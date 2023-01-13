ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barberton, OH

cleveland19.com

Police: Teen girl missing after leaving home in Stark County

PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Sheriff’s Deputies asked for the community’s help in finding a missing teenage girl after leaving her home early Sunday morning. Zia Johnson, 14, was last seen at approximately 7 a.m. at her home, located in the 3000 block of 31st Street NE in Plain Township, according to a department Facebook page.
STARK COUNTY, OH
WBBJ

Jackson police find missing Ohio woman living out of car

JACKSON, Tenn. — A missing woman from Ohio was found alive in the Hub City. According to the Akron Beacon Journal, 25-year-old Ma’Ri’Ana Spaulding, of Barberton, Ohio, had been missing since November 2022. The media outlet reported Spaulding’s family began fearing for her safety when she failed...
JACKSON, TN
WKYC

Akron police: Woman repeatedly punched in face while at red light

AKRON, Ohio — Akron police responded to Cedar Street and Dart Avenue Monday afternoon around 4:45pm to investigate an assault. Police say a 29-year-old woman was stopped at a red light at that intersection. She was approached by an unknown man who opened her door, punched her in the face several times, and shouted "give me."
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man fatally shot outside of apartment building

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Cleveland Police Department, a 23-year-old man was shot and killed outside of an apartment building early Sunday morning. Police say officers arrived at St. Clair Superior Apartments located on East 74th Street around 2:35 a.m. for a man shot. EMS was on the...
CLEVELAND, OH
13abc.com

Two hospitalized in Erie County crash on Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a crash in Erie County that sent two to the hospital on Monday. OSHP says the crash occurred on Jan. 16 at approximately 1:44 p.m. on Mason Road near the intersection of Magill Road in Groton Township in Erie County.
ERIE COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police: Man shot and killed at Sunoco gas station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was shot and killed at a Sunoco gas station early Monday morning, police say. Police say the shooting happened around 5 a.m. on Buckeye Avenue in the city’s Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood. The man died due to a gunshot wound, according to police. No further...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
