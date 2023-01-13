DMV high school girls basketball rankings (1/12/23)

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school girls basketball teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. Records and information as of 6:00 p.m. Thursday.

1. Sidwell Friends (9-1)

Tamika Dudley’s national powerhouse program remains the top dog in the DMV for now. The Quakers lone loss this season came to the No. 1 team in the nation Long Island Lutheran. Sidwell has defeated both Paul VI and Georgetown Visitation this season.

2. Paul VI (12-4)

PVI checks in at No. 2 on our list. The Panthers picked up impressive wins over Archbishop Carroll and St. Mary’s Ryken.

3. Georgetown Visitation (9-3)

With wins over Madison and Potomac School (McLean), and an overtime loss against Sidwell, Georgetown Visitation holds a solid spot at No. 3.

4. Bishop McNamara (8-5)

Under head coach Frank Oliver Jr. with plenty of talent, Bishop McNamara is a force to be reckoned with. The Mustangs have impressive wins over St. John’s and Bishop Ireton this season.

5. St. John’s (12-4)

The Cadets have a very impressive girls basketball program. Their key loss this season came to Bishop McNamara, while key wins have come against St. John’s and Bishop Ireton.

6. Shabach Christian Academy (15-4)

Shabach Christian has shown they can win in and out of the DMV. The Eagles have an impressive local win over Mt. Zion Prep Academy and also handled DeSoto (Texas) for another solid victory.

7. Pallotti (10-4)

With wins over Bullis and Riverdale Baptist, Pallotti finds their way into the thick of our top ten.

8. Bullis (8-5)

Led by Maryland commit Riley Nelson transfer from Clarksburg, Bullis lands in our top ten.

9. Maret (10-4)

The Frogs picked up an impressive win over Potomac School (McLean) at home last week. Keep an eye on sophomore forward London Liley, she is a star in the making for Maret.

10. Riverdale Baptist (11-5)

Rounding out our top ten, Riverdale Baptist has split with Bishop Ireton and fallen to Pallotti this season. This program always seems to be a force to be reckoned with.

11. Bishop Ireton (11-5)

Splitting with Riverdale Baptist, Bishop Ireton sits at 11. The Cardinals have lost to Good Counsel in overtime and Bishop McNamara.

12. Mount Zion Prep (14-8)

With a signature win over Bullis and notable losses to Shabach Christian and Riverdale Baptist, Mount Zion Prep checks in at No. 12.

13. Virginia Academy (10-3)

Soaring to a 10-3 record, Virginia Academy has taken down Patriot and Osbourn Park this season.

14. Robinson (11-1)

Robinson is the highest ranked public school on this list. The Rams have impressive wins over Patriot and Centreville and their lone loss this season came at the hands of Virginia Academy, ranked one spot above them.

15. Bishop O’Connell (9-6)

O’Connell has had one of the tougher schedules locally, falling to Paul VI, Maret and St. John’s. The Knights have earned key wins over Madison and West Springfield.

16. Flowers (9-1)

9-1 Flowers is the top ranked Maryland public school on our list. The Jaguars lone loss this season came to Perry (Arizona). They have beaten Prince George’s county foes Wise and Suitland and Dunbar from the district.

17. Osbourn Park (12-3)

Osbourn Park has handled its business against Gainesville twice this season. They have had tough losses to Patriot and Virginia Academy.

18. Gainesville (12-2)

The young program is out to an impressive 12-2 record. Gainesville has key wins against Patriot and Stone Bridge, but lost to Osbourn Park twice.

19. Madison (11-2)

Madison always seems to be in the mix in NOVA. The Warhawks are definitely, once again, a team to keep an eye on.

20. Patriot (10-4)

Patriot checks in at No. 20 with key wins over Osbourn Park and Potomac (Dumfries).

21. Potomac School (VA) (13-2)

Potomac School suffered a tough loss at the hands of Maret last week, but they find themselves in our rankings with a solid 13-2 record.

22. Centreville (10-2)

Centreville is another impressive squad from NOVA. The Wildcats have solid wins over Langley and Herndon this season. They’ve lost to Robinson and Dunbar from DC.

23. Gwynn Park (7-4)

Gwynn Park is the second public school from Prince George’s County to make this list. Speedy guard Trinity Neal is a player to watch for the Yellow Jackets.

24. Churchill (8-2)

Churchill is the lone Montgomery County public school to make our top 25. They have for the most part taken care of business in the county, with key wins over Whitman, Wootton and Bethesda-Chevy Chase.

25. Oakton (11-2)

Oakton rounds out our top 25. The Cougars have a solid win over Seton but had a tough loss at the hands of South Lakes.

HONORABLE MENTION:

Parkdale (PG) (8-3), Wise (8-1), Linganore (11-0), Good Counsel (3-5), Holy Child (9-5), Williamsport (10-0), Edison (VA) (10-2), Oxon Hill (8-2), Clarksburg (9-1), Meridian (10-1)

