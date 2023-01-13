ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

DMV high school girls basketball rankings (1/12/23)

By Alex Flum
DC News Now
DC News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MM3MN_0kCyX5FG00

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school girls basketball teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. Records and information as of 6:00 p.m. Thursday.

1. Sidwell Friends (9-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lUz7U_0kCyX5FG00

Tamika Dudley’s national powerhouse program remains the top dog in the DMV for now. The Quakers lone loss this season came to the No. 1 team in the nation Long Island Lutheran. Sidwell has defeated both Paul VI and Georgetown Visitation this season.

2. Paul VI (12-4)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UB1Y5_0kCyX5FG00

PVI checks in at No. 2 on our list. The Panthers picked up impressive wins over Archbishop Carroll and St. Mary’s Ryken.

3. Georgetown Visitation (9-3)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CxEsf_0kCyX5FG00

With wins over Madison and Potomac School (McLean), and an overtime loss against Sidwell, Georgetown Visitation holds a solid spot at No. 3.

4. Bishop McNamara (8-5)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=422vNT_0kCyX5FG00

Under head coach Frank Oliver Jr. with plenty of talent, Bishop McNamara is a force to be reckoned with. The Mustangs have impressive wins over St. John’s and Bishop Ireton this season.

5. St. John’s (12-4)

The Cadets have a very impressive girls basketball program. Their key loss this season came to Bishop McNamara, while key wins have come against St. John’s and Bishop Ireton.

6. Shabach Christian Academy (15-4)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WOqLu_0kCyX5FG00

Shabach Christian has shown they can win in and out of the DMV. The Eagles have an impressive local win over Mt. Zion Prep Academy and also handled DeSoto (Texas) for another solid victory.

7. Pallotti (10-4)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LptGY_0kCyX5FG00

With wins over Bullis and Riverdale Baptist, Pallotti finds their way into the thick of our top ten.

8. Bullis (8-5)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SM5I6_0kCyX5FG00

Led by Maryland commit Riley Nelson transfer from Clarksburg, Bullis lands in our top ten.

9. Maret (10-4)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eTa4W_0kCyX5FG00

The Frogs picked up an impressive win over Potomac School (McLean) at home last week. Keep an eye on sophomore forward London Liley, she is a star in the making for Maret.

10. Riverdale Baptist (11-5)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hdKVc_0kCyX5FG00

Rounding out our top ten, Riverdale Baptist has split with Bishop Ireton and fallen to Pallotti this season. This program always seems to be a force to be reckoned with.

11. Bishop Ireton (11-5)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZZHox_0kCyX5FG00

Splitting with Riverdale Baptist, Bishop Ireton sits at 11. The Cardinals have lost to Good Counsel in overtime and Bishop McNamara.

12. Mount Zion Prep (14-8)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jXJTv_0kCyX5FG00

With a signature win over Bullis and notable losses to Shabach Christian and Riverdale Baptist, Mount Zion Prep checks in at No. 12.

13. Virginia Academy (10-3)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OAqQo_0kCyX5FG00

Soaring to a 10-3 record, Virginia Academy has taken down Patriot and Osbourn Park this season.

14. Robinson (11-1)

Robinson is the highest ranked public school on this list. The Rams have impressive wins over Patriot and Centreville and their lone loss this season came at the hands of Virginia Academy, ranked one spot above them.

15. Bishop O’Connell (9-6)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fHHLn_0kCyX5FG00

O’Connell has had one of the tougher schedules locally, falling to Paul VI, Maret and St. John’s. The Knights have earned key wins over Madison and West Springfield.

16. Flowers (9-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JI4Wt_0kCyX5FG00

9-1 Flowers is the top ranked Maryland public school on our list. The Jaguars lone loss this season came to Perry (Arizona). They have beaten Prince George’s county foes Wise and Suitland and Dunbar from the district.

17. Osbourn Park (12-3)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hiqgu_0kCyX5FG00

Osbourn Park has handled its business against Gainesville twice this season. They have had tough losses to Patriot and Virginia Academy.

18. Gainesville (12-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YsEvj_0kCyX5FG00

The young program is out to an impressive 12-2 record. Gainesville has key wins against Patriot and Stone Bridge, but lost to Osbourn Park twice.

19. Madison (11-2)

Madison always seems to be in the mix in NOVA. The Warhawks are definitely, once again, a team to keep an eye on.

20. Patriot (10-4)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m7uXC_0kCyX5FG00

Patriot checks in at No. 20 with key wins over Osbourn Park and Potomac (Dumfries).

21. Potomac School (VA) (13-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yhm8I_0kCyX5FG00

Potomac School suffered a tough loss at the hands of Maret last week, but they find themselves in our rankings with a solid 13-2 record.

