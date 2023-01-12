Read full article on original website
UF Becomes the Latest Campus to Issue a Strong Advisory to Entire Campus Urging Them to Stop Using TikTokThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionUniversity, FL
The Salary You Need to Be Part of the Middle-Class in 2 Heavily-Populated Florida Cities, According to a Recent SurveyL. CaneFlorida State
University of Florida Advises Entire Campus to Stop Using TikTok Citing Security ConcernsThe Veracity ReportUniversity, FL
3 Tampa Residents React to DeSantis' Response to the "Cuban Migrant Crisis"Malinda FuscoTampa, FL
The Lido Key Pirate House finally sellsChristine WilliamsSarasota, FL
businessobserverfl.com
The week brought hotel sale, bookstore news, Publix-anchored shopping center sale
Lay your head: The Comfort Inn & Suites Fort Myers Airport, a 90-room hotel just off Daniels Parkway in Fort Myers, has been sold. To whom and for how much is not known. The firm behind the sale, DSH Hotel Acquisitions, didn’t respond to an email seeking the name of the buyer or the sale price and Lee County property records haven’t been updated. DSH says it marketed the property “confidentially” and that a contract was in place within 60 days. The undisclosed — for now — Florida buyer paid cash.
6 beautiful pieces of architecture in Tampa Bay
We're breaking down some of the many architectural styles in the Tampa Bay area.
The Lido Key Pirate House finally sells
Sarasota locals have dubbed the three-story home on Lido Key "the Pirate House" because of the pirate statue that was a permanent fixture on the balcony. This home offers over 5100 square feet of indoor living space and another 3,000+ square feet of outdoor space including balconies and patios. It is located steps away from Lido Beach with distant views of the Gulf of Mexico. The sunset views must be spectacular! The attached garage provides over 1400 square feet and was featured as a twelve car garage.
stpetecatalyst.com
FlyUSA, Paradise Ventures to control Clearwater Airpark
It’s clear skies ahead for FlyUSA and Paradise Ventures as the partners got the green light to become the new operator of the Clearwater Airpark. The group received unanimous approval from the city council Thursday evening to ink an initial five-year lease term through 2028, with one five-year unilateral renewal option, to become the operator of the 47-acre airpark at 1000 N. Hercules Ave.
wild941.com
Favorite St. Pete Burger Spot Makes A Big Business Move
In every city there is a burger spot that is a gem. Well in St. Pete, El Cap restaurant has been a hidden gem for many years. I found this spot during Covid, and it’s my favorite St. Pete burger spot whenever I feel like treating myself. Despite a...
floridapolitics.com
American City Business Journals sues former Tampa publisher Bridgette Bello
The lawsuit claims Bello owes more than $195K in past due loan repayments. American City Business Journals (ACBJ) is suing Former Tampa Bay Business Journal (TBBJ) Publisher Bridgette Bello for repayment of loans granted in 2008 and 2009 totaling more than $195,000. Bello, then going by the name Bridgette Mill,...
Florida Has One Of The 20 Best Steakhouses In America
Tasting Table ranked the best steakhouses in the country, and one popular Florida restaurant made the cut.
What's next for St. Petersburg's Manhattan Casino
The historic South St. Pete building has hosted Ray Charles, James Brown, and other legendary artists.
stpetecatalyst.com
YMCA names development team for 11-acre site
Prominent local developers Jon Daou and Blake Whitney Thompson will lead the YMCA of Greater St. Petersburg’s newest project. The YMCA announced this week it has selected to work with the real estate duo, who formed a joint venture between the Blake Investment Partners and Eastman Equity firms, to redevelop the Jim and Heather Gills YMCA campus at the corner of First Avenue South and 34th Street.
fox13news.com
Family-owned company honored for 100 years of business in Pasco County
SAN ANTONIO, Fla. - Pasco County's 100-year-old lumber company is being honored for reaching a full century in business. The San Antonio Lumber Company was started by Sarah Schrader’s great-great-grandfather, Herman Schrader, back in 1923. In the 1950s, it became one of the largest Purina pet food dealers in...
Tampa Bay rolls into its 17th Annual Soul Roll Invitational Skate Jam
The 17th Annual Soul Roll Invitational Skate Jam is underway in Tampa.
eastcoasttraveller.com
8 Romantic Resort Getaways in Florida
The Don CeSar is an upscale beach resort located on seven miles of white sand beaches in St. Pete Beach. It's a favorite of both travelers and celebrities. With a luxury spa, two pools, and more than a dozen dining options, you'll never run out of ways to relax at this resort. You can enjoy a relaxing massage, a workout in the fitness center, or a day on the sand. As a Four-Diamond resort, the Don CeSar is considered a world-class hotel. It served as a convalescent hospital for military airmen during World War II. Today, the hotel's elegant guest rooms pay homage to the seaside Art Deco era. Many rooms offer private balconies with Gulf views. Select rooms include tea- and coffee-making facilities.
mynews13.com
Local company implements 4-day workweek successfully
TAMPA BAY, Fla. — It's been a dream of Jake Kurtz to run his own marketing firm. That dream came true four years ago when he started Brick Media in Tampa. Brick Media in Tampa has a work schedule where employees only work four days a week. The four-day...
suncoastnews.com
St. Petersburg plastic surgeon, Brooksville resident Christopher Newman dies at age 48
St. Petersburg plastic surgeon, Brooksville resident Christopher Newman dies at age 48. A St. Petersburg plastic surgeon died Thursday, six days after deputies responded to a double shooting call at a home he owns in Brooksville.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Largo, FL
Established in 1905, Largo is located in Pinellas County, Florida. It is also the fourth largest city in the Tampa Bay area. Largo is well-known for its scenic parks and beaches and thriving arts and entertainment scene. Largo also features a wide selection of restaurants and retail establishments, making it...
Where to get the best pizza in Tampa Bay 🍕
This week is National Pizza Week, so we’re sharing our list of some of the best pizza spots in TBAY.
Magic mushroom dispensary in Ybor City halts sales months after start
Chillum Mushrooms and Hemp dispensary, the first in the United States to sell "magic mushrooms," has halted sales of their fungal products after the Florida Dept. of Agriculture expressed concerns over safety.
941area.com
Top 10 Sarasota Restaurants That Should Be On Your 'Places To Go' List in 2023
With 35 miles of coastline and over 725 miles of land, Sarasota County is home to several restaurants serving delicious food. From elegant waterfront eateries to buzzing steakhouses, there are fantastic dining spots for everyone. And hey – all Sarasota restaurants have one thing in common - consistently good quality dishes that satisfy your cravings.
727area.com
Traveling to St. Petersburg & Clearwater for a Day? Here's How to Make the Best of Your Visit!
From having a world-class aquarium to expansive gardens, impressive waterfront, and beautiful beaches, the St Petersburg & Clearwater area has a lot to offer on your visit. There are so many top attractions here that one day is barely enough time to see them all. However, if you choose to...
727area.com
Top 10 Restaurants in St. Petersburg and Clearwater to Visit in 2023
If you are on a trip to St Petersburg and Clearwater, you will soon realize that it has much more to offer than just stunning beaches and picturesque sunsets. The area is also becoming a hot spot for foodies, with new restaurants and fancy bars popping up. From beachside shacks...
