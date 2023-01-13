ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown prepares to host 3-0 Princeton

By Taylor Begley
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Brown will look to get back to .500 in Ivy League play against the conference’s best, 3-0 Princeton, on Saturday.

The Bears know details are crucial in conference play, with several games decided by one possession.

Tipoff from Pizzitola Sports Center is at 2 p.m.

