Calling all brides to be…… The Roanoke Bridal Expo will take place on Sunday, February 26th from 12-4pm at The Hotel Roanoke. Planning a wedding can be challenging but we are here to simplify the process. Brides can visit with over 80 of the area’s top wedding professionals who will help to plan every aspect of their big day. Guests can sample delicious food and cakes from area caterers and cake artists, chat with local venues, photographers, DJ’s and more and have a chance to win some fabulous door prizes.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 13 HOURS AGO