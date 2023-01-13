AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo chapter of NAACP honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. today with service for others. “Dr. King really stood for those who are the marginalized, who are the forgotten who may have been living in the shadows. Unfortunately, far too many of our seniors find themselves in that situation,” says Patrick Miller, assistant treasurer, NAACP Amarillo Branch. “So our hope and prayer is that many people will realize that when we extend our service to those who are often forgotten, we’re doing not only the work of Dr. King, but for many of us, we’re doing the work that matters according to our faith.”

