Austell, GA

The Citizen Online

National Weather Service reports on nearby tornado activity last week

Meriwether/Northwest Pike/Southwest Spalding Tornado:. Start Location: 2 ENE Mountville / Meriwether County / GA Start Lat/Lon: 33.0517 / -84.8527. End Location: 3 SW Zetella / Spalding County / GA End Lat/Lon: 33.2147 / -84.4300. Survey Summary:. As the Troup County tornado lifted southeast of LaGrange just west of the Troup-Meriwether...
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
11Alive

14-year-old missing in DeKalb County | What to know

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police need help locating a missing teenage boy. Officers said 14-year-old Xavier was last seen on Sunday, leaving his home on Aztec Stonemill Manor. They add that he was wearing a blue sweat suit, black Crocs and possibly got into an Uber.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Storm damage | Tree falls onto funeral home with people inside

The owner of a local funeral home in Griffin says he's fortunate his staff and family are safe after violent storms brought down a tree onto his establishment. He told FOX 5 he believes a tornado ripped through the area. He also says his life's work will likely have to be torn down.
GRIFFIN, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Roofs ripped from homes during powerful storms in Troup County

LAGRANGE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Homeowners in Troup County are left to clean up the mess left behind by Thursday’s powerful storms. Several homes had their roofs nearly ripped off as well as other property damage in the Lexington Park subdivision in LaGrange. Residents tell Atlanta News First that they are just glad to be alive.
TROUP COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

West Third a designated detour during Second Avenue widening

2023 is already going to be a busy year for the River District and it may get even busier. According to Rome Public Works Director Chris Jenkins, the Georgia Department of Transportation is set to let bids for the widening of Second Avenue this spring and the project could get underway shortly thereafter.
ROME, GA
koamnewsnow.com

GA: 'I'M HOMELESS' TORNADO VICTIMS SURVEY DAMAGE

Hundreds of people are homeless in Troup County after Thursday's tornado tore through their community. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
TROUP COUNTY, GA

