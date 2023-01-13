Read full article on original website
‘Always thinking of others:’ Youth pastor remembers UGA recruiting analyst killed in crash
ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia is mourning after a football player and a staff member were killed in a crash less than 24 hours after the team’s championship parade. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was in Athens...
Veteran Georgia wideout reportedly enters transfer portal
Georgia football had a player enter the transfer portal on Monday. The Bulldogs lost an experienced wideout. Dominick Blaylock played in 29 total games for the Bulldogs during his time there. He also caught 35 passes for 548 yards receiving and 6 touchdowns in his Georgia career. Blaylock entered the portal after spending multiple years with the program.
Former tight end Brett Seither reportedly transferring to Georgia football rival
Brett Seither was the first Georgia player to enter the transfer portal after the Bulldogs won their second-straight national championship and he appears to be the first to have found a new home. In going to Georgia Tech, Seither will team up with former Georgia analyst Buster Faulkner, who is...
College Football World Stands With Georgia in Following Tragedy
In wake of the tragedy that has struck the University of Georgia. College Football fans have reminded us, some things are bigger than sports
Look: Georgia Tech Football Reacts To Georgia Tragedy
The University of Georgia is in mourning today following the sudden, shocking loss of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy. And when they suffer in such a way, even their arch-rivals are willing to bury the hatchet and offer support. In a statement released on Twitter, the Georgia Tech football team ...
UGA football player killed in wreck after title celebration
ATHENS, Ga (AP) — Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member were killed early Sunday in a car wreck, the school said, just hours after the Bulldogs celebrated their second straight national championship with a parade and ceremony. Two other members of the football program were injured in the crash, which occurred in Athens, […]
‘Thoughts and prayers:’ USC, Clemson react to loss of UGA football player following crash
ATHENS, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The University of South Carolina (USC) and Clemson University football programs released statements on Twitter following the tragic loss. UGA football player Devin Willock and staff member Chandler LeCroy died in a crash early Sunday morning. USC Gamecocks football coach Shane Beamer wrote this on...
Summitt Blue: Post game presser for Lady Vols vs. Georgia
The Lady Vols continued their undefeated status in SEC play as they sailed to a 68-55 victory over Georgia. Summitt Blue: Post game presser for Lady Vols vs. …. The Lady Vols continued their undefeated status in SEC play as they sailed to a 68-55 victory over Georgia. Good Morning...
Georgia OL Devin Willock, recruiting staffer die in car crash
Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in a car crash Sunday. Bulldogs lineman Warren McClendon was also injured, a source told ESPN's Mark Schlabach.
UGA football player, staff member killed in crash hours after National Championship celebration
ATHENS, Ga. — Hours after celebrating their national championship, the University of Georgia football team is mourning the loss of a teammate and staff member. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said 20-year-old Devin Willock died in a single-vehicle crash on Barnett Shoals Road around 2:45 a.m. Sunday. The driver,...
UGA fan shared special encounter with Devin Willock hours before offensive lineman’s death
ATHENS, Ga. — Fans of Georgia Bulldogs football player Devin Willock have been sharing their condolences over his death on social media. The day before the crash that killed Willock, UGA football staff member Chandler LeCroy, and injured two other UGA football staff members, one fan shared a special moment between his grandson and Willock.
Toccoa native killed in crash remembered as 'selfless' and 'loyal'
TOCCOA, Ga. — Friends and family are mourning the loss of a Toccoa native killed in a crash early Sunday morning near the University of Georgia campus in Athens, Georgia. Chandler LeCroy, a UGA football staff member, and Georgia Football player Devin Willock were both killed. LeCroy grew up...
Georgia offensive lineman and recruiting staffer die in car accident
Georgia OL Devin Willock has passed away at the age of 20 after a single-car accident on Sunday morning. Georgia recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, 24, also died due to injuries sustained when the vehicle left the road and struck 2 power poles and some trees. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department...
Georgia Releases Official Statement on the Passing of Devin Willock & Chandler LeCroy.
The University of Georgia releases official statement on Devin Willock, Chanler LeCroy deaths.
Georgia Bulldogs player, staffer die in car crash hours after national championship parade
(NEW YORK) — University of Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and staff member Chandler LeCroy were killed in an early morning car crash on Sunday in Athens, Georgia, just hours after the football team held its national championship parade, according to school officials. “The entire Georgia family is devastated...
Injured passengers identified in car crash that killed UGA football player and staffer
Police on Monday identified the two passengers injured in the single-vehicle car crash that killed University of Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and staff member Chandler LeCroy early Sunday, just hours after the team celebrated its national championship victory. Shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, LeCroy, 24, was driving with Willock,...
Sentell’s Intel: What we’re hearing from the national championship recruiting weekend celebration in Athens
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with the incredible crop of recruits that were in town this weekend for the national championship celebration. ==========================================. There’s a lot to be enthused about this weekend. Just bear...
Look: Kirby Smart Reacts To Death Of Georgia Football Player
Less than a week ago, Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs won the national championship. But that's the last thing on their minds this Sunday morning. The Bulldogs received heartbreaking news today that Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and staff member Chandler LeCroy were killed in a ...
Football World Reacts To Devastating Georgia Tragedy
The football world is praying for the Georgia football program on Sunday morning. Early Sunday morning, a Bulldogs football player and a team staffer died in a car accident. Georgia football player Devin Willock, 20, and team recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, died following the accident. “The ...
Look: Stetson Bennett's Outfit For Georgia Title Parade Going Viral
The Georgia Bulldogs are celebrating their second consecutive national championship this Saturday with a parade in Athens. Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett went viral on Twitter this Saturday because of his outfit choice. Bennett is wearing a red sweatshirt that has this phrase on it: ...
