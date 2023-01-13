ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenside, PA

Wyncote Farm presents the 2023 Winter Market

A new weekly winter market hosted by Wyncote Farm has popped up at 7827 Old York Road, Elkins Park, just behind St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. Nick Lodise, Wyncote Farm’s owner and the market’s lead organizer, is looking forward to a productive series of Sundays built on numerous partnerships throughout the area.
ELKINS PARK, PA
Abington’s Nothing Bundt Cakes now hosting Community Appreciation Week

Nothing Bundt Cakes is hosting a Community Appreciation Week at their new store at 1431 Old York Road, Abington. The week of events which honor and thank local public servants began today, January 16, with First Responders Day. Tuesday is Teachers & Staff Day, Wednesday is Military Day, and Thursday is Healthcare Workers Day.
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
Coffee with a Cop this Saturday in Willow Grove

The Abington Police Department will host a Coffee with a Cop event on Saturday, January 21 from 9:00am to 11:00am at the First Baptist Church of Crestmont, 1678 Fairview Avenue, Willow Grove. The mission of Coffee with a Cop is to break down the barrier between police officers and the...
WILLOW GROVE, PA
Jenkintown Sunset 5K Run 2023 registration open

Registration for the Jenkintown Sunset 5K Run 2023 is now open. The run, which benefits The Kiwanis Foundation of Jenkintown, is scheduled for Tuesday, June 06 at 7:00pm at 301 Leedom Street. Details about the event can be found here.
JENKINTOWN, PA
Multiple units oust chimney fire in Wyndmoor

Fire company crews from Wyndmoor, Flourtown, Oreland, Glenside, Lamott, and Barren Hill responded to a chimney fire on the 8300 block of Flourtown Avenue in Wyndmoor on Sunday evening. The fire was contained to the chimney and crews were able to extinguish the fire. Wyndmoor Fire Company would like to...
WYNDMOOR, PA
Terence Tolbert named new Abington head football coach

The Abington Senior High School Athletic Department recently announced that Mr. Terence Tolbert has been named the school’s head football coach. Tolbert is currently a business teacher at Cheltenham High School, and is a 1989 graduate of Abington. He has previously served as Abington’s assistant football coach from 1999-2009,...
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA

