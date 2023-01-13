Read full article on original website
Evans, Clarence Eugene
Clarence Eugene Evans, 82 of Narrows departed this life January 15, 2023 in the care of Highland Ridge Nursing Home in Dublin, VA. Born in Giles County on June 1, 1940 he was a son of the late Cecil Clarence Evans and Ella Ann Dalton Bonds. Clarence retired as a...
Eller, Janice Elaine
Janice Elaine Eller, 78, of Pulaski passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Lewis-Gale Pulaski Hospital. She is survived by her loving husband, Randy Eller, of the home, along with many other family and friends who loved her dearly. At her request, there will be no services.
Yopp, Vanessa Albert
Vanessa Lorraine Albert Yopp, 65, passed away at her home in Radford on Monday, January 16, 2023. She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Eugene Albert, Sr. Survivors include her daughter, Crystal Miller; mother, Sylvia Caldwell Spradlin; granddaughters, Vanessa Jane Branscome and Nellie Sue Miller; 1 great grandson; brothers and sisters-in-law, Kenneth E. Albert, Jr. and Debor, and Dexter Albert and Rhonda; and many other relatives and friends.
Semple, Charles Christopher
Charles Christopher Semple, 89, of Radford, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023. He was a retired U. S. Postal Carrier and a member of Grace Episcopal Church. He proudly served his country in the U. S. Navy. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Nicholas and Margaret Jones...
Alderman, Tommy
Tommy Alderman went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 13, 2023. He was 72 years old. Born in June 1950 as Herman James Alderman, he was given the better-known nickname “Tommy” early in childhood by his many siblings. Though unable to finish school due to his...
Oliver, Chelsea Leighann
Chelsea Leighann Oliver, age 22 of Pulaski passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at the Forsythe Medical Center in Winston-Salem, NC. Born January 14, 2000 in Pulaski she was the daughter of Timothy James Oliver & Chasity Dawn Richardson. She was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Lee Richardson, Great Grandfather, William Joseph Worrell.
Dillon, Joseph Wade
Joseph Wade Dillon, 92, of Floyd, VA. Died on Thursday, January 12, 2023. He was born on October 24, 1930, in Beckley, WV. He was the son of the late Dennette Akers Dillon and Richard Garth Dillon, Floyd, VA. Joe was a dedicated father and grandfather who raised his family...
Warren, Debbie Wells
Debbie “Deb” Wells Warren, daughter of the late Ralph Wells, Sr. and Lorene Rose Wells was born on September 5, 1955. She transitioned to her heavenly home on Saturday, January 14, 2023. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Tom Warren, Jr. of Stuart, VA where they...
Rupe, Johnny Douglas
Johnny Douglas Rupe, age 71 of Pulaski, Virginia passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023 In Winston Salem, North Carolina. Born January 21, 1951, in Pulaski, Virginia he was the son of the late Ernest Ralph Rupe & Agnes Williams Rupe Hughes. Johnny based his life on two very important principals...
Richards, James Cooper
Col. James Cooper Richards, 83, of Check, Virginia, earned his Angels’ Wings on January 11, 2023. Jim was born on November 4, 1939, in Chester County, Pennsylvania. He was preceded in death by his parents, Col. Frederick W. and Dorothy C. Richards and grandson, Jacob Marion. Jim graduated from...
Reed, Glenn C.
Glenn C. Reed, 87, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023 in Floyd, VA. He was born on March 25, 1935. He is preceded in death by his parents, Charlie & Della Reed. Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Wilma Keith Reed; their children, Laura Link (Andy), Lynda Wilson (Leslie), and Chris Reed (Heather); grandchildren, Amanda Bolt (Cayman), Emily Wilson, Matthew Reed, and Morgan Reed.
Moore, Marty
Marty Moore, age 54 of Dublin died Sunday, January 15, 2023. He was born on January 12, 1969 a son of the late Carlos and Betty Moore. He was also preceded in death by his infant son, David; and sister, Fay Hardin. Surviving is his wife, Tomissa Riffe; children, Taylor...
2/26: Roanoke Bridal Expo
Calling all brides to be…… The Roanoke Bridal Expo will take place on Sunday, February 26th from 12-4pm at The Hotel Roanoke. Planning a wedding can be challenging but we are here to simplify the process. Brides can visit with over 80 of the area’s top wedding professionals who will help to plan every aspect of their big day. Guests can sample delicious food and cakes from area caterers and cake artists, chat with local venues, photographers, DJ’s and more and have a chance to win some fabulous door prizes.
Accident sends four to hospitals
Shortly prior to 16:00 PM on the above date there was a vehicle crash on Rt. 460/ Roanoke Rd. at the intersection of North Fork Rd. in Montgomery County. Multiple fire and rescue units from Montgomery county as well as surrounding jurisdictions responded with the Sheriff’s Office. Two vehicles...
Free Street Photography series
The Radford Photo Club will offer programs on Street Photography at the January 19, February 15, and March 16 meetings, to include a presentation, conversation, assignment, contest, and critique. “The series will be interactive, not technical,” said Professional Photographer Adi Ben Senior, who will lead the program. The...
