Citrus County, FL

Brooksville residents voice unhappiness at proposed ballfield contract change

BROOKSVILLE — Residents filled the City Council chambers on Jan. 9 and many expressed anger at a plan to change a contract for the use of ballfields at the city’s parks. David Howard, the Parks and Recreation director, presented an agenda item recommending discontinuing the current contract with the Hernando Youth League at the end of the spring and renegotiating the contract.
Resident has bicycled 100,000 miles since moving to The Villages

A resident has reached a milestone of bicycling 100,000 miles since moving to The Villages. Jerry Vicenti of the Village of Hadley retired from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey after 35 years as a supervisor of operations at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal. He also worked at the World Trade Center for the Port Authority recovery unit during 9-11.
Citrus County facing growth spurt

County commissioners have cited the need to prepare for future growth because of the anticipated increase in population. New data is out validating that expectation.
15 Free Things to Do in The Villages, FL

Hunt for free things to do in The Villages, and you’ll certainly appreciate why it’s been dubbed “Florida's Friendliest Hometown.”. A census-designated place (CDP), The Villages spreads over an area of about 32 square miles. Its acreage was carved from slices from three central Florida counties—Sumter, Marion,...
Distracted drivers prompting greatest number of accidents in roundabouts

The majority of crashes in The Villages are occurring in roundabouts and most of those accidents are being caused by distracted drivers. Lt. Robert Siemer reported on crashes in his quarterly update Friday morning to community development district supervisors at Savannah Center. Siemer, who serves as commander for The Villages...
A Wendy’s restaurant in Marion County caught fire

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The inside of a fast food restaurant in Marion County is left partially burnt after a fire on the night of January 14th. A small fire started in the Wendy’s on 31-55 North Pine Avenue in Ocala around 7 p.m. Ocala Fire Rescue units put...
Two Ocala drivers injured in rollover crash on I-75 in Alachua County

Two drivers from Ocala were injured on Friday morning after their vehicles left the roadway and overturned on Interstate 75 in Alachua County. At approximately 8:15 a.m., a 2019 Isuzu truck and 2013 Kia Sorrento were both traveling northbound on I-75 near mile marker 378, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
Family-owned company honored for 100 years of business in Pasco County

SAN ANTONIO, Fla. - Pasco County's 100-year-old lumber company is being honored for reaching a full century in business. The San Antonio Lumber Company was started by Sarah Schrader’s great-great-grandfather, Herman Schrader, back in 1923. In the 1950s, it became one of the largest Purina pet food dealers in...
Officials warn that The Villages selling patio villas in violation of deed compliance

Community Development District 3 supervisors are warning that The Villages is selling patio villas that are obviously in violation of deed compliance. Supervisor Terry Biddle at Friday’s board meeting at Savannah Center held up a Properties of The Villages sales insert which was recently published in The Villages Daily Sun. He pointed to several of the listed patio villas with rock landscaping, which is not allowed.
What really counts as seat saving at the square?

I, for one, love to go and watch the bands perform at the squares. I am not part of any of your Villages, but I live in Lady Lake. My parents moved to Florida before the great expansion. I remember visiting and behind my parents’ house was nothing but Buffalo. Now it is houses and assisted living. I am not complaining about the expansion, I am just upset that someone has the nerve to complain about seat saving in the squares when the people are up enjoying themselves dancing. These people got there early enough to get a seat and then dance. Not everyone dances the whole night away. When there is a break in the music or a song that they don’t dance to, they come back to sit and enjoy water or talking to their friends. It doesn’t matter that they are not sitting all the time. My suggestion is if people want a seat, get to the square a little earlier and get one.
