NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Southern Connecticut men's swimming & diving defeated Adelphi, 121-90, at Bruce Hutchinson Natatorium. Seven different swimmers won events for the Owls, while the 400 Yard Medley Relay team of Kobe Dominguez (West Hartford, Conn.), McAllistar Milne (Glastonbury, Conn.), Michael Aiello (Monroe, Conn.) and Franklin Kuhn (Tolland, Conn.) all won individual events after taking the first race of the day. Dominguez won the 100 Yard Freestyle while Milne won the 200 Yard Freestyle. Aiello won the 200 Yard Butterfly and Kuhn won the 500 Yard Freestyle. Mattheus Silva (Stratford, Conn.) also won the 1 Meter Diving event.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO