Man arrested for shooting at police from Redding apartment complex
REDDING, Calif. - 4 A.M. UPDATE: Police arrested 31-year-old Cord Lane of Redding for firing shots at officers in Redding Monday night. Lane was booked at the Shasta County Jail for negligent discharge of a firearm, carrying a loaded and concealed firearm in public, and the attempted murder of a Police Officer.
Shots fired at an apartment complex in Redding Monday night
Redding Police and the Shasta County Sheriff’s office had units respond to the Casa Serena apartment complex, closing off a main stretch of Victor Avenue for almost two hours Monday night. Man arrested for shooting at police from Redding apartment complex. Action News Now spoke with a Redding Police...
Police: Man is dead after a fight at a mini-mart in Redding
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department says that officers were dispatched to a mini-mart gas station in the 100 block of Lake Boulevard on Thursday, at around 9:50 p.m., for a report of an assault. When officers arrived they found a man, later identified as Miguel Padilla, 51, of...
Suspect arrested after cash register was robbed at Goodwill in Redding Saturday
REDDING, Calif. - Redding police say that a suspect hiding in a Dairy Queen bathroom was arrested after officers received reports of a strong-arm robbery at the Goodwill on Hilltop Drive on Saturday at around 5:30 p.m. Police say that officers quickly arrived on scene after receiving reports of a...
Multiple people hospitalized after an RV fire in Anderson
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A fire broke out Sunday night at an RV park and fishing resort in Anderson, sending two people to the hospital and destroying their travel trailer. The fire started inside an RV trailer at Roosters Landing Fishing Resort off of Ash Creek Road in Anderson, sometime around 6 p.m. Sunday.
Redding police seize more than 200 pounds of marijuana & guns
REDDING, Calif. -Redding police have seized nearly 215 pounds of marijuana and two loaded handguns. The incident happened at a gas station on Eureka Way in Redding just after 7:15 p.m. Sunday. Police spotted a rental car and contacted the driver Andrew Williams of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. An officer spotted...
Parolee arrested for assaulting Redding grocery store employee
REDDING, Calif. - A parolee out of Redding was arrested after a report of an assault at a grocery store Thursday morning, according to the Redding Police Department. Officers said they responded to a store on the 2200 block of Pine Street around 11:20 a.m. and the suspect took off in a green Honda before officers arrived.
Red Bluff woman had to evacuate after her home flooded
RED BLUFF, Calif. - Around 9 a.m. Saturday morning, Arbor Lane and Callahan Road in Red Bluff flooded with about a foot of water. Action News Now spoke with one homeowner, Tricia Ring, who said the same water started filling her house. "I looked out, and there’s a sheet of...
Redding Police arrest strong-arm robbery suspect for 18th time in 18 months
REDDING, CA. — Redding Police have arrested a robbery suspect who has been arrested over a dozen times in the past two years. The arrest happened around noon today, when Redding Police received reports of a strong-arm robbery at the Hilltop Drive Goodwill. Officers responded and found a man, later identified as 31-year old Matthew Minder, allegedly trying to steal from the store's cash register. Police say Minder had shoved an employee in order to get to the register, which he proceeded to smash on the ground. Minder then allegedly stole cash from the register and fled the store on foot. Police arrived and learned from nearby witnesses that Minder had fled to the nearby Dairy Queen.
Person who died in Redding structure fire identified
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office identified the person who died in a structure fire in Redding Thursday morning. Deputies said 38-year-old Erik Munro of Redding was found dead inside the home on Apollo Street on Thursday. Firefighters responded to the home on the 3700 block...
Three Shasta County felons arrested during compliance, warrant sweeps on Friday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Three wanted felons were arrested during probation compliance checks and warrant sweeps in southern Shasta County on Friday. Shasta County Probation officers, along with Shasta County Sheriff's deputies, found three people with felony warrants and another person in violation of their probation during the checks.
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Tragedy Strikes Tehama County Supes
Welp, I was all ready to write a glorious recap of Tuesday’s Tehama County Board of Supervisors meeting – the one I have been waiting to attend for over 5 years. The Old Guard was gone and a new era of leadership was emerging. I envisioned everybody singing Kumbaya together at the end. Yeah, that didn’t happen.
Traffic returning to normal on Highway 299 west of Ingot after crash Sunday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 4:38 P.M. UPDATE - Caltrans District 2 says that traffic is returning to normal on Highway 299 about one mile west of Ingot. The roadway was fully blocked Sunday morning, then it was subject to one-way traffic control after a car crash.
Update: Highways flood. Rain totals and when we'll get break in weather
North State residents can expect a break in the weather next week after wind and rain pounded Northern California on Saturday. Storms will begin to weaken on Sunday night and throughout Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Until then, expect more rain and gusty winds from the south to...
Several power outages impact PG&E customers throughout Northern California
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 2:46 P.M. UPDATE - Several outages are affecting PG&E customers in Butte, Glenn, Tehama and Shasta counties on Saturday. 288 PG&E customers are without power in the Chico area, caused by weather conditions, no estimated restoration time. 61 PG&E customers are without power west of the Magalia and...
Tehama County bridge compromised Monday
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A bridge in Tehama County has closed after it was compromised by eroding soil on Monday afternoon. In a video sent to Action News Now, the bridge on Flournoy Avenue, south of Corning, was closed Monday just east of Kirkwood Avenue. There is no word when...
Sacramento River reached flood stage Monday night in Tehama
TEHAMA, Calif. 11:30 A.M. UPDATE - State water officials are keeping a close eye on the Sacramento River as it reached flood stage in the town of Tehama Monday night. This came after a flood warning was issued by the National Weather Service for Tehama County. The river peaked at...
California's DWR says Shasta and Oroville reservoir storage can absorb incoming storms
To prepare for the week's incoming storms, California's Department of Water Resources has confirmed that reservoirs throughout the Northstate have enough storage space to absorb the large amounts of precipitation expected to hit the region. In a Facebook post, the state agency affirmed that "main reservoirs connected to the Sacramento...
Drought outlook: are we on pace to break out?
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — Friday marked the 12th-consecutive day rain has been recorded at the Redding Regional Airport—undoubtedly a good sign for our water supply. With each successive storm, questions of whether this will bring an end to the prolonged drought have come up. The wettest start to January...
Lake Shasta level rises; Redding rainfall total twice normal since Jan. 1
Something unusual happened in Shasta County over the past nine days. North State residents have slogged through three years of a drought that has killed crops, emptied lakes and forced severe water cutbacks on residents who just wanted to water their lawns or grow a few tomatoes. The drought is...
