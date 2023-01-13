BARBERTON, Ohio — A Summit County woman who was reported missing nearly a month ago is alive and safe. Police located 25-year-old Ma'Ri'Ana Spaulding this past weekend in Jackson, Tennessee, about 625 miles southwest of her native Barberton. Authorities say she had been living out of her car, and officers in the area spoke with her to check on her well-being.

BARBERTON, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO