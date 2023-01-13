Read full article on original website
NRVNews
Eller, Janice Elaine
Janice Elaine Eller, 78, of Pulaski passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Lewis-Gale Pulaski Hospital. She is survived by her loving husband, Randy Eller, of the home, along with many other family and friends who loved her dearly. At her request, there will be no services.
NRVNews
Evans, Clarence Eugene
Clarence Eugene Evans, 82 of Narrows departed this life January 15, 2023 in the care of Highland Ridge Nursing Home in Dublin, VA. Born in Giles County on June 1, 1940 he was a son of the late Cecil Clarence Evans and Ella Ann Dalton Bonds. Clarence retired as a...
NRVNews
Yopp, Vanessa Albert
Vanessa Lorraine Albert Yopp, 65, passed away at her home in Radford on Monday, January 16, 2023. She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Eugene Albert, Sr. Survivors include her daughter, Crystal Miller; mother, Sylvia Caldwell Spradlin; granddaughters, Vanessa Jane Branscome and Nellie Sue Miller; 1 great grandson; brothers and sisters-in-law, Kenneth E. Albert, Jr. and Debor, and Dexter Albert and Rhonda; and many other relatives and friends.
NRVNews
Oliver, Chelsea Leighann
Chelsea Leighann Oliver, age 22 of Pulaski passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at the Forsythe Medical Center in Winston-Salem, NC. Born January 14, 2000 in Pulaski she was the daughter of Timothy James Oliver & Chasity Dawn Richardson. She was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Lee Richardson, Great Grandfather, William Joseph Worrell.
NRVNews
Semple, Charles Christopher
Charles Christopher Semple, 89, of Radford, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023. He was a retired U. S. Postal Carrier and a member of Grace Episcopal Church. He proudly served his country in the U. S. Navy. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Nicholas and Margaret Jones...
NRVNews
Alderman, Tommy
Tommy Alderman went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 13, 2023. He was 72 years old. Born in June 1950 as Herman James Alderman, he was given the better-known nickname “Tommy” early in childhood by his many siblings. Though unable to finish school due to his...
NRVNews
Reed, Glenn C.
Glenn C. Reed, 87, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023 in Floyd, VA. He was born on March 25, 1935. He is preceded in death by his parents, Charlie & Della Reed. Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Wilma Keith Reed; their children, Laura Link (Andy), Lynda Wilson (Leslie), and Chris Reed (Heather); grandchildren, Amanda Bolt (Cayman), Emily Wilson, Matthew Reed, and Morgan Reed.
NRVNews
Rupe, Johnny Douglas
Johnny Douglas Rupe, age 71 of Pulaski, Virginia passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023 In Winston Salem, North Carolina. Born January 21, 1951, in Pulaski, Virginia he was the son of the late Ernest Ralph Rupe & Agnes Williams Rupe Hughes. Johnny based his life on two very important principals...
NRVNews
Moore, Marty
Marty Moore, age 54 of Dublin died Sunday, January 15, 2023. He was born on January 12, 1969 a son of the late Carlos and Betty Moore. He was also preceded in death by his infant son, David; and sister, Fay Hardin. Surviving is his wife, Tomissa Riffe; children, Taylor...
NRVNews
Richards, James Cooper
Col. James Cooper Richards, 83, of Check, Virginia, earned his Angels’ Wings on January 11, 2023. Jim was born on November 4, 1939, in Chester County, Pennsylvania. He was preceded in death by his parents, Col. Frederick W. and Dorothy C. Richards and grandson, Jacob Marion. Jim graduated from...
NRVNews
Hall, Robin Lee
Robin Lee Hall, 65, of Radford, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Radford and retired from Wolverine Gaskets. Robin was an avid outdoorsman and loved traveling. His favorite pastime was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, Jackson and Emmett.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Philip Wayne Umberger
Philip Wayne Umberger of Pulaski passed away unexpectedly at his home shortly after celebrating the New Years. Born on July 2, 1947 to Philip Walter Umberger and Beulah McPeak Umberger who preceded him death. Left to honor his legacy are his nieces Tammy (Carl) Lundy and Christina Dalton both of...
WDBJ7.com
Fox attacks Blacksburg couple
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Hannah Benz and her husband were walking their two dogs on Lee Street in Blacksburg Jan. 13, when Benz says they were attacked by a wild fox. “Out of nowhere a fox came and it didn’t let go,” Benz said. She says the fox...
WDBJ7.com
J & J Fashions closing after 55 years in business
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After half a century in business, a beloved store in our hometown is closing its doors. WDBJ7 got an exclusive interview with the owner, who explains why she decided to close. J & J Fashions first opened 55 years ago; it has been a family business...
btw21.com
17-year-old Vincent Gravely is missing from Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, VA – Vincent Treyvon Gravely, 17, is missing from Martinsville. "He ran away last night and is still listed as missing," Martinsville Police Chief Rob Fincher told BTW21 News. Gravely is a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 6 feet and 1 inch tall...
Mercer County dispatch confirm Princeton Shooting
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Mercer County Dispatch confirmed a shooting on Sunday, January, 15, 2023, on South Avenue in Princeton. There is no update on whether there were any injuries or death as dispatch could only confirm the shooting, and emergency agencies responded. Stick with 59News as we continue to gather more information.
wfirnews.com
Fatal accident around 6am in Roanoke
An early morning crash on Brandon Avenue SW in Roanoke claimed the life of an adult male driving one of the two vehicles involved in the accident. Roanoke police say it happened when that driver lost control of his vehicle; speed is believed to be a factor. The other driver – also an adult male – was transported to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.
WDBJ7.com
Montgomery Co. crash closes 460, four juveniles injured
MONTGOMERY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A crash has closed 460 in both directions and is causing delays Monday afternoon. The situation is near Fork Rd; North Fork Rd; Old; Roanoke Rd; Tango Ln; Rt. 9815N/S (Montgomery County); Rt. 603E/W (Montgomery County), US-11N; INTERSECTION (IN MEDIAN), according to VDOT. The Montgomery...
WSET
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Brandon Ave. SW in Roanoke: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A road in Roanoke was closed on Monday morning due to an accident that left one man dead, Roanoke Police said. RPD shared on Twitter that the 4000 block of Brandon Avenue SW closed due to a "major motor vehicle crash." Preliminary investigation revealed that...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Melissa (Missy) Jean Johnston
Our dearly beloved Melissa (Missy) Jean Johnston, 49, departed this earth to be with our heavenly father on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. She was loved by everyone she met. Preceding her in death, is her father Roger Lee Johnston. She is survived by her mother, Patricia Gaye Damron and stepfather,...
