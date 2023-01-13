Read full article on original website
glensidelocal.com
Wyncote Farm presents the 2023 Winter Market
A new weekly winter market hosted by Wyncote Farm has popped up at 7827 Old York Road, Elkins Park, just behind St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. Nick Lodise, Wyncote Farm’s owner and the market’s lead organizer, is looking forward to a productive series of Sundays built on numerous partnerships throughout the area.
glensidelocal.com
Abington’s Nothing Bundt Cakes now hosting Community Appreciation Week
Nothing Bundt Cakes is hosting a Community Appreciation Week at their new store at 1431 Old York Road, Abington. The week of events which honor and thank local public servants began today, January 16, with First Responders Day. Tuesday is Teachers & Staff Day, Wednesday is Military Day, and Thursday is Healthcare Workers Day.
glensidelocal.com
Coffee with a Cop this Saturday in Willow Grove
The Abington Police Department will host a Coffee with a Cop event on Saturday, January 21 from 9:00am to 11:00am at the First Baptist Church of Crestmont, 1678 Fairview Avenue, Willow Grove. The mission of Coffee with a Cop is to break down the barrier between police officers and the...
glensidelocal.com
PSU Abington professor raises awareness of meditation sickness through research project
Pierce Salguero, professor of Asian history and health humanities at Penn State Abington, wants to raise awareness of meditation sickness and its possible solutions and interventions among the general public, PSU News reported. Two gifts totaling $50,000 are kicking off his research, which focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of...
glensidelocal.com
Jenkintown Sunset 5K Run 2023 registration open
Registration for the Jenkintown Sunset 5K Run 2023 is now open. The run, which benefits The Kiwanis Foundation of Jenkintown, is scheduled for Tuesday, June 06 at 7:00pm at 301 Leedom Street. Details about the event can be found here.
glensidelocal.com
Abington’s Matt McCaughey receives Craig Phillip White Memorial Scholarship
Abington High School recently announced that senior Matthew McCaughey has received the Craig Phillip White Memorial Scholarship for the Class of 2023. The scholarship is given to a senior wrestler who displays exemplary sportsmanship on the mat and the highest level of respect for others off the mat. Photo credit:...
glensidelocal.com
Multiple units oust chimney fire in Wyndmoor
Fire company crews from Wyndmoor, Flourtown, Oreland, Glenside, Lamott, and Barren Hill responded to a chimney fire on the 8300 block of Flourtown Avenue in Wyndmoor on Sunday evening. The fire was contained to the chimney and crews were able to extinguish the fire. Wyndmoor Fire Company would like to...
glensidelocal.com
Terence Tolbert named new Abington head football coach
The Abington Senior High School Athletic Department recently announced that Mr. Terence Tolbert has been named the school’s head football coach. Tolbert is currently a business teacher at Cheltenham High School, and is a 1989 graduate of Abington. He has previously served as Abington’s assistant football coach from 1999-2009,...
