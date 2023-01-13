Brown prepares to host 3-0 Princeton
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Brown will look to get back to .500 in Ivy League play against the conference’s best, 3-0 Princeton, on Saturday.
The Bears know details are crucial in conference play, with several games decided by one possession.
Tipoff from Pizzitola Sports Center is at 2 p.m.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.
Comments / 0