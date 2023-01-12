Dunn Co. to vote next week on creating Tainter Lake Rehabilitation District

MENOMONIE — A new district the Dunn County Board is scheduled to vote on next week would be able to levy taxes on waterfront landowners around Tainter Lake to pay for projects there.

Establishing the Tainter Lake Rehabilitation District and naming its inaugural board members is on the County Board’s agenda for its 7 p.m. Wednesday meeting at the Dunn County Government Center, 3001 U.S. 12 East, Menomonie.

That upcoming vote comes after residents who want to improve water quality on Tainter Lake collected signatures last year from fellow waterfront landowners.

A flyer that Friends of the Red Cedar Basin distributed for its petition drive stated that improving water quality would be job No. 1. The sheet specifically mentions blue-green algae blooms that persist in the middle of summer as a hindrance to enjoying the lake.

“When you tell people you live on Tainter Lake, do you feel the need to add something like: ‘Well, it doesn’t get too bad until July or August,’” the flier states. “We all do it! We make excuses and just accept that during the best summer weather our lake is a disgusting mess! STOP IT! Let’s work together and do something about it!”

The flyer goes on to state that after projects to reduce algae blooms, a lake district could then address sedimentation, public use areas, safety regulations and other issues.

The county verified signatures from 508 landowners out of 945 within the proposed district on petition forms received on July 14. That’s nearly 54% of those lakefront landowners, coming in just above the state’s requirement of 51% for a lake district petition to be considered.

One step in the process leading up to a district was holding a public hearing, which was done during the Aug. 9 meeting of the county’s Planning, Resource and Development Committee.

Of the 19 who gave written or oral testimony at that hearing, the tally was fairly split between those for and against creating a lake district. There were nine who voiced support, eight opposed and two statements made where the leaning was not explicit, according to minutes from the Aug. 9 meeting.

That public hearing was part of the state-required process of creating a district, but there were also then people who offered comments at subsequent committee meetings.

“Those groups both in support and opposition have indicated there are strong sentiments on each side,” County Manager Kristin Korpela said.

Based on comments that county supervisors have made, Korpela believes they may vote to allow people to speak on the lake district issue during the public comment portion of Wednesday night’s meeting.

“I believe there seems to be a recognition that this is an important public matter,” she said.

It will take a two-thirds vote of the 29-member County Board to allow comments Wednesday on the lake district because the subject had previously gotten its own official public hearing.

By state law, the County Board’s vote on creating a lake rehabilitation district must weigh the sufficiency of the petition; the need for a district; how one would promote public health, comfort, convenience, necessity or public welfare; and that those living in the district would benefit from it.

If the County Board approves creating the new district, it also will name the initial members of its board. Supervisor James Zons would represent Dunn County on the lake board, alongside lakefront landowners Gerald Porter, Al Brown and Zach Raff. They would serve until the district could hold its first annual meeting so members living around Tainter Lake could elect board members. The board will be made primarily of lakefront landowners, but Dunn County would continue to have one seat on it for a County Board supervisor.

Lake rehabilitation districts are allowed to tax up to $2.50 per $1,000 of property value, based on a limit set by the state. Dunn County staff found the median value of a property around Tainter Lake is $204,400. If the district taxes the maximum it is allowed to, it would add $511 to that property’s annual tax bill.

There are 744 parcels within the proposed district’s boundaries, according to the order set for the County Board’s vote.

The district boundaries include all properties around Tainter Lake, as well as slightly upstream and downstream. Upstream the district would end at Peninsula Park on the Hay River and at Russian Slough County Park on the Red Cedar River. Downstream the district would end at Cedar Falls Dam.

There are other lakes in the Chippewa Valley that already have their own rehabilitation districts. Those include Augusta Mill Pond, Lake Altoona, Lake Eau Claire, Long Lake and Elk Lake.