WXIA 11 Alive
East Point crews respond to 2 house fires hours apart
The first fire started at a home off Dodson Drive. The next morning, another fire was seen coming from a home off Ben Hill Road.
WXIA 11 Alive
Fire breaks out at East Point home on Ben Hill Road
It started at a home off Ben Hill Road, according to East Point Fire Department Battalion Chief Lindsey Cassell. He added that no one was hurt during the fire.
National Weather Service confirms at least 5 tornadoes touched down in Georgia last week
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — The National Weather Service has confirmed that at least five tornadoes touched down in Georgia during strong storms last week. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Three people in Georgia were killed, including a 5-year-old boy, during the storms on Thursday....
The Citizen Online
National Weather Service reports on nearby tornado activity last week
Meriwether/Northwest Pike/Southwest Spalding Tornado:. Start Location: 2 ENE Mountville / Meriwether County / GA Start Lat/Lon: 33.0517 / -84.8527. End Location: 3 SW Zetella / Spalding County / GA End Lat/Lon: 33.2147 / -84.4300. Survey Summary:. As the Troup County tornado lifted southeast of LaGrange just west of the Troup-Meriwether...
Griffin residents clean up, take stock after devastating tornado
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga — As a tornado bore down on her neighborhood outside Griffin, Dedra Taylor did the only thing she knew to do – she prayed. She sat in her living room chair, watching as the storm knocked pictures off her walls. “The trailer started shaking, and...
Atlanta Police: Man struck, killed by hit-and-run driver on Downtown Connector
A man attempting to walk along a busy Atlanta interstate was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Monday, authorities said.
fox5atlanta.com
Tornado devastates parts of Griffin, residents left without power
As the temperature dropped Saturday evening, most of the City of Griffin were still without power. A non-profit based in metro-Atlanta stepped up to the join the disaster relief response.
14-year-old missing in DeKalb County | What to know
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police need help locating a missing teenage boy. Officers said 14-year-old Xavier was last seen on Sunday, leaving his home on Aztec Stonemill Manor. They add that he was wearing a blue sweat suit, black Crocs and possibly got into an Uber.
fox5atlanta.com
Storm damage | Tree falls onto funeral home with people inside
The owner of a local funeral home in Griffin says he's fortunate his staff and family are safe after violent storms brought down a tree onto his establishment. He told FOX 5 he believes a tornado ripped through the area. He also says his life's work will likely have to be torn down.
wltz.com
Storm damage leaves truck flipped and tree down on I-185 in LaGrange
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The recent storm damage has left a tree down and a truck flipped on I-185. The incident is on the interstate near the Big Springs Road exit in LaGrange. There is no word right now on if any injuries have been reported at this time. Stay...
WXIA 11 Alive
Residents, neighborhood react after storm damages Austell warehouse
The building has been at the Blairs Bridge Road and Oak Ridge Pkwy for years. Surveyors with the National Weather Service will need determine if a tornado hit.
‘I saw the storm coming:’ Griffin neighbors remember watching as tornado causes chaos at Walmart
GRIFFIN, Ga. — Neighbors in Griffin watched as a scary situation unfolded on Thursday when a tornado hit a Walmart. The EF-3 storm tossed around carts and other debris outside the building and lifted portions of the roof off the store. Friday night, the clean-up process was underway in...
Crews rescue man pinned under tree during severe storms in Spalding County
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — The storms left widespread damage across Griffin in Spalding County on Thursday night. Griffin fire crews rescued one man from his home after he was pinned under a tree for hours. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “A blessing,” said the...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Roofs ripped from homes during powerful storms in Troup County
LAGRANGE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Homeowners in Troup County are left to clean up the mess left behind by Thursday’s powerful storms. Several homes had their roofs nearly ripped off as well as other property damage in the Lexington Park subdivision in LaGrange. Residents tell Atlanta News First that they are just glad to be alive.
Scammers trying to take advantage of people with damaged homes after tornadoes
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Two metro Atlanta counties are warning their residents about possible construction scammers in the area. Tornadoes hit Troup and Spalding counties on Thursday afternoon and left destruction in their wake for many neighbors. Now, some vulnerable homeowners could have to fend off scammers as well.
wrganews.com
West Third a designated detour during Second Avenue widening
2023 is already going to be a busy year for the River District and it may get even busier. According to Rome Public Works Director Chris Jenkins, the Georgia Department of Transportation is set to let bids for the widening of Second Avenue this spring and the project could get underway shortly thereafter.
‘God help me:’ Henry County man survives tree crushing truck with him inside
LOCUST GROVE, Ga. — A Henry County man believes that he narrowly escaped death on Thursday after a tree crushed his truck while he was inside. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes spoke with Richard Byars after he was released from the hospital Friday. Trees fell and power lines went...
Police looking for vehicle in deadly hit-and-run | What to know
ATLANTA — A man was hit and killed while walking on the I-75 expressway Monday morning, according to Atlanta Police. Officers said they are actively searching for the driver at this time. The suspected vehicle is believed to be a dark blue Chevy Malibu with extensive body damage. This...
koamnewsnow.com
GA: 'I'M HOMELESS' TORNADO VICTIMS SURVEY DAMAGE
Hundreds of people are homeless in Troup County after Thursday's tornado tore through their community. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Several Chick-fil-A Locations Temporarily Closing For Redmodeling
Individual restaurants are being upgraded in part to meet improved operational standards. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Cleveland.com, WSBTV.com, and Google.com.
