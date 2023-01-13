PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Margo Ratliff is getting ready for dinner. The mom laughs while she admits she’s never really enjoyed cooking, but you’d never know it based on tonight’s menu of basil lemon chicken with side dish of sauteed kale and tomatoes. “It says it takes 45 minutes,” she quips, scrolling through the recipe she got on meal planning app eMeals. In the app, users choose their recipes for the week, and the app creates a grocery list. “If you’re using two different amounts of cheese in two different recipes, it will tell you the one package size that you need. It’s a curated list for you,” explained Rachel West, a dietician and senior nutrition editor at the company. “That then gets exported to one of many of our partners.”

