Loved ones shocked after Cleveland family slain in shooting: ‘There were no signs’
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland family was forever changed ahead of the weekend following a tragedy that left four dead and an 8-year-old girl injured. Cleveland police investigators have accused 41-year-old Martin Muniz of killing his own relatives. He shot all five of them in different rooms of a...
2 arrested in teen’s skate park death
Two men have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of an Akron19-year-old in December.
Police: Teen girl missing after leaving home in Stark County
PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Sheriff’s Deputies asked for the community’s help in finding a missing teenage girl after leaving her home early Sunday morning. Zia Johnson, 14, was last seen at approximately 7 a.m. at her home, located in the 3000 block of 31st Street NE in Plain Township, according to a department Facebook page.
Bedford nursing home resident dies after apparently wandering outside, slipping on ice
BEDFORD, Ohio — A 92-year-old woman has died after authorities say she apparently wandered outside of the Bedford nursing home she was living in and fell down in the cold elements. According to a police report, nurses from Woodside Senior Living on Rockside Road located Annie Lee Luckett's body...
Jackson police find missing Ohio woman living out of car
JACKSON, Tenn. — A missing woman from Ohio was found alive in the Hub City. According to the Akron Beacon Journal, 25-year-old Ma’Ri’Ana Spaulding, of Barberton, Ohio, had been missing since November 2022. The media outlet reported Spaulding’s family began fearing for her safety when she failed...
Child burned, pets perish in Ohio house fire
All residents were outside the house when firefighters arrived, but one child was taken to the hospital for burns. The child's status is not known at this time.
Akron police: Woman repeatedly punched in face while at red light
AKRON, Ohio — Akron police responded to Cedar Street and Dart Avenue Monday afternoon around 4:45pm to investigate an assault. Police say a 29-year-old woman was stopped at a red light at that intersection. She was approached by an unknown man who opened her door, punched her in the face several times, and shouted "give me."
Cleveland community continues to grieve after shooting leaves 4 people dead
Martin Muniz was detained at the scene of the deadly shooting. Among the victims were his father, sister, and nephew.
Cleveland man fatally shot outside of apartment building
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Cleveland Police Department, a 23-year-old man was shot and killed outside of an apartment building early Sunday morning. Police say officers arrived at St. Clair Superior Apartments located on East 74th Street around 2:35 a.m. for a man shot. EMS was on the...
92-year-old found dead outside Bedford nursing facility
A 92-year-old woman was found dead outside a Bedford nursing facility Saturday.
‘Car theft pandemic’ continues: What police believe motive is behind recent crime
A North Olmsted Mercedes Benz dealership, just the latest in what North Olmsted police Sgt. Matthew Beck is calling a "car theft pandemic."
Akron police, U.S. Marshals arrest 2 for murder of man at Akron skate park
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police detectives and members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested two suspects for the murder of a man at an Akron skate park in December 2022. Akron police said Julian Fort, 24, and Nathan Hendrix, 23, were arrested at two separate locations...
Detectives investigating leads in I-680 homicide
It has been just over a week since 19-year-olds Marquis Whitted and Kylearia Day were shot and killed along Interstate 680. On Monday, we asked Youngstown police where they are in the case.
Man accused of killing 4 in Cleveland shooting to face judge today
CLEVELAND — The 41-year-old man accused of killing four people and wounding an 8-year-old girl in a Cleveland shooting last week will make his first court appearance in the case this morning. Court records show that Martin Muniz will be in Cleveland Municipal Court for his arraignment hearing at...
Two hospitalized in Erie County crash on Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a crash in Erie County that sent two to the hospital on Monday. OSHP says the crash occurred on Jan. 16 at approximately 1:44 p.m. on Mason Road near the intersection of Magill Road in Groton Township in Erie County.
House fire in Brunswick Hills leaves family of four displaced, one child injured
One child is injured and a family of four is displaced after a fire took place at their home on Substation Road in Brunswick Hills Township early Sunday morning, according to officials.
Cleveland police: Man shot and killed at Sunoco gas station
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was shot and killed at a Sunoco gas station early Monday morning, police say. Police say the shooting happened around 5 a.m. on Buckeye Avenue in the city’s Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood. The man died due to a gunshot wound, according to police. No further...
