hit-and-run left one person dead Friday night, police are saying. Allegheny County's medical examiner identified the victim as Elizabeth Griser, 32, of Mars. The incident happened on the 3000 block of Babcock Boulevard near a Sheetz convenience store around 11 p.m. Griser...
Ford City house erupts in flames
FORD CITY, Pa. — Armstrong County dispatch confirms that a house fire has broken out in Ford City Saturday afternoon. Fire crews were alerted to the fire impacting the 800 block of Sixth Avenue around 4 p.m. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 is on the way to the scene to...
'WTAE Listens': Pittsburgh's state of homelessness
On this week's "WTAE Listens," we're looking into homelessness in the city of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County, reaching unprecedented numbers. We focus on who is impacted and who is doing what to slow down this crisis. What are the short-term and long-term solutions to this problem weighing heavily on this...
Friends and family remember toddler killed in Shaler fire
SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A makeshift memorial now stands outside of the home where Danika Deramo, 2, died in afire over the weekend. Many have left signs of support for the family outside of the driveway, the display includes teddy bears, balloons and flowers. "She was just the sweetest...
Code Orange Air Quality day declared for Liberty-Clairton area
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for Monday in the Liberty-Clairton Area of Allegheny County. A strong temperature inversion and very light winds will likely contribute to daily average concentrations of fine particulate matter in the Code...
Tree of Life, Ebenezer Baptist come together for Unity Weekend in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Showing togetherness on this upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. Day: That's what members of Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church and Tree of Life synagogue congregants did for Unity Weekend. Rabbi Jeffrey Myers and Rev. Dr. Vincent K. Campbell attended both services. "They pray with us on our Sabbath...
Volunteers commemorate MLK Day at Westmoreland Food Bank
DELMONT, Pa. — The boxes the volunteers pack are lifelines for their neighbors. A few dozen people offered their time at Westmoreland Food Bank on Monday. It's the first time the Food Bank has held such an event on the holiday. "Martin Luther King stood for service. Service for...
