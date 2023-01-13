Read full article on original website
Lenovo ThinkPad Z16 Gen 1 review
The number of BIOS updates needed to fix this machine is a concern and may hint that this combination of power and chassis might have a potential flaw. When it isn’t getting hot, it’s great, but the cooling system might need a rethink. Lenovo ThinkPad Z16 Gen 1:...
How DirectStorage 1.1 could make Windows 11 an essential upgrade for PC gamers
Microsoft’s DirectStorage 1.1, a feature which uses the GPU to speed loading times, has just been tested with comparisons drawn between AMD, Intel and Nvidia graphics cards – with some very interesting results. In short, the feature looks set to seriously supercharge loading times with NVMe SSDs. As...
The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is so thin and light a women's bag can fit it
One of the biggest and most welcome surprises at CES 2023 turned out to be the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023), a refresh of last year’s model with updated specs across the board. Its thin and light form factor concealing some serious firepower made it incredibly attractive, and I found myself thinking about it long after the event ended.
Acer Swift Edge review: gunning for the MacBook
The Acer Swift Edge is a fierce answer to Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Air models, an ultra-thin and ultra-lightweight laptop equipped with super-speedy components and a gorgeous display. The understated design and variety of physical ports make this a powerful productivity machine, held back only by a keyboard that really ought to be bigger.
Hasselblad X2D 100C review
Medium format fans will love the Hasselblad X2D 100C, especially with the new XCD V-series lenses. Its faster processor, autofocus and most notably in-body stabilization combine to make this Hasselblad's most versatile camera in every way. This is a camera that can resolve twice as much detail as the X1D II yet is twice as quick, and is better suited to a wider range of scenarios, especially handheld, with 1TB of internal storage thrown in for good measure. Is the X2D perfect? Of course not – it's still not an action camera in the way that mainstream full-frame and crop-sensor cameras can be, nor can it shoot video. However, for medium format the X2D could just be our new favorite camera.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 might come with a key design upgrade
We would always expect smartphones to get better year on year, but if the latest rumors around the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 are to be believed, the foldable handset is going to come with a key improvement in terms of its design. According to South Korean outlet Naver (opens...
Laptops with Nvidia RTX 4090 through to 4050 GPUs are about to go on sale
Nvidia’s Lovelace laptop GPUs are inbound and we already knew portables carrying these RTX 4000 graphics cards would debut in February, but now we’ve heard exactly when the various cards should be emerging next month. This is according to Chinese tech site IT Home (opens in new tab)...
How to watch the Samsung Galaxy S23 launch online live
The first massive smartphone launch of 2023 is almost upon us, as Samsung has confirmed that it will be announcing the Samsung Galaxy S23 series on February 1 – better yet, the company has revealed the timings, and confirmed that the launch will be viewable online. The event –...
Super-powerful MacBook Pro and Mac mini arrive with new Apple M2 Pro & Max chips
Apple has quietly launched the MacBook Pro 16-inch (2023) and MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023), alongside powerful M2 Pro and M2 Max chips - follow-ups to the M1 Pro and M1 Max. According to Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, "Today the MacBook Pro gets even better. With faster performance, enhanced connectivity, and the longest battery life ever in a Mac, along with the best display in a laptop, there’s simply nothing else like it."
These VMware products can remotely execute code, so update now
Cybersecurity researchers from the Horizon3 Attack Team have announced plans to release a proof-of-concept (PoC) exploit for a critical vulnerability discovered in a number of VMware products. Having a PoC released means cybercriminals will get an easy explanation of how to exploit a flaw, which could result in a strong...
Latest Samsung Galaxy S23 leak reveals how much you'll pay for each phone
We know that the Samsung Galaxy S23 phones are launching on February 1, but we're not sure yet how much they're going to cost. A new leak sheds some light on what the starting prices might be for these handsets in the US. Well-known tipster @RGcloudS (opens in new tab)...
Amzchef ZM5003 Smoothie Countertop Blender review
An affordable blender, the Amzchef ZM5003 is a great option that will happily cope with most of your basic blending tasks. However, its blades aren’t as effective at handling frozen food, and its travel container keeps popping off the base. Nevertheless, it’s worth considering if you’re on a budget.
Bagged vs bagless vacuums: which is best for you?
This bagged vacuum cleaner is the smallest canister vacuum in the Numatic Henry range. On test, we found that no mess was too big for it, with the vacuum remaining unfazed by even by the rubble that landed in front of it. It comes with crevice, dusting and brush tools for detailed cleaning, although we mainly use it with the combi floor tool on carpeted and hard floors.
5 things to consider when buying a Dyson vacuum cleaner
You're looking for a Dyson vacuum cleaner because you've heard they're some of the best vacuum cleaners you can buy, right? Renowned for their build quality, impressive power and innovative designs, it's no wonder they're highly sought after. Yet the range of Dyson vacuum cleaners is vast and choosing which model to go for, let alone the features to consider, can be overwhelming.
Samsung needs to kill its Plus phones after the Galaxy S23
We're almost certainly just days away from the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, but I have one major concern ahead of the big Unpacked event - and it's Plus-shaped. I've always struggled with the Plus-branded Galaxy S phones. I understand why the Plus exists - in theory, it's an option for those who want a device the size of an Galaxy S22 Ultra, but without the top-shelf price tag. But I can't shake the feeling that it's a compromise, whichever direction you're coming at it from.
Nvidia RTX 4080 GPU could get cheaper with a new version – but don’t get your hopes up
Cost difference of purported new chip variant – which might also come to the inbound RTX 4070 – could be tiny. Nvidia’s RTX 4080 is purportedly getting a new spin on the GPU which could reduce the cost – but any price reduction will likely be very minor, sadly, if it happens at all.
What is the right VPN protocol for you?
Browse the websites of most of the best VPN (opens in new tab) providers and you'll frequently find enthusiastic boasts about supporting this VPN protocol or that. Often the lists go on and on. Which should you use, though? They don't always have quite so much to say about that.
Many firms are apparently ditching PCs and going mobile-only
New research from BT has uncovered that many workers prefer to use a smartphone over a business laptop in an effort to make work more flexible, with many seeing better connectivity as a route into self-employment. The results found that 59% of those running a business in the UK choose...
My M1 Pro MacBook Pro 14-inch is perfect - so I don't care about an M2 Pro upgrade
The rumors are on fire this week, with Apple apparently ramping up new releases for its MacBook line, such as the debut of the M2 Pro chips that could be debuting in new MacBook Pro models, previously released in October 2021. I was one of those who had been waiting...
Best Buy Super Bowl TV deals: $700 off LG, Samsung, Sony and more
Super Bowl Sunday is a month away, which means Super Bowl TV deals are heating up with massive savings on stunning displays from brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, and more. Best Buy is offering some of the best bargains we've spotted, like the LG 65-inch C2 OLED TV on sale for $1,799.99 (opens in new tab) (was $2,099.99). That's just $100 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday and one of the best Super Bowl TV deals we've seen so far.