22. Centreville (10-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t0Hgs_0kCyX5FG00

Centreville is another impressive squad from NOVA. The Wildcats have solid wins over Langley and Herndon this season. They’ve lost to Robinson and Dunbar from DC.

23. Gwynn Park (7-4)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QMC3i_0kCyX5FG00

Gwynn Park is the second public school from Prince George’s County to make this list. Speedy guard Trinity Neal is a player to watch for the Yellow Jackets.

24. Churchill (8-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TWYdy_0kCyX5FG00

Churchill is the lone Montgomery County public school to make our top 25. They have for the most part taken care of business in the county, with key wins over Whitman, Wootton and Bethesda-Chevy Chase.

25. Oakton (11-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3umLGS_0kCyX5FG00

Oakton rounds out our top 25. The Cougars have a solid win over Seton but had a tough loss at the hands of South Lakes.

HONORABLE MENTION:

Parkdale (PG) (8-3), Wise (8-1), Linganore (11-0), Good Counsel (3-5), Holy Child (9-5), Williamsport (10-0), Edison (VA) (10-2), Oxon Hill (8-2), Clarksburg (9-1), Meridian (10-1)

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
wsvaonline.com

High school basketball scores from Saturday night

Bishop Ireton 66, Georgetown Visitation Preparatory SchoolGeorgetown Visitation, D.C. 59. Elizabeth Seton, Md. 74, St. John Paul the Great 23. Long Island Lutheran, N.Y. 64, Oak Hill Academy 56. Matoaca 86, Freedom (W) 64. Newman, La. 67, Bishop O’Connell 64. Norfolk Collegiate 84, Saint James, Md. 50. Norview 80,...
VIRGINIA STATE
DC News Now

Virginia H.S. basketball highlights (1/13/23)

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — Basketball highlights from all across the Commonwealth of northern Virginia. No. 22 Centreville at #19 Madison (Girls) The Warhawks might have lost a lot to graduation, but they continue to win in the Concorde, defeating Centreville 58-54. #16 South County at #23 Alexandria City A tight battle in Alexandria, […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Henrico Citizen

Henrico couple wins $1M in Virginia Lottery game

A Henrico couple was among five winners of $1 million as part of a Virginia lottery game. Michael and Mechelle Anderson, who once worked together as Richmond firefighters, won the Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle game, thanks to Michael Anderson’s ticket purchase at the CVS at 9167 Staples Mill Road.
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Four more Virginia schools admit to withholding National Merit notifications to students

Four more Northern Virginia high school principals notified parents on Friday admitting that they had withheld National Merit award notifications from students. Shawn DeRose, principal of Annandale High School wrote a letter for parents noting that when the delay of award notifications came to light at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (TJHSST), they did their own internal review and discovered that the high school "did not receive their Commended Scholar certificates from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation."
VIRGINIA STATE
DC News Now

Governor-elect Moore thanks nonprofit volunteers for their service to community

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — On Martin Luther King Day, Maryland’s incoming governor thanked community volunteers across the state for their service. Moore ran a nonprofit devoted to rebuilding communities. As governor-elect, he sees state government as a unique partner to complement the work of those community volunteers. “I’m delighted that Governor-elect Moore decided […]
MARYLAND STATE
WAVY News 10

Virginia's first gambling casino was years in the making

Virginia’s first gambling casino was years in the …. Broadway star’s biggest performance saves a loved …. Norfolk native Deon Ridley saved his niece with the Heimlich maneuver. Read more: https://bit.ly/3iD9O5n. Portsmouth businesses bet on big boost from new casino. City officials are placing big bets on the...
VIRGINIA STATE
wvlt.tv

Knoxville lottery player wins $640K jackpot on Friday the 13th

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friday the 13th wasn’t unlucky for everyone! One Knoxville lottery player scored hundreds of thousands of dollars off the state’s newest drawing-style game, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation. The individual played Daily Tennessee Jackpot, a Tennessee-only game with drawings every day. Lottery...
KNOXVILLE, TN
arlnow.com

Morning Poll: No more snow days?

Some potentially unwelcome news if you’re a K-12 student in Virginia: some in the legislature want to effectively end snow days. A new bill could mean the end of snow days for Virginia public schools. Currently, during severe weather conditions, schools have the option to switch to remote learning....
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

Most widespread snowfall of season arrives Friday, but only for Southwest Virginia west of Interstate 77

Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. The bar is low, but our region’s most widespread snowfall thus far in the 2022-23 winter season is expected Friday into early Saturday, though two-thirds or more of the Cardinal News coverage area probably won’t see a flake.
VIRGINIA STATE
DC News Now

DC News Now

42K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy