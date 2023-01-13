ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 12

GatorFart
4d ago

Another 33 yr old liberal dies of heart attack. I'm starting to kind of like that vaccine - it's doing gods work.

Reply(2)
7
Related
TheDailyBeast

TikTok Star Waffler69, Known For Eating Bizarre Food Items, Dies at 33

A TikTok food critic known for dining on bizarre and outlandish meals died on Wednesday, his family said. He was 33. Waffler69, whose real name was Taylor Claydorm, gained a massive following of some 1.7 million people on the social media platform, where he was known to try strange dishes like clam flavored mayonnaise and gigantic Froot Loops. He was rushed to the hospital after suffering symptoms related to genetic heart problems, according to his brother, Clayton, who believes the Louisiana-based influencer passed away from a heart attack, according to TMZ. “This has been insane to see how many people truly loved my brother besides my small circle of family,” wrote Clayton in a GoFundMe established by the family to pay for Taylor’s cremation. “Thank you so much,” he added. Taylor spent some 16 years building his online presence and creating videos, first reviewing nostalgic foods on YouTube before expanding to Instagram and, later, TikTok. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Waffler69 (@wafffler69) Read it at TMZ
LOUISIANA STATE
RadarOnline

‘Eight Is Enough’ Star Adam Rich’s Autopsy Complete: Investigators To Run Additional Tests After Finding Mystery White Powdery Substance At Death Scene

Ex-child actor Adam Rich’s autopsy has been completed but additional tests needed to be completed to determine his cause of death, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office, officials have listed Rich’s cause of death as deferred pending additional investigation. The office will now run toxicology tests to figure out what was in Rich’s blood at the time of his death on January 7. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Rich was found dead inside his LA-based apartment. The ex-actor was found by an individual who came to the apartment after he’d gone radio silent since January 5.The...
The Independent

Kaylee Goncalves’ family reveal potential reason why she called ex-boyfriend before Idaho murders

A University of Idaho student stabbed to death in her sleep may have called her ex-boyfriend on the night of her murder to rekindle their relationship, her family believes. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were killed during a 13 November attack in the small college town of Moscow. The murders gripped the nation and a secretive investigation by the FBI, Moscow Police, and Idaho State Police eventually materialised into the 30 December arrest of Washington State University PhD criminology student Bryan Kohberger. Goncalves’ family has now shed new light on why she might have been...
MOSCOW, ID
Distractify

Former Miss Alabama Jana Sanderson’s Cause of Death Is Truly Heartbreaking

Jana Sanderson McEachern, who was crowned Miss Alabama in 2000, tragically died at the age of 43 on Friday, Dec 16, 2022. Fans are wondering what her cause of death was. Here’s what we know about why Jana Sanderson McEachern died and her incredible life, which touched so many people even in such a short time here on Earth and included a top-10 finish at the Miss America competition.
ALABAMA STATE
Black Enterprise

Viral Chipotle TikTok Trend Causes Chaos for Restaurant Workers

TikTok‘s latest viral trend about a modified Chipotle quesadilla recipe has caused chaos for restaurant employees. Long lines and how meals are prepared are on the list of issues. This event began late last month after a social media user named Alexis Frost, who lives in San Jose California,...
Tracey Folly

Teen bride stunned when mother-in-law forces her to pack trunks filled with clothes to send to 'the old country'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother married my father when she was a naive eighteen-year-old woman and he was a worldly divorcé. As a young bride, my mother was exposed to many things she had never experienced, and one of those things was sending trunks of clothing and other goods back home to the old country.
Upworthy

Overwhelmed teacher can't control her tears as students gift her something she long wanted

Some teachers are absolutely wonderful and the biggest supporter of their students. It is the law of the universe that you get back the love you spread and a particular group of students let their teacher know how much they love her. She is a widely-loved teacher who most probably took care of all kids to the best of her abilities. So, in order to honor their teacher during Christmas, this entire class contributed and bought the most special gift anyone could ask for. Her reaction to this wonderful gift was caught on video and was posted on Reddit by u/pandabatron. It begins with the teacher, lovingly called Ms.PowPow, bursting into tears as soon as she realized that her students have brought a Christmas gift for her.
NBC News

NBC News

575K+
Followers
65K+
Post
377M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy