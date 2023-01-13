ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Special counsel to investigate Biden docs; Proud Boys trial begins; Prince Harry’s memoir selling at record pace | Hot off the Wire podcast

Channel 3000
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Channel 3000

White House counsel’s office says there are no visitors logs at Biden’s Wilmington home

The White House counsel’s office says there are no visitors logs that track guests who come and go at President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware. House Republicans have been demanding that the White House turn over all information related to misplaced classified documents from Biden’s time as vice president, including any visitors logs to Biden’s private residence and who might have had access to his private office in Washington, DC, where the first batch of documents were discovered in early November.
WILMINGTON, DE
msn.com

Sick of smelling her neighbor’s legal pot, this woman sued

Josefa Ippolito-Shepherd tried cleaning, pleading and suing, but she said the attack on her home of 30 years was unrelenting. Sometimes she felt as though she couldn’t breathe, couldn’t sleep, couldn’t live out her retirement in her manicured Cleveland Park colonial. The assailant? The smell of marijuana.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Channel 3000

Ex-GOP candidate arrested after N.M. shootings; Turkey’s top diplomat to travel to US; Cowboys oust Bucs | Hot off the Wire podcast

» Solomon Pena, a failed Republican candidate who authorities say was angry over his defeat and made baseless claims the election last November, was rigged against him has been arrested in connection with a series of drive-by shootings targeting the homes of Democratic lawmakers in Albuquerque, New Mexico. »...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Channel 3000

US spies lag rivals in seizing on data hiding in plain sight

WASHINGTON — As alarms began to go off globally about a novel coronavirus spreading in China, officials in Washington turned to the intelligence agencies for insights about the threat the virus posed to America. But the most useful early warnings came not from spies or intercepts, according to a...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Channel 3000

School lawsuits over social media harm face tough legal road

SEATTLE — Like the tobacco, oil, gun, opioid and vaping industries before them, the big U.S. social media companies are now facing lawsuits brought by public entities that seek to hold them accountable for a huge societal problem — in their case, the mental health crisis among youth.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy