Pittsburgh, PA

Vehicle hits pedestrian in Westmoreland County

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A vehicle has hit a pedestrian in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County, Monday night, requiring a helicopter transport, county dispatch confirms. Emergency medical services were called to the scene around 7:30 p.m. The collision is blocking the southbound lanes of Route 119 near Technology Drive. Pittsburgh's...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Car crashes into Eat'n Park at Clearview Mall

BUTLER, Pa. — State police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into the Eat'n Park at the Clearview Mall in Center Township Monday morning. The crash happened around 6 a.m. Butler County 911 said a man was evaluated for an injury at the scene but refused transport to the...
BUTLER, PA
Police investigating overnight shooting in McKees Rocks

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — Allegheny County homicide detectives are helping with a shooting investigation in McKees Rocks. First responders found the victim along Helen Street around 11:30 p.m. on Friday. Police say he had been shot several times and was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Anyone with...
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
Churchill car crash sends three to the hospital

CHURCHILL, Pa. — A Sunday afternoon crash has sent three people to the hospital, Allegheny County 911 confirms. Dispatch says the collision occurred on Lewin Lane and Beulah Road in Churchill. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 at the way to the scene to learn more. This is a developing story....
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Police say missing Armstrong County man has been found safe

UPDATE: Jeff Manchini has been found safe, police said. Read our original story below. Kiski Township police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man who is considered to be endangered. Video above: Your Monday WTAE headlines. Police said Jeff Manchini was picked up by an unknown...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
North Huntingdon house hit by vehicle

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — A Westmoreland County woman tells us police have identified the driver who crashed into her house in the middle of the night Saturday. Teresa Monier shared photos of the damage to her home on Old Trail Road in North Huntingdon. She says she was sleeping...
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
Ross Township hit-and-run leaves one dead

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Ross Township hit-and-run left one person dead Friday night, police are saying. Allegheny County's medical examiner identified the victim as Elizabeth Griser, 32, of Mars. The incident happened on the 3000 block of Babcock Boulevard near a Sheetz convenience store around 11 p.m. Griser...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Ford City house erupts in flames

FORD CITY, Pa. — Armstrong County dispatch confirms that a house fire has broken out in Ford City Saturday afternoon. Fire crews were alerted to the fire impacting the 800 block of Sixth Avenue around 4 p.m. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 is on the way to the scene to...
FORD CITY, PA
'WTAE Listens': Pittsburgh's state of homelessness

On this week's "WTAE Listens," we're looking into homelessness in the city of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County, reaching unprecedented numbers. We focus on who is impacted and who is doing what to slow down this crisis. What are the short-term and long-term solutions to this problem weighing heavily on this...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Friends and family remember toddler killed in Shaler fire

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A makeshift memorial now stands outside of the home where Danika Deramo, 2, died in afire over the weekend. Many have left signs of support for the family outside of the driveway, the display includes teddy bears, balloons and flowers. "She was just the sweetest...
SHALER TOWNSHIP, PA
Code Orange Air Quality day declared for Liberty-Clairton area

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for Monday in the Liberty-Clairton Area of Allegheny County. A strong temperature inversion and very light winds will likely contribute to daily average concentrations of fine particulate matter in the Code...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Volunteers commemorate MLK Day at Westmoreland Food Bank

DELMONT, Pa. — The boxes the volunteers pack are lifelines for their neighbors. A few dozen people offered their time at Westmoreland Food Bank on Monday. It's the first time the Food Bank has held such an event on the holiday. "Martin Luther King stood for service. Service for...
DELMONT, PA

