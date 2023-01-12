NEW YORK (AP) — Frank Thomas, a three-time All-Star with his hometown Pittsburgh Pirates who later became the top hitter on the expansion New York Mets, has died at 93. Both teams announced Thomas’ death. The Mets said he died Monday morning in Pittsburgh. No cause was given. Thomas played 16 seasons in the major leagues from 1951-66, the first eight for Pittsburgh, where he was born. He batted .266 overall with 286 home runs and 962 RBIs, finishing fourth in the 1958 NL MVP race. Thomas batted cleanup for the Mets in their first game in 1962 and led that lovable laughingstock team with 34 homers and 94 RBIs. Nicknamed “The Original,” Thomas was a big hit in uniform at Mets Old-Timers’ Day last summer.

