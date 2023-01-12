ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
scsuowls.com

SCSU Women's Basketball Falls To New Haven, 69-51

WEST HAVEN, Conn. – Southern Connecticut women's basketball lost to New Haven, 69-51, in a Northeast 10 Conference matchup in West Haven, Conn. With the loss, Southern dropped to 10-5 overall and 5-4 in the NE10 while New Haven improved to 4-6 in the conference and 7-7 overall. Isabella...
WEST HAVEN, CT
scsuowls.com

SCSU Men's Swimming & Diving Defeats Adelphi, 132-71

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Southern Connecticut men's swimming & diving defeated Adelphi, 121-90, at Bruce Hutchinson Natatorium. Seven different swimmers won events for the Owls, while the 400 Yard Medley Relay team of Kobe Dominguez (West Hartford, Conn.), McAllistar Milne (Glastonbury, Conn.), Michael Aiello (Monroe, Conn.) and Franklin Kuhn (Tolland, Conn.) all won individual events after taking the first race of the day. Dominguez won the 100 Yard Freestyle while Milne won the 200 Yard Freestyle. Aiello won the 200 Yard Butterfly and Kuhn won the 500 Yard Freestyle. Mattheus Silva (Stratford, Conn.) also won the 1 Meter Diving event.
NEW HAVEN, CT
scsuowls.com

SCSU Men's Indoor T&F To Host Bridgeport, New Haven For I95 Showdown

I-95 Showdown vs. University of New Haven & University of Bridgeport. Time: 11 AM (Field Events) | 3:30 PM (Track Events) Location: James Moore Field House (New Haven, Conn.) Southern Connecticut men's indoor track & field will host University of Bridgeport and University of New Haven for the I-95 Showdown at James Moore Field House on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. The field events are set to begin at 11 a.m. while track events will begin at 3:30 p.m.
NEW HAVEN, CT
scsuowls.com

SCSU Gymnastics Posts Season-Highs In Three Events At Penn State Quad Meet

UNIVERSITY PARK, pa. – Southern Connecticut gymnastics finished fourth at the Penn State Quad Meet in University Park, Pa. Competing against three NCAA Division I programs in Penn State, University of Pennsylvania and LIU, the Owls totaled 187.575 points but posted season-best scores in the Vault, Beam and Floor exercises.
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy