Say what you will about WandaVision and its frustrating refusal to really justify the Evan Peters stunt casting or to do something more interesting with its finale, but that “It was Agatha all along” reveal was really good—both because it was a nice surprise and because it had that extremely catchy song. The moment was so well-received that it earned Kathryn Hahn a spin-off, and it sounds like she and Disney+ are planning on giving people exactly what they want out of Agatha: Coven Of Chaos… which is to say that it’s going to have some more surprisingly inescapable hit songs about a relatively obscure Marvel Comics character.

1 DAY AGO