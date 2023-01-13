Special counsel to investigate Biden docs; Proud Boys trial begins; Prince Harry’s memoir selling at record pace | Hot off the Wire podcast

Read full article on original website
Republicans call Biden greedy for charging his son $50k monthly to rent a bed in his home, some call it money laundering
The GOP took to the internet to call President Biden "greedy" for allegedly making his son pay $50,000 a month in rental payments just to rent a bed in his home, and others called it money laundering.
Channel 3000
White House counsel’s office says there are no visitors logs at Biden’s Wilmington home
The White House counsel’s office says there are no visitors logs that track guests who come and go at President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware. House Republicans have been demanding that the White House turn over all information related to misplaced classified documents from Biden’s time as vice president, including any visitors logs to Biden’s private residence and who might have had access to his private office in Washington, DC, where the first batch of documents were discovered in early November.
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's Letter
A Texas woman publicly shamed her father after he sent her a letter threatening ‘she will be homeless’ if she pursued her relationship with her black boyfriend. Stephanie Hicks, a woman from Keller, Texas, shared a letter on Twitter, saying she had ‘disrespected her family in every way’ by having a black boyfriend.
msn.com
Sick of smelling her neighbor’s legal pot, this woman sued
Josefa Ippolito-Shepherd tried cleaning, pleading and suing, but she said the attack on her home of 30 years was unrelenting. Sometimes she felt as though she couldn’t breathe, couldn’t sleep, couldn’t live out her retirement in her manicured Cleveland Park colonial. The assailant? The smell of marijuana.
Channel 3000
A new documents controversy, Georgia grand jury completes probe and the House gets to work | Hot off the Wire podcast
In this bonus episode of Hot off the Wire, we look back at some political headlines from the past week. There is a new controversy involving classified documents, but this time with President Biden. A Georgia grand jury has completed its probe into the 2020 election. And we look at...
Channel 3000
Ex-GOP candidate arrested after N.M. shootings; Turkey’s top diplomat to travel to US; Cowboys oust Bucs | Hot off the Wire podcast
» Solomon Pena, a failed Republican candidate who authorities say was angry over his defeat and made baseless claims the election last November, was rigged against him has been arrested in connection with a series of drive-by shootings targeting the homes of Democratic lawmakers in Albuquerque, New Mexico. »...
Channel 3000
Ex-GOP candidate arrested in shootings at lawmakers’ homes; Lisa Marie Presley memorial planned; Cowboys oust Brady, Bucs; and more
Martin Luther King III, right, the son of Martin Luther King Jr., accompanied by his wife Arndrea Waters King, left, both with the Drum Major Institute, speaks during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Washington, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.
Channel 3000
US spies lag rivals in seizing on data hiding in plain sight
WASHINGTON — As alarms began to go off globally about a novel coronavirus spreading in China, officials in Washington turned to the intelligence agencies for insights about the threat the virus posed to America. But the most useful early warnings came not from spies or intercepts, according to a...
Channel 3000
School lawsuits over social media harm face tough legal road
SEATTLE — Like the tobacco, oil, gun, opioid and vaping industries before them, the big U.S. social media companies are now facing lawsuits brought by public entities that seek to hold them accountable for a huge societal problem — in their case, the mental health crisis among youth.
