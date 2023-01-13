Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rising supermarket chain opening another new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersSurprise, AZ
Growing cafe chain opening new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersPhoenix, AZ
Internet-Famous Taco Restaurant Opening in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes split weekend against No. 9 Grand Canyon, George MasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Arizona Homelessness is One of the most Rampant in the Nation, According to New ReportDaily News NowArizona State
Related
AZFamily
Silver Apple Award: Young teacher wastes no time making a difference in students lives
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Shatiana Cooper is a young teacher who teaches math and science at Palo Verde Middle School. She has only been in a classroom for two-and-a-half years now. Cooper is not that much older than her junior high students, but she believes that gives her a big advantage; has wasted no time making a difference in her students’ lives. “I think it helps a lot because we are in the same generation,” explains Miss Cooper. “I get what they’re saying. They get what I say.”
AZFamily
Two-year-old boy from East Valley officially cancer-free
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A two-year-old boy from the East Valley got some very exciting news this week after a year-long battle with cancer!. Nash is officially cancer-free! The Ahwatukee-based nonprofit Armer Foundation for Kids posted the updated on social media saying, “This is why we do what we do. Nash is 100% cancer free! After 9 months of tests, blood transfusion, chemo therapy, hospital admissions, and so much more, Nash’s hepatoblastoma is gone!”
Mesa school counselor named Life Changer of the Year
MESA, Ariz. — A Valley elementary school counselor got the surprise of her career, with a sea of students surrounding her!. Libby Micela is a counselor at Las Sendas Elementary within the Mesa Public School District. Her devotion to her work with her colleagues, students, and parents has made her a recipient of the 2022-2023 Life Changer of the Year award.
AZFamily
R.E.S.P.E.C.T. brings the magic of Motown music to Phoenix for one last night
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - R.E.S.P.E.C.T. has one final show Sunday night in Phoenix, celebrating the life and times of the iconic Aretha Franklin. Tonight’s showing is at 6 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre, and you can find tickets here. This performance will have you singing one moment and tearfully listening to the next, highlighting some of Aretha’s greatest hits such as “Natural Woman,” “Think,” “Chain of Fools,” and of course, “R.E.S.P.E.C.T!”
AZFamily
MLK Festival in Phoenix still on despite forecasted rain, limited venue space
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - For about 20 years, organizers say the MLK Festival has been held at Hance Park. The event will continue at the park despite forecasted rain and a new restricted area. In December, the first-ever Zona Music Festival was held at the park. However, it became a...
AZFamily
Doctor describes transformation of dog with 3 lbs of matted hair rescued in Chandler
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Andie is sweet, little poodle mix that looks a lot different than she did a couple of weeks ago. She was brought into a veterinarian’s office in Mesa around Christmas and given the nickname “Hot Mess” for obvious reasons. “She had dreadlocks that were a foot long on her face, on her ears and tail, and her whole entire back was covered with one big knot of hair,” said Dr. John Carr, with Carr’s Dog and Cat Repair. “She was covered in stool. She could barely walk and she could barely see. She was bad - it was a mess.”
frontdoorsmedia.com
18 Lovely Desert Debutantes Presented at Annual Desert Ball
Ball Chair: Jean Cody | Ball Co-Chair: Liz Pierson. 2022 Desert Debutantes: Bianca Burke, Olivia Castrichini, Mary Sue Dickens, Berkley Dobson, McKenna Douglas, Presly Earnhardt, Grace Garrett, Julia Katzman, Charlotte Kelman, Olivia Lanning, Ella Osmussen, Ashley Paynich, Jane Pierson, Keira Ryan, Lane Schneider, Pace Schneider, Madeline Wall & Charlotte Whyte.
peoriatimes.com
Salad World is a ‘personal mission’ for owner
The fast-casual Salad World opened its inaugural location in Peoria, complete with 60 freshly prepped ingredients. “It is a unique experience where you walk down the line, you build your own salad, you are the salad artist when you come to Salad World,” said Dennis Schwarcz, owner. “If you eat well, be healthy, you’ll live better, and that’s a fact.
AZFamily
Free virtual CPR and First Aid Training to be offered Jan. 24
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Local CPR training center Community Responders and sister nonprofit Be A LifeSaver, Inc. is hosting two free, virtual CPR & First Aid classes on Jan. 24. The first class will start at 10 a.m., and the other will start at 5 p.m. Attendees will learn...
