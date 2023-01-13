ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Veteran Georgia wideout reportedly enters transfer portal

Georgia football had a player enter the transfer portal on Monday. The Bulldogs lost an experienced wideout. Dominick Blaylock played in 29 total games for the Bulldogs during his time there. He also caught 35 passes for 548 yards receiving and 6 touchdowns in his Georgia career. Blaylock entered the portal after spending multiple years with the program.
Look: Georgia Tech Football Reacts To Georgia Tragedy

The University of Georgia is in mourning today following the sudden, shocking loss of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy. And when they suffer in such a way, even their arch-rivals are willing to bury the hatchet and offer support. In a statement released on Twitter, the Georgia Tech football team ...
UGA football player killed in wreck after title celebration

ATHENS, Ga (AP) — Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member were killed early Sunday in a car wreck, the school said, just hours after the Bulldogs celebrated their second straight national championship with a parade and ceremony. Two other members of the football program were injured in the crash, which occurred in Athens, […]
Summitt Blue: Post game presser for Lady Vols vs. Georgia

The Lady Vols continued their undefeated status in SEC play as they sailed to a 68-55 victory over Georgia. Summitt Blue: Post game presser for Lady Vols vs. …. The Lady Vols continued their undefeated status in SEC play as they sailed to a 68-55 victory over Georgia. Good Morning...
Toccoa native killed in crash remembered as 'selfless' and 'loyal'

TOCCOA, Ga. — Friends and family are mourning the loss of a Toccoa native killed in a crash early Sunday morning near the University of Georgia campus in Athens, Georgia. Chandler LeCroy, a UGA football staff member, and Georgia Football player Devin Willock were both killed. LeCroy grew up...
Georgia offensive lineman and recruiting staffer die in car accident

Georgia OL Devin Willock has passed away at the age of 20 after a single-car accident on Sunday morning. Georgia recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, 24, also died due to injuries sustained when the vehicle left the road and struck 2 power poles and some trees. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department...
Football World Reacts To Devastating Georgia Tragedy

The football world is praying for the Georgia football program on Sunday morning. Early Sunday morning, a Bulldogs football player and a team staffer died in a car accident. Georgia football player Devin Willock, 20, and team recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, died following the accident. “The ...
