Medium format fans will love the Hasselblad X2D 100C, especially with the new XCD V-series lenses. Its faster processor, autofocus and most notably in-body stabilization combine to make this Hasselblad's most versatile camera in every way. This is a camera that can resolve twice as much detail as the X1D II yet is twice as quick, and is better suited to a wider range of scenarios, especially handheld, with 1TB of internal storage thrown in for good measure. Is the X2D perfect? Of course not – it's still not an action camera in the way that mainstream full-frame and crop-sensor cameras can be, nor can it shoot video. However, for medium format the X2D could just be our new favorite camera.