AZFamily
Child hospitalized after shooting in Peoria neighborhood
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a child is in the hospital after a shooting in a Peoria neighborhood on Monday afternoon. It happened near 83rd Avenue and Deer Valley Road just before 3 p.m. The child was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, investigators said. Arizona’s Family...
'I'm so glad you found the light': Valley family mourns loved one killed in fiery I-10 crash
PHOENIX — Andrew Standifird’s life was in the midst of a turnaround when a horrific semi-truck crash claimed his life. The 28-year-old father of three was a beloved son and husband. However, he dealt with addiction issues throughout his life. "Andrew was a very charismatic, loving, giving, just...
'We need professionals to get this off': Buckeye neighbors trying to help bobcat with hose around neck
BUCKEYE, Ariz. — Standing in the street of the Sun City Festival neighborhood in north Buckeye, it's easy for Tammy Bithell to point out where she once spotted the wild cat. "We know this is her crib," Bithell said, pointing at a house ahead of her. Bithell is among...
AZFamily
GALLERY: Viewers share photos and videos of record rain and snowfall around Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Almost all of Arizona is still under First Alert Weather Days until at least Tuesday. If you’ve braved the cold to capture some weather photos or videos of rain or snow, we’d love to see them! It’s easy to share them with this link. You can also easily upload photos and videos of any size with Arizona’s Family First Alert Weather mobile app. You may even see your pictures or videos on Arizona’s Family news on 3TV and CBS 5!
KTAR.com
New Mesa sports park with LED lighting to host grand opening Saturday
PHOENIX — Mesa is hosting a grand opening for a new sports park Saturday at 9 a.m. The Lehi Sports Park located at Center Street and Lehi Road in north Mesa has five multi-sports fields that will be primarily used for soccer. The fields will be illuminated by LED lighting which will only be on when fields are in use and limit light pollution in the surrounding neighborhood.
East Valley Tribune
Developer-city battle hangs over Buckhorn Baths
Mesans have been waiting over a decade to find out the long-term fate of the historic Buckhorn Baths spa buildings near Main Street and Recker Road since the passing of Alice Sliger in 2010. Sliger created the storied Buckhorn Mineral Wells and Wildlife Museum in East Mesa with her husband...
AZFamily
Music won’t stop for Rock ‘n’ Roll Arizona marathon despite chances of rain
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Rock’ n’ Roll Arizona’s 10K marathon and half-marathon are set to start Sunday morning, but with chances of rain, will the music and running have to end? Rain or shine, the race will go on. Justin Kern, the race director, said Rock’...
12news.com
'This is not a choice. I do not choose to be transgender': West Valley school board member becomes target of harassment
GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Paul Bixler has devoted her life to public education. Now, her fellow community members are showing up to school board meetings demanding that she resign. Bixler has had a decades-long, illustrious career in public education, ranging from teacher to administrator to principal. She decided to come out of retirement in 2020 to run for an open school board seat at Liberty Elementary after seeing turnover and turmoil around the pandemic, hoping to help.
AZFamily
Here’s how one Phoenix-area mom saves $150 a week on groceries
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Margo Ratliff is getting ready for dinner. The mom laughs while she admits she’s never really enjoyed cooking, but you’d never know it based on tonight’s menu of basil lemon chicken with side dish of sauteed kale and tomatoes. “It says it takes 45 minutes,” she quips, scrolling through the recipe she got on meal planning app eMeals. In the app, users choose their recipes for the week, and the app creates a grocery list. “If you’re using two different amounts of cheese in two different recipes, it will tell you the one package size that you need. It’s a curated list for you,” explained Rachel West, a dietician and senior nutrition editor at the company. “That then gets exported to one of many of our partners.”
AZFamily
Father of murdered Phoenix track coach hopes new image leads to more tips
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix family is making a new plea for answers after their loved one was shot and killed while walking his dog. The victim, in this case, is a beloved high school track coach. He was gunned down weeks ago while walking his dog near 12th Street and Maryland Avenue, and still no arrests.
'I feel like I was robbed': Fiancée of I-10 crash victim speaks out
ARIZONA, USA — It began as a typical day. Ryan Gooding woke up at 5 a.m. and got ready for work. His drive to Coolidge from his South Phoenix home was about an hour long. “He left at his same usual time,” said Nikki Johnson. “I usually wake up, smooch him, get back into bed, and sleep.”
Comments / 0