Agatha: Coven Of Chaos
Say what you will about WandaVision and its frustrating refusal to really justify the Evan Peters stunt casting or to do something more interesting with its finale, but that “It was Agatha all along” reveal was really good—both because it was a nice surprise and because it had that extremely catchy song. The moment was so well-received that it earned Kathryn Hahn a spin-off, and it sounds like she and Disney+ are planning on giving people exactly what they want out of Agatha: Coven Of Chaos… which is to say that it’s going to have some more surprisingly inescapable hit songs about a relatively obscure Marvel Comics character.
Avatar: The Way Of Water
In its fifth week on the charts, Avatar: The Way Of Water added $31 million to its domestic total, which is now at $562 million, and it’s inching closer and closer to $2 billion worldwide (if it doesn’t hit it this week, it’ll do it next week). Obviously, that’s all way beyond everything else on the box office charts, which makes it not especially exciting to talk about, but that is evidently the curse of the Avatar series—always doomed to make buckets of cash, with nothing much to say afterward other than “that movie was fun, I’m ready for the next sequel.”
Netflix consciously decouples from Uncoupled
Netflix killed off yet another show last night, tossing the body of Neil Patrick Harris’ single-season series Uncoupled onto its ever-growing pile of bodies. This is per Variety, which reports that the streamer is opting not to go forward with a second season of the series, which was created by Darren Star and Jeffrey Richman. The show starred Harris (in his second major TV role for Netflix, after starring in the TV adaptation of A Series Of Unfortunate Events) as Michael Lawson, a guy whose “perfect life” is ruined when his partner (Tuc Watkins) decides to leave him after 17 years together.
