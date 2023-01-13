Read full article on original website
Related
Motorcyclist dies after Pasco County crash
A New Port Richey motorcyclist died after a crash on Monday morning.
suncoastnews.com
Brooksville residents voice unhappiness at proposed ballfield contract change
BROOKSVILLE — Residents filled the City Council chambers on Jan. 9 and many expressed anger at a plan to change a contract for the use of ballfields at the city’s parks. David Howard, the Parks and Recreation director, presented an agenda item recommending discontinuing the current contract with the Hernando Youth League at the end of the spring and renegotiating the contract.
Hit-and-run: Brooksville woman left to die on side of road after crash
The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a driver who struck and killed a woman in Hernando County and left the scene.
villages-news.com
Resident has bicycled 100,000 miles since moving to The Villages
A resident has reached a milestone of bicycling 100,000 miles since moving to The Villages. Jerry Vicenti of the Village of Hadley retired from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey after 35 years as a supervisor of operations at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal. He also worked at the World Trade Center for the Port Authority recovery unit during 9-11.
Crash closes eastbound lanes of State Road 54 in Pasco County
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash on State Road 54 in Pasco County.
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County facing growth spurt
County commissioners have cited the need to prepare for future growth because of the anticipated increase in population. New data is out validating that expectation.
New Port Richey Man Killed When He Crashes Motorcycle Into Car
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A New Port Richey man was killed in a crash that happened on Monday around 11:15 am, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say a car was stopped, eastbound, on Broadmoor Drive at the intersection of Rowan Road. The New Port
Ocala gears up for annual Cattle Drive and Duck Derby
OCALA, Fla. — Dust off your cowboy hat and shine up your boots for Ocala’s Cattle Drive and Cowboy Round-Up. The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will host the annual Cattle Drive and Cowboy Round-Up from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Feb. 11. >>>...
Where Can You Find Farm-Fresh Eggs & Produce in Lake County, Florida?
This morning while reading posts on Facebook, I came across one for people hoping to find out where they could buy farm fresh eggs locally. It sounded like something people might like to know, so I'm expanding it a bit and covering where you can find farm-fresh eggs, meats, and produce here in Lake County, Florida.
Central Florida state attorney creates animal cruelty task force
ORLANDO, Fla. — A state attorney is working to protect animals in Central Florida. State Attorney Bill Gladson has established an Animal Cruelty Task Force for Citrus, Hernando, Marion, Lake, and Sumter counties. The task force was created to effectively investigate and prosecute animal cruelty crimes throughout the Fifth...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in The Villages, FL
Hunt for free things to do in The Villages, and you’ll certainly appreciate why it’s been dubbed “Florida's Friendliest Hometown.”. A census-designated place (CDP), The Villages spreads over an area of about 32 square miles. Its acreage was carved from slices from three central Florida counties—Sumter, Marion,...
villages-news.com
Distracted drivers prompting greatest number of accidents in roundabouts
The majority of crashes in The Villages are occurring in roundabouts and most of those accidents are being caused by distracted drivers. Lt. Robert Siemer reported on crashes in his quarterly update Friday morning to community development district supervisors at Savannah Center. Siemer, who serves as commander for The Villages...
WCJB
A Wendy’s restaurant in Marion County caught fire
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The inside of a fast food restaurant in Marion County is left partially burnt after a fire on the night of January 14th. A small fire started in the Wendy’s on 31-55 North Pine Avenue in Ocala around 7 p.m. Ocala Fire Rescue units put...
ocala-news.com
Two Ocala drivers injured in rollover crash on I-75 in Alachua County
Two drivers from Ocala were injured on Friday morning after their vehicles left the roadway and overturned on Interstate 75 in Alachua County. At approximately 8:15 a.m., a 2019 Isuzu truck and 2013 Kia Sorrento were both traveling northbound on I-75 near mile marker 378, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
fox13news.com
Family-owned company honored for 100 years of business in Pasco County
SAN ANTONIO, Fla. - Pasco County's 100-year-old lumber company is being honored for reaching a full century in business. The San Antonio Lumber Company was started by Sarah Schrader’s great-great-grandfather, Herman Schrader, back in 1923. In the 1950s, it became one of the largest Purina pet food dealers in...
suncoastnews.com
St. Petersburg plastic surgeon, Brooksville resident Christopher Newman dies at age 48
St. Petersburg plastic surgeon, Brooksville resident Christopher Newman dies at age 48. A St. Petersburg plastic surgeon died Thursday, six days after deputies responded to a double shooting call at a home he owns in Brooksville.
villages-news.com
Officials warn that The Villages selling patio villas in violation of deed compliance
Community Development District 3 supervisors are warning that The Villages is selling patio villas that are obviously in violation of deed compliance. Supervisor Terry Biddle at Friday’s board meeting at Savannah Center held up a Properties of The Villages sales insert which was recently published in The Villages Daily Sun. He pointed to several of the listed patio villas with rock landscaping, which is not allowed.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg officials hope to convert homeless camp to Habitat for Humanity housing
Leesburg commissioners are hoping to convert a homeless camp to Habitat for Humanity housing. In an unanimous vote Monday night, commissioners agreed to waive $42,000 in code enforcement fines owed on property located on Penn Street, south of Griffin Road and west of the commercial district on U.S. Hwy. 27.
villages-news.com
What really counts as seat saving at the square?
I, for one, love to go and watch the bands perform at the squares. I am not part of any of your Villages, but I live in Lady Lake. My parents moved to Florida before the great expansion. I remember visiting and behind my parents’ house was nothing but Buffalo. Now it is houses and assisted living. I am not complaining about the expansion, I am just upset that someone has the nerve to complain about seat saving in the squares when the people are up enjoying themselves dancing. These people got there early enough to get a seat and then dance. Not everyone dances the whole night away. When there is a break in the music or a song that they don’t dance to, they come back to sit and enjoy water or talking to their friends. It doesn’t matter that they are not sitting all the time. My suggestion is if people want a seat, get to the square a little earlier and get one.
WESH
Freeze possible for parts of Central Florida this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — This weekend is shaping up to be sunny, but cold. Friday overnight into Saturday kicks off a First Warning Weather Day from 12 a.m. to 10 a.m. WESH 2's Cam Tran says that's when there will be the worst of the wind chills. This content is...
Comments / 1